Three ways to make your blog better

What makes a blog irresistible? You have to do three things if you want me to follow your blog:

1. Make me care

For me, it is when the blogger has managed to make me care, and then think about the content. If they add suggestions about how I can use the content, I’m in love. The best blogs are the ones where I think: ‘I understand. I’ll try that.’

2. Make me believe

The content of your blog should be believable. The tone and look should suit the blog content. If you are authentic and you remain true to your brand, I will trust you. (Read: Does Your Blog Suit Your Brand?)

3. Make me aspire

Does your blog have emotional and intellectual appeal? Would your reader want to be like you or write the kind of posts you’re writing? Is it professionally presented? There is no quick fix in blogging. It is time-consuming and you have to work hard, rewrite, and edit your posts.

If you want to learn how to blog and write for social media, join us for The Complete Blogging and Social Media Course.

Amanda Patterson is the founder of Writers Write. Books have saved her life many times and she carries one with her at all times in case of emergencies. She has interviewed many authors, written a ridiculous number of book reviews, several books, hundreds of blog posts, and more courses than she can remember.