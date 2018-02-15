Media moves: Zoë Brown new brand ambassador for Cruises International, Associated Media Publishing joins forces with Thumbtribe to launch ampDigital, Saatchi & Saatchi Synergize wins Mondelez Candy

The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media. Nicholas Williams appointed senior counsel to Burson-Marsteller Africa. Zoë Brown new brand ambassador for Cruises International. Associated Media Publishing joins forces with Thumbtribe to launch ampDigital. Mr. Gay World Contest partners with two local companies to strengthen its media reach in South Africa. Saatchi & Saatchi Synergize wins Mondelez Candy. Sporting magazine keeps hitting fairway. Careers24 hits three million mark for registered candidates. The AMASA Workshop is back. What the hell is up with Bitcoin? The art of business and the business of art. IMM Graduate School launches new online short courses aimed at upskilling and maximizing time.

This week’s BIG move: Van Damme resigns as DA spokesperson

DA MP and shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme (left) has resigned as national spokesperson for the party. “It is true, I have resigned as DA National Spokesperson,” Van Damme said on Twitter. “I remain a member of the party, an MP and the Shadow Minister of Communications. I love the DA, and am committed to building a better future for SA with a party I love.”

Van Damme said there would be “speculation” over her resignation. “There will no doubt be lots of speculation. I would very much love to excluded from narratives that paint me as a poor woman who was bullied by men as if often the narrative of women in the DA. That’s not who I am & not what happened,” she said. “I will be focusing on other pursuits, I’m a newly wed & would to start a family (no I’m not pregnant). I’ve registered for a part-time long distance Master/. I want more balance in my life, focusing on fixing the country, as well as me.”

DA federal chairman, James Selfe, confirmed Van Damme’s resignation, saying it was for personal reasons. He said the party wanted to wait until they had a successor lined up before they made it public and the party was still pre-occupied with the President Jacob Zuma and the City of Cape Town matters at the moment.

The DA said Refiloe Nt’sekhe would in the meantime continue as the DA’s national spokesperson.

People moves

Nicholas Williams appointed senior counsel to Burson-Marsteller Africa

Strategic communications and public relations firm Burson-Marsteller Africa has strengthened its financial and investor relations offering by engaging Nicholas Williams (left) as a senior counsel. Williams brings more than 20 years of experience in investor relations both in the UK and South Africa, with particular expertise in capital markets.

Robyn de Villiers, chairman and chief executive of Burson-Marsteller Africa, said Williams brought a wealth of experience for companies looking to have the highest standing with their shareholders and other financial stakeholders. “He will add important expertise in delivering integrated communications solutions for our clients across Africa.”

Williams has advised leading JSE Top 40 and mid-cap public companies in South Africa as well as internationally in all areas of capital markets PR. He was notably active in the communications of capital transactions including initial public offerings (IPO), fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and black empowerment. He advised on the largest ever IPO in South Africa as well as on many significant stock exchange introductions and M&A.

Zoë Brown new brand ambassador for Cruises International

TV personality, model and all-round girl next door, Zoë Brown, has been appointed a brand ambassador for Cruises International. The partnership with the bubbly and beautiful Brown was celebrated at Cruises International HQ with a champagne breakfast.

“I feel extremely honourred and excited to be part of the Cruises International family,” Brown said. “The brand is creative and flexible and I find that it’s the perfect “vessel” to express my inner wanderlust. It’s amazing to be on board and I look forward to the future of this collaboration which I know will float my boat!”

Business moves

Associated Media Publishing joins forces with Thumbtribe to launch ampDigital

Associated Media Publishing (AMP) has partnered with one of South Africa’s most innovative, mobile-first digital agencies, Thumbtribe, to launch ampDigital in February 2018.

ampDigital will help brands measurably track and grow their engagement and reach, through beautifully created and curated authentic content. The joint venture will specialise in a range of services from web, mobile, wi-fi, print solutions, social, events, activation and location, thereby combining two separate and distinct disciplines – content creation and digital delivery – into a single purpose.

Attracting more than 1.2 million readers each month through its print titles and more than eight million users through its online properties, AMP, a privately owned publishing house, is innovative, disruptive and successful. Started 33 years ago by one of South Africa’s most iconic women, Jane Raphaely, the family legacy continues with Julia Raphaely, now the majority shareholder and CEO of AMP. The company’s portfolio includes: COSMOPOLITAN, House & Leisure, Good Housekeeping, Goeie Huishouding, Marie Claire and Women on Wheels.

Established in 2003, Thumbtribe is a highly successful, mobile-first, proximity performance digital agency. They have reinvented their service offering and solutions, demonstrating their ability to be ahead of an incredibly fast-paced digital industry.

Mr. Gay World Contest partners with two local companies to strengthen its media reach in South Africa

With the Mr. Gay World finals just a few short months away at the end of May, it is all hands on deck to finalise preparations. There is a lot that needs to be done and, as the old saying goes, many hands make light work.

Red Dot Public Relations has taken the responsibility to convey the right message to the right audience through strategic PR planning. The team is led by entrepreneur, author and Cliff Central radio personality, Gavin Prins.

“We are very excited to be associated with a prestigious competition such as Mr Gay World. I have long been a fan of the competition and was quite impressed with how it is hosted. We can’t wait to engage our media friends in this regard,” said Prins.

GaySA Radio, Africa’s only online LGBTQ+ radio station, has stepped forward to cover the event and make the content available to these media outlets. Streaming live via its website, GaySA Radio will bring all the interviews and updates daily, with a weekly wrap-up on a Thursday at 15h00 (Central African Time). The weekly broadcast will also be available as a podcast.

Social media has become an important component of any campaign. Mr. Gay World is no exception. The Social Media Company will be looking after the social media pages and ensuring that users like and follow all the action as it unfolds over the next few months.

Saatchi & Saatchi Synergize wins Mondelez Candy

Digital marketing specialist, Saatchi & Saatchi Synergize has been appointed the digital partner agency for Mondelez South Africa for Candy, specifically charged with working on the Halls brand.

Mondelez is one of the world’s largest confectionary businesses with a portfolio that includes some of South Africa’s most loved snacking brands.

According to Synergize’s MD Jason Smit, the contract’s scope of work will include digital strategy as well as social media strategy and execution; campaign conceptualisation, digital adaptations, community management, content calendars as well as web design and user optimisation.

The win is a big one for the agency having been selected out of an initial 13 agencies, shortlisted to seven and then chosen to be one of a final three.

Synergize has a portfolio of leading brands, including a number of premium local and international brands; Toyota (global), P&G – Head and Shoulders, Ariel, Tide and Fixodent (all global), Jose Cuervo, Old Mutual, Pernod Ricard, Pizza Hut and SAGE.

Making moves

IMM Graduate School launches new online short courses aimed at upskilling and maximising time

The IMM Graduate School has announced the launch of a range of online short courses in Marketing & Advertising, Business Management, Supply Chain Management and General that run from eight to 15-week in duration. Aimed at growing, sharpening and complementing current skillsets, these courses will commence on 1 May 2018 and students can start enrolling now.

Commenting on the launch of the courses, CEO of the IMM Graduate School, Dalein van Zyl said, “We are proud of our online short courses, which are of sound academic caliber and crafted and designed by subject matter experts and thought leaders of the highest regard. We provide excellent support systems to ensure our students are well set to make the most of the programmes.”

Anisa Fielding (above), head of online short courses at the IMM Graduate School, commented, “Our wide range of industry sought online short courses are designed to upskill our students, keep them relevant and forward focused. The pragmatic materials equip students with the skills to maximize their abilities in minimum time, which helps working professionals that are juggling work and studies. Later this year we will be expanding our offering again, significant of our quest to ensure we are always leading-edge and up-to-date.”

The latest range of online short courses includes Digital Marketing Analytics, Digital Marketing Planning, Essentials of Digital Marketing, Search Engine and Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Strategic Brand Management and many more. Fielding added, “On completion of the course students are issued with a Certificate of Completion from the IMM Graduate School and the respective partners.”

Sporting magazine keeps hitting fairway

In February 2018, New Media Publishing will release the 268th issue of Golf Digest, making it one of the country’s longest running sports magazines. The March Issue (on shelf from the 19 February) is the iconic Top 100 Edition. The prestigious course ranking was first published in 1998, and this year will mark its 20th anniversary.

In a print environment where only the strongest survive, the magazine has gone from strength to strength. The latest circulation figures reveal that Golf Digest SA has grown its total circulation by 53.29% since the corresponding period of the previous year. The golf-related market average of total circulation is 11 197; ahead of which Golf Digest sits a comfortable 8%.

The reasons for this success are twofold. The first is the fact that 253 of the 268 issues of the magazine have been edited by the legendary Stuart McLean. Over the last five decades, McLean has covered the careers of SA’s top golfers, witnessing everything from Ernie Els’ multiple SA Amateur, SA Open and major championship victories to South Africa’s successful hosting of the World Cup, Women’s World Cup and Presidents Cup.

“Editing Golf Digest has been the pinnacle of my career in the media. It gave me a VIP pass to watch the greatest events in golf, and play the finest golf courses,” says McLean. “My 21 years coincided with some of the most amazing developments in the game, from Tiger Woods to Jordan Spieth, and persimmon woods to the latest technology. All you need to know about golf over the last 21 years is packed into 250 issues of great Golf Digest content.”

Careers24 hits 3 million mark for registered candidates

Careers24 has reached the milestone of three million registered candidates on in February. Careers24 is consistently among the top online job portals in South Africa, according to Effective Measure’s monthly Unique Browser figures.

“This is a massive milestone for us and an honour to be trusted by so many people who are on their job search journey. I believe a big part of our success is the platform’s user-friendly interface and its ability to match candidates with the right job,” said Marc Privett, head of product and customer insights at Careers24.

It is not only new job seekers who are relying on the online career portal to find job opportunities. According to Privett, an analysis of user statistics for 2017 has shown that the number of employed candidates seeking better opportunities grew faster than the number of unemployed candidates actively looking for work.

“There is huge opportunity for companies to not only find suitable candidates among such a big group of registered job seekers, but also to put their business on the radar of top talent by showcasing the benefits of what they offer and their corporate culture,” Privett said, “Successful people who are satisfied with their current positions are using the site to keep up with what is happening and available in the marketplace.”

Diary

The art of business and the business of art

In February, Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is hosting a colloquium that will examine the strides the two sectors have taken in partnership and symbiosis, and that will set its sights on growing the business/creative sector relationship in the future.

BASA CEO Michelle Constant said: “The arts as shared currency and the value of the arts to business and society are at the heart of what the colloquium is about. Importantly, we look forward to a day of learning and fun.”

New York-based Laura Callanan will give the keynote address. She is founding partner of Upstart Co-Lab – an organisation that connects the arts, impact investment and social entrepreneurship to create more opportunities for artist innovators to deliver social impact at scale.

An impressive line-up of businesses will address the event in the concise, fast-paced PechaKucha style. Speakers represent Merrill Lynch, PPC, Hollard and RMB, among others. Each will present their business experience of being engaged with the arts in South Africa in a partnership of true, shared value.

BASA’s own research over 20 years, highlighting the successes and challenges in its international engagement and partnerships with other African countries will

Colloquium details

Date: Friday 16 February 2018

Time: Arrival and registration: 7am for 8am. Programme commences: 8am. Programme ends: 5pm

Venue: Villa Arcadia, Hollard Campus

Registration fee: R850

To register: www.basa.co.za

The AMASA Workshop Is Back

Following on the success of its sold-out workshops in 2016 and 2017, AMASA (Johannesburg) is pleased to announce that bookings are now open for the 2018 AMASA WORKSHOP.

Presented in an all-new format, this year’s workshop will feature 40 top industry experts, who will be sharing their knowledge in speed-networking, panel-style discussions rather than by making presentations in a classroom-like setting. This will enable delegates to participate more fully in each session and will also allow for real-life, first-hand experience and coaching.

The jam-packed workshop, which will offer a snapshot view of the media landscape, will start on 22 March and will kick off with two days of intensive learning on such topics as strategy development, media planning and campaign evaluation.

On the third day, delegates will be split into groups and a selected client will present a live brief to each group. They will then be required to develop and present a full-circle strategy in response to the brief to the client. Judging and feedback will take place on the final day, and this will be followed by a celebratory graduation dinner and party.

Full Cost: R6 499 per person sharing accommodation

Early Bird Cost: R5 999 per person sharing accommodation (for bookings made before or on Friday, 2 March 2018).

Please note: All bookings and confirmations need to be finalised by 16 March 2018. To make your booking, please contact Natalie Heyns at natalie@cinevation.co.za. For general enquiries about the workshop and for details of sponsorship opportunities, please contact Parmeshan Moodliar at pm@sparkmedia.co.za

Heavy Chef: What the hell is up with bitcoin? With Simon Dingle

Heavy Chef is taking a deep dive into the world of Bitcoin, with one of the most vocal commentators on cryptocurrency in the country. Heavy Chef has invited Simon Dingle, the CEO of Inves, to unpack the meaning behind the dips and dives, the confusion and the elation behind the most talked about investment of our age – is Bitcoin today’s Tencent, or tomorrow’s tulip?

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

6:00 PM 9:00 PM

(R145 per seat) Heavy Chef Cape Town – Feb 27th 2018, 6pm for 6:30pm:

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

6:00 PM 9:00 PM

VIP Workshop 1st March JHB: Bitcoin Masterclass

Heavy Chef has invited Simon Dingle to run an exclusive masterclass in order to unpack the meaning behind the dips and dives, the confusion and the elation behind the most talked about investment of our age – is Bitcoin today’s Tencent, or tomorrow’s tulip?

Simon Dingle will spend an intimate three hours providing insights as to how cryptocurrency works, why Bitcoin is the most remarkable innovation since the steam engine and where investors should look for value.

Thursday, March 1, 2018

9:00 AM 12:00 PM

OPEN Workspace (map)

Call for entries – Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018 starts on 5 March

The Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018 will commence on 5 March. Agencies, designers and companies from around the world are invited to submit their design and creative projects to the international design competition. From advertising campaigns to trade fair stands and apps – there are 17 categories in which upcoming and established designers and brands alike can put their design quality to the test. Entries can be submitted during the “Early Bird” phase until 10 April. The “Regular” registration phase runs up to and including 29 May. The last chance to register is for “Latecomers” on 15 June 2018.

In addition to design-focused companies and professionals, up-and-coming creatives are also encouraged to prove their talent and enter the competition for the Red Dot. Emerging designers (who have graduated within the last two years) can submit their work to the Red Dot: Junior Award, which is part of the Red Dot Award: Communication Design. Trainees, students and young professionals receive a 20% discount on the registration fees. The best work submitted by an emerging designer will win the Red Dot: Junior Prize, along with a prize money of 10,000 Euros.

To recognise the international nature and diversity of the projects entered, the jury for the Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018 is equally diverse, with 24 experts from different specialist areas and with different cultural backgrounds appraising all of the competition entries individually, live and on site. The intensive scrutiny and critical exchange between the jury members allow for a well-founded final decision.

Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2018 – dates and submission

Early Bird: 5 March – 10 April 2018

Regular: 11 April – 29 May 2018

Latecomer: 30 May – 15 June 2018

Further information and registration: www.red-dot.org/cd