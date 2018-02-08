Most popular SA news sites in January

Unsurprisingly, News24 continued its dominance of news media in the country, topping the ranking, with over 7.3 million unique browsers and over 77.5 million page views.

Tiso Blackstar’s timeslive.co.za was placed a far second with just over 3.9 million unique browsers and over 22.6 million page views. iol.co.za rounded off the top three with 3.8 million unique browsers and 20.6 million page views.

Thesouthafrican.com (which placed 7th on the overall list) had the highest percentage of people accessing the site through mobile, a staggering 91.30%, while sowetanlive.co.za (which placed sixth on the overall ranking) had the highest average session duration, coming in at 4:34.

Here is the top 10 ranking for news sites:

Looking at the top ten ranking, including non-news sites, News24 still comes out top, but second place was claimed by online classified site gumtree.co.za. The site had over 6.3 million unique browsers and just under 165.5 million page views, the highest number on the list, even beating News24. Other non-media sites included in the top 10 were Vodacom Vlive (which had the highest percentage of users accessing the site off their mobile – 99.53%), msn.com, mybroadband.co.za, and autotrader.co.za.

Here is the top ten overall ranking:

Total stats showed that the number of unique browsers in South Africa came in at over 45.1 million for the first month of the year, an increase of 12.47% from December. Daily average unique browsers was up 17.66% from December at over 4.7 million, but mobile unique browsers dropped 2.36% from last month, now sitting at 71.96%.

A whopping 1.28 billion page views were recorded in January, up 25% from December. Average visit duration also increased, seeing a rise of 3.35% to 04:07.

All data and graphs courtesy of Effective Measure.