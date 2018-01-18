Wag the Dog launches a series of handbooks

Wag The Dog Publishers is launching a series of handbooks aimed to address the ongoing challenge faced by retailers of training and retaining staff.

First in the series is Your Hardware Handbook. The spiral-bound easy-to-use booklet will include valuable information on products and information to boost staff confidence and knowledge.

Your Hardware Handbook will support internal training initiatives, increase sales to benefit both retailers and suppliers and cut back on the amount of interruptions faced by management.

The booklet will focus on up-skilling sales in two areas. Firstly, a deeper understanding of salesmanship – listening skills, questions to ask, professionalism, handling objections, confidence, addressing complaints, helpful attitude, preparedness, customer dynamics and after sales service. Secondly, product features and benefits, frequently asked questions as well as handy hints and tips on each product.

Your Hardware Handbook will be available in print and digi versions. The printed version is easy to use allowing sales people to spend time on the floor not on the screen. The booklet can be used by management for instore training and staff can refer to the content in their own time or on duty. The spiral bound format is hardwearing and fits handily in pockets for portability.

The publication will have a print run of 13 000, distributed by mail and hand delivered via wholesalers and advertisers. Retailers will not be charged for the handbook.

To drive this initiative, Wag The Dog, has appointed Anthea Campbell as assistant publisher of the handbooks. She joins the company with a wealth of experience in publishing having worked in sales and management.

She started and ran her own business creating content and sales within the hardware and pharmacy retail sectors.

“We are excited about the new publications. We researched the gaps within the retail industry and specifically within sales. Our handbooks will respond to these gaps and provide the management and sales teams with the knowledge they require to encourage great customer relations and improved sales,” says Campbell.

Managing director of Wag The Dog Publishers, Sandra Gordon says, “Anthea comes with extensive experience and the insight needed to produce booklets that meet the needs of retailers and suppliers. We are excited about adding Your Hardware Handbook to our stable of products which includes the successful consumer brand EasyDIY.”

Wag the Dog Publishers publishes The Media Online and The Media magazine.