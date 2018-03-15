Media moves: Mokgale new GM of Posterscope SA, Eclipse PR wins new accounts, FNB to sponsor AMASA Workshop

The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media. Posterscope SA welcomes the appointment of Donald Mokgale and Livia Brown. Peermont appoints Yugashnee Naicker as group sales manager. FNB partners with AMASA to present the 2018 Amasa Workshop. New business wins for Eclipse Public Relations. Ads24 a finalist in the prestigious international awards for media excellence. Alliance Media all women power team wins Best OOH Company in Botswana. Vega students scoop up the Black Pixel award at Bookmarks 2018. Notice of ABF AGM. Blockchain workshop in Cape Town. WAN-IFRA Women in News Editorial Leadership Award: Call for Nominations.

This week’s BIG move:

Donald Mokgale new GM of Posterscope SA, Livia Brown takes over CT office

Posterscope has announced the appointment of Donald Mokgale as general manager of the company. Mokgale is the former sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) development director for Posterscope with 11 years of media and advertising experience.

Mokgale (left) has a diploma in media studies, specialising in strategic advertising and has studied digital marketing through the Greenwich School of Management in London, through which he obtained a Digital Accreditation Certificate. He has been instrumental in setting up the Ghana Posterscope office as well as rebooting the Posterscope Kenya business model. In his new role, Donald will be responsible for managing the SA Posterscope team and business to growth and profitability.

Former account director, Livia Brown, has been appointed as Cape Town office manager for Posterscope SA. Brown holds a Communications Science Degree from UNISA and has been with Posterscope since 2013, working her way up from junior OOH planner to head of OOH mobile and location data.

She will now have a crucial role in managing the Cape Town office from an operations, team and client perspective, with a strong focus on driving the location data agenda across the business and solidifying Posterscope’s position as location experts.

People moves

Peermont appoints Yugashnee Naicker as group sales manager

Yugashnee Naicker has been appointed Peermont’s new group sales manager, responsible for sourcing new business opportunities for all operations within the Peermont Group, as well as building and managing an effective and motivated sales team.

Naicker brings extensive travel and hospitality experience to her new role, having started her career in the retail sector in the tourism industry and moving on to hospitality in 2005. From this point onwards, she took the lead in pioneering new business and managing sales revenue for a range of prominent hotel groups based locally and internationally.

As part of her responsibilities, Naicker will develop and implement a comprehensive sales strategy to enhance revenue performance, while overseeing and managing the sales team with offices in South Africa, Botswana, Malawi and the United Kingdom.

Business moves

FNB partners with AMASA to present the 2018 Amasa Workshop

The Advertising Media Association of South Africa has announced that FNB will be partnering with the organisation to present the 2018 AMASA Workshop.

Relaunched in 2016, the annual workshop continues to be a highlight on the media industry calendar, and was sold out in both 2016 and 2017. The 2018 AMASA Workshop will take place from 22 – 25 March in a new format that features 40 top industry experts, who will be sharing their knowledge in speed-networking and panel-style discussions.

The new format will enable delegates to actively participate in each session and will also allow for real-life, first-hand experience and coaching.

“AMASA is delighted to welcome FNB on board as both partner and sponsor,” says AMASA chair, Wayne Bishop. “The two organisations share many values and objectives, and this collaboration brings with it synergies that will be of great benefit to delegates.”

FNB’s core philosophy is one of helpfulness, and the bank has partnered with AMASA in order to help grow, develop and facilitate innovation in the advertising and media industry.

“We see this as the start of an ongoing strategic relationship that could stimulate and improve innovation ideas in the media industry. The AMASA WORKSHOP plays an important role in empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence to be disruptive innovators who defy monotony in communications while breaking through the clutter in the marketplace,” says Sadika Fakir, media head: brand management at FNB.

New business wins for Eclipse Public Relations

Independent public relations agency, Eclipse Public Relations has kicked off its 20th year of operation by celebrating a number of significant additions to their portfolio of clients this past quarter.

The new wins include tech giant Hisense, global streaming service Netflix, Intuit Quickbooks, Rare Diseases South Africa in collaboration with Sanofi for Rare Disease Day and Rare Diamond Awards projects, as well as leading Mars Multisales brands M&M’s, Pedigree and Whiska’s and challenger brand Sunbake from RCL.

According to Jacki McEwen, co-owner of Eclipse PR, the wins are testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of the account service teams. “We’re delighted to be starting the year off on such a high note and aim to make a significant contribution to both our new and current clients.”

“Having a diverse team with varied interests has allowed us to secure and provide superior service and value to clients in both the corporate and consumer space,” McEwen adds.

The agency has a strong service offering in South Africa’s three major cities, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, as well as Israel and the United Kingdom internationally.

Making moves

Ads24 chosen as a finalist in the prestigious international awards for media excellence

Ads24 has been chosen as a three-time finalist in the prestigious INMA Global Media Awards, which this year saw record entries from media companies across 39 countries globally.

A total of 830 entries from 220 media agencies were received for 2018 awards, from which an international panel of 50 judges had to whittle the entrants down to 195 finalists in 20 categories and two groups for global/national brands and regional/local brands.

Ads24 made it into the finals in following three categories for the Local/Regional Brands group: Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand for its “Food for Thought” campaign. Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales or Retain Advertising Clients Ads24 for its #Ads24 Diski campaign and Best Marketing Solution for an Advertising Client for Phumelela Soccer 6 Multi-Platform Campaign.

The INMA Global Media Awards is an annual competition founded 1937 with the aim of rewarding global best practice excellence in “news media companies looking to grow revenue, audience, and brand amid profound market change”.

Alliance Media all women power team wins Best OOH Company in Botswana

Alliance Media’s all women team was awarded the Diamond Award at the PMR (Professional Management Review) Awards at the end of February 2018. This award placed Alliance Media ahead of all other out of home media companies in Botswana.

Alliance Media invests in the local work force of all 23 countries in which it operates, giving the same opportunities to men and women alike.

The PMR awards are awarded through an independent survey. The ratings are sourced from top decision makers to identify leaders in all major industries who contribute to economic growth and development.

Alliance Media has billboards in all 17 Districts of Botswana.

Vega students scoop up the Black Pixel award at Bookmarks 2018

Returning to the Bookmark Awards , Vega graduates students, Saraah Saint (visual communication ) and Jessica Hay (creative brand communication) were awarded a coveted Black Pixel award in the ‘Best Digital Student’ sub-category. This is the second year in a row that students from Vega have walked away with this accolade.

Saint and Hay, who both completed their studies at Vega, submitted their campaign, “Who Wore it Best?” to the awards, which also earned them a D&AD Pencil Award in the ‘New Blood’ category last year.

Saint and Hay’s campaign focused on the role that celebrities play in the fashion world by endorsing fur and encouraging its desirability as a high-end fashion item. A striking feature of the campaign is how Saint and Hay showcase the stark contrast between animals and humans and illustrate this by using the animals to take over the fashion industry as the ones who actually wear fur the best.

The campaign included a series of magazine covers and print ads featuring side-by-side images of celebrities dressed in fur and an animal that the fur the garment was made from, with the heading, “B*** Stole My Look!”. The team also created a Facebook voting poll for social media users to vote to decide who wears fur better – celebs or animals – along with an online anti-fur pledge form for people to sign. Included in the social media visual content was a series of beautifully-designed “Flash Fur” fashion show posters.

Diary

Notice of ABF AGM

The Annual General Meeting for the ABF (Advertising Benevolent Fund) will be held on Thursday 22 March at 3pm. All interested parties involved in the advertising, media and marketing industries are welcome to attend.

The meeting will take place at SPARK Media’s offices, Block 3, Burnside Office Park, 410 Jan Smuts Avenue.

Please contact chirene@owlhurst.com for more information.

Blockchain workshop in Cape Town

Linum Labs will be hosting a blockchain workshop in partnership with the Aspiring Black Leaders(ABL) at Workshop17.

The training provides participants with a profound technical understanding of blockchain, cryptography and Ethereum, without requiring programming skills or prior knowledge of the blockchain. The course then dives into the practical (d)applications and use cases, the Ethereum community, cryptocurrency exchanges with practical examples where users interact with live smart contracts.

By teaching the fundamental skills and knowledge at this workshop, community members have the chance to make a difference and the resources to further blockchain development in Africa.

Event Details

Date: 21 April 2018

Time: 10h00 – 16h30

Venue: Workshop 17, The Watershed, V&A Waterfront, Dock Road

Food will be provided to participants.

Venue can hold up to: 50 to 60 participants

Meetup Link: https://www.meetup.com/Cape-Town-Ethereum-Meetup/events/248219143/

Quicket Link: http://qkt.io/tL0xXF

WAN-IFRA Women in News Editorial Leadership Award: Call for Nominations

WAN-IFRA in partnership with Sida, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, has announced the nominations for the 2018 Women in News Editorial Leadership Award are now open. The award recognises an exemplary contribution of an editor to her newsroom and under her leadership, the contribution of her newspaper to society. One outstanding editor from sub-Saharan Africa and one from Middle East and North Africa will be named Laureates in 2018.

The Women in News Editorial Leadership Award will be awarded to two outstanding woman editors who are first amongst their peers in inspiring and paving the way forward for the next generation of leaders. The Winners will possess a proven track record of success within her newsroom, have demonstrated uncompromising editorial integrity throughout her career, and have a strong commitment to the principles of press freedom and its power to promote democracy and good governance.

Award recipients will be honoured during WAN-IFRA World News media Congress

The 2018 recipients of the Women in News Leadership Award will be honoured during the WAN-IFRA World News Media Congress in Estoril, Cascais, Portugal, 6-8 June 2018. The Winners will receive an all expenses paid trip to attend the World News Media Congress 2018, the premier global annual meeting of the world’s press.

Eligible nominees in 2018 must:

Be based in the sub-Saharan region of Africa or the Middle East and North African region.

Hold a senior editorial role as of 1 January 2018.

Work in a news media role (newspapers, magazines and digital-only).

The media house can be any size from across the regions.

Anyone is free to nominate a potential candidate from their markets or indeed from other markets. However, it is strongly recommended that nominations be made by superiors, peers or colleagues in order to maintain the integrity of the nominations.

Deadline for nominations is 8 April 2018.