In an ever-evolving digital era, radio continues to be the most accessible and widely consumed medium, growing and impacting millions. The secret to radio’s success lies in one word: ‘You’.

The true power of radio doesn’t lie in its voice and how loudly it speaks, but rather in how it listens. How it gives people more of what they want to hear, speaks to the things closest to their hearts, connects with them, informs, inspires and enables them. Radio continues to be a personal medium that keeps communities connected, whether through on-air and digital platforms, or at physical events.

This you-orientation was the key driving force behind the station’s launch of our More Music You Love brand positioning with a world first in February this year: the first ever radio simulcast, live lip sync billboard.

The shift followed months of intensive research into what listeners wanted to hear. As the product was energised and focused around this key promise, this also translated in to ensuring the station delivered on its promise in every way. In 2017, Jacaranda FM presented concerts with a host of local and international performers, including LIVE, Bastille, Texas, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Majozi , Beatenberg, Francois van Coke, Karen Zoid, Elvis Blue, Shekhinah, Ross Learmonth, DJ Kent, Matthew Mole and Refentse.

The More Music You Love campaign overflowed into a promise of more quality family time combined with music. Over 50 000 people attended music driven events including Jacaranda Day, Liefde by die Dam, Off The Beat ‘n Track, Innibos, The Jacaranda FM Spring Walk, the SPAR Women’s Race, SPAR Carols by Candlelight, the Moscow Circus and Disney on Ice.

The station also continued to show the collective power to do great things with our audience. Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels, the heart of Jacaranda FM, stands out as one of the better examples of how, together, we impact lives in meaningful ways.

In 2017, Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels, with the help of its listeners, provided more than R7 million worth of help to those in desperate need. This included Rachel, the coffee shop angel, and her sons Kgotatso and Lefa – a family on their way to independence; Little Tiffany, who can now walk normally and is attending school for the very first time, where she is sponsored until Matric; The learners, teachers and community of Laerskool Protearif, who received R2 million in cash, building material and services after being hit by a tornado and the people of Knysna, victims of devastating fires, who received R225 000 worth of donated items and now have a custom fire-fighting vehicle.

With the help of our listeners and our clients we were able to bring it all together. We’ve been proud to be that conduit and provide the platform for our audience, who are the real heroes. There’s also tons to look forward to in early 2018: Concerts with Lifehouse, Collective Soul, Goodluck, Micasa, Heuwels and magic from the internationally acclaimed Illusionists. There’ll be more family time, mountain biking, taking a stand with Sisters with Blisters, Jacaranda Day, the Rock ‘n Comedy Cruise and of course More Music You Love.

Kevin Fine is general manager of Jacaranda FM.