First on TMO: Primedia Broadcasting executive accused of sexual harassment resigns

The Primedia Broadcasting executive who was investigated for gross misconduct, later revealed to be sexual harassment claims, has resigned from the company.

In a brief statement, the company said, “Last week, Primedia Broadcasting announced that it was investigating allegations of inappropriate behaviour by one of its senior executives. The investigation was led by an independent legal expert. Following the investigation, the executive tendered his resignation, which Primedia has accepted. Primedia Broadcasting has begun the search for a replacement.

“Primedia is deeply committed to providing its employees with a safe, dignified and nurturing working environment. We will take immediate action against any behaviour which runs counter to these values, and offer support to any colleagues who raise concerns.”

Unnamed by Primedia Broadcasting, the name of the executive in question is known to The Media Online.

The Media Online sent a detailed set of questions to Primedia Broadcasting, but the company chose instead to send the statement quoted above.

Many of these questions were the result of posts on social media by justice crusader Yusuf Abramjee (a former employee of Primedia Broadcasting), who raised several questions around the issue.

Abramjee, @Abramjee, in a series of tweets, alleged 15 women had come forward, and that one woman had complained last year, to no effect.