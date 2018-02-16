Newsflash: Primedia Broadcasting investigating gross misconduct claims against executive

Primedia Broadcasting is investigating allegations of gross misconduct against an executive in the company.

“On becoming aware of the allegations, we immediately initiated an investigation into the matter, that is being led by an external expert. We are also providing ongoing support to the affected individuals and broader staff,” the company said in a statement.

“While at an early stage of the investigation, we are very concerned at what has been alleged, and have therefore placed the individual on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation. We cannot prejudge the outcome of the investigation, but we have taken swift action to ensure that it is managed quickly and decisively”.

Primedia Broadcasting re-emphasised that the company’s core values include “honesty, integrity and transparency”. “We build trust through open communication, which promotes dignity, respect and compassion. These allegations are diametrically opposed to the culture of our organisation, and we treat them with the utmost level of seriousness,” it added.

Approached with a request for further information around the matter, the company stressed that this is the only information it was willing to provide at this time, due to legal reasons.