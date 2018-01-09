In the Hotseat: Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee

A name synonymous with DStv Media Sales, having been there for over 20 years, Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee was recently promoted to the CEO position of the group in South Africa. She tells us about all the lessons she has learnt during her career and her passion for shopping.

I am 43 years old and so far in my career… I feel grateful. I work for an organization that allows me the freedom to wear multiple hats – and everyday is different. I love what I do, the people I work with and the channels we represent. Prior to DStv Media Sales, I also worked as a freelance sports journalist – both as a writer and a broadcast journalist.

What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned? The learning should never stop – be a sponge – “soak in everything that you can”. What’s the worst job you’ve ever had? I can’t say I really had a worst job – all the jobs I ever had taught me something – waitressing, shoe sales person, aerobic instructor, sub editor, proof reader for auction notices – it goes on.

The quality I most respect in people is … Humility.

My pet hate is … Dishonesty.

What scares you most? Emotional pain. My best qualities are … Kindness, assertiveness and adaptability.

My worst qualities are … I have a version of Impulse Control Disorder – it really is a thing – I am tempted too easily.

My personal motto is … It’s a question I like to ask myself – What can I do differently today? A perfect day would be … Gym session, full day’s work and a social occasion with family – all in a day.

If I could have dinner with someone living or dead it would be … Ill choose one of each – Dead – Mahatma Gandhi and living would be Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool coach) – think we would have lots to discuss.

The gadget I can’t live without and the reason why … I have two – my smart watch and smartphone – it makes me feel connected.

My addiction is … Shopping – for food, clothes, shoes – everything.

My death row meal would be … Sashimi and some Rock Shrimp Tempura.

For me, 2017 has been … another great learning experience.