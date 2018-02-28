Media Host launches TV and radio advertising monitoring system, Adlytics

CYBERTORIAL* Two of the biggest questions in successful marketing management are, ‘What are my competitors up to?’ and ‘Am I getting the media exposure I’m paying for?’ These can now be answered on an hourly basis at rates which would have been unheard of before through Media Host’s newly launched Adlytics system.

Three years in development, Adlytics monitors and records every advert aired on over 150 local TV and 200 local radio stations 24/7, with the data being stored for three months.

“Companies can track exactly when their advert was played compared to their media schedule. We automatically match and report with the data they need,” says Media Host managing director, Mike Smit.

Companies can also compare their activity to that of their competitors, with the ability to see how much money they spent on advertising in different periods, the media platforms and frequency they favoured, and what their message was. Any advert, both of a brand or their competitor can be replayed or listened to.

A natural progression for Media Host

Explaining the introduction of Adlytics, Smit says, “Monitoring the actual broadcast of the ads is a natural next step for Media Host. Leveraging existing infrastructure, business intelligence tools, digital video and audio fingerprinting, and the strategic partnership with Radiomonitor, has enabled us to introduce Adlytics at a price point not previously thought possible.”

Radiomonitor is the industry standard airplay monitoring service used by all major record labels as well as artists, managers, label services and performing rights organisations across Europe, Canada, South Africa, Australasia and the Middle East. Daily airplay charts for 90 countries are compiled, as well as providing powerful in-depth analysis to all parts of the record industry. Currently, over 250 radio stations are monitored in Sub-Saharan African.

An easy to use platform

The system is easy to grasp and simple to use, with a live dashboard delivering real-time information. “The dashboard enables you to drill down to the actual playing time per station. Your advert, and those of your competitors, can be seen in exactly the form it was broadcast, complete with the ‘before and after’ content, ready for playout,” explains Smit.

Other value-driven offerings

Aside from Adlytics, Media Host is the licensee for Adstream, well known for the digital delivery of TV ads. This is a cloud based, digital asset management platform allowing Brands, Agencies, Production and Post Production companies to effectively work together to create, manage and deliver content on a global scale. In a time of increasing creative complexity, the Adstream Platform is uniquely positioned to help Media Host clients improve efficiencies, reduce costs, manage efficiently and retain control. Adstream partners with over 75% of the top 100 global brands, agencies, production and post production houses, as well as the world’s leading media owners.

For more information on Adstream and how Adlytics can benefit your marketing programme and information on costs, contact Media Host managing director Mike Smit at mike@mediahost.co.za.

*Cybertorial is sponsored content