The tax clock shows your unique results

Civic tech organisation OpenUp has launched its 2018 edition of TaxClock, a handy tool that tells you how long you work – and for what – each day to pay your taxes before you start working to pay yourself.

The clock, which you can see here currently has 2017 tax info, but it will go live with up-to-date 2018 details shortly after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his budget speech in Parliament today [21 February 2018].

By putting their salary into the tool, the results are unique to the user and give a quick insight into how their taxes are spent.