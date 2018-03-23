Media moves: New media agency launches in Durban, Spotify announced ad partner, SABC1 leads the SAFTA pack

The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media. Launch of new advertising sales agency in Durban. Fox Networks Group announces departure of Africa GM. Alistair King inducted into the Creative Circle Hall Of Fame. Incoming WASPA chair motivated to make positive contribution to local telecoms industry. International Public Relations Association board honours Johanna McDowell. Schibsted executive, former Aftonbladet editor elected new chairwoman of WAN-IFRA Media Freedom Board. Heavy-K signs To C.S.A. Global. The Brand Council SA (BCSA) announces new board members for 2018. Spotify announces advertising partners for launch in South Africa. Unraveling the Magic with the Nelson Mandela Centenary Logo. Montego launches merchandising service to resellers. Key clients to address Out of Home’s biggest issues at FEPE International Congress. JCDecaux BLUE Team delivers an eye-catching frozen billboard for Castle Lite Draught in Tanzania. This top rated app helps you drive right. Grey Advertising South Africa’s Dulux TVC named one of South Africa’s Best Liked Ads by Kantar Millward. SABC1 leads the 2018 SAFTA nominations pack and SABC2 to broadcast the awards live. Calling all home renovators! Win your share of vouchers worth R144 000!

This week’s BIG move: Launch of new advertising sales agency in Durban

Durban has a new media agency. TMMedia is headed up by Andrew Taylor, the experienced marketing and sales specialist previously of Independent Media. He was instrumental in the setup of the group’s vernacular newspaper titles and headed up the commercial sales teams.

And to kick off, it has signed up KZN’s oldest vernacular newspaper, Ilanga, which has appointed new Durban-based advertising sales agency. The new agency is also currently offering consultancy services and driving online revenues for a number of niche websites and digital shopping platforms.

TMMedia has replaced Capro and will be representing all of the Ilanga newspaper brands on a national basis.

“The Ilanga brand is well known and respected by the Zulu community throughout South Africa,” said Taylor.

“Advertisers continue to benefit by reaching the newspapers loyal and trusted readership, even with the growth of digital media penetrating into this community. Ilanga is further geared to extend its reach with the rollout of a comprehensive digital media strategy this year, something which we are very excited about.”

People moves

Fox Networks Group announces departure of Africa GM

Fox Networks Group Europe and Africa has announced the resignation of general manager FoxNetworks Group, Africa, Gary Alfonso, who joined in August 2016. Alfonso was appointed to head up the company’s expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa in 2016 and says his decision to move on is based on what he describes as milestones achieved and new opportunities beckoning.

“When I joined Fox Networks Group in Africa the immediate challenge was to ensure the company kept building its solid reputation as a global leader in entertainment, factual and sports content for pay TV audiences across the continent. I feel that was achieved successfully and it allowed the FNG team and I the opportunity to rapidly expand into the strategic business growth areas of live sports and content production,” said Alfonso.

Adam Theiler, the executive vice president of FNG Europe and Africa, said, “Alfonso is a veteran of the broadcasting industry with more than 30-years as a television and content professional. Previous experience includes CNBC Africa, Business Day TV, Media General in Ghana and the SABC. He’s not disclosed any immediate plans, but says he remains a champion and campaigner for better quality content for all audiences in Africa.”

Alistair King inducted into the Creative Circle Hall Of Fame

Strong creative leadership is the lifeblood of South Africa’s multi-billion Rand creative industry, and great creative leaders are its driving force. Creative leaders who, like Alistair King, chief creative officer at the King James Group, wake up every morning with the unshakable belief that “there’s still more to be done”. It is this deep commitment to creating the magic that only comes from truly powerful ideas that makes King a more than worthy recipient of the highest accolade the industry can bestow, and why it comes as no surprise that he has been inducted into the Creative Circle Hall Of Fame.

The first to be inducted in ten years, King is revered for his outstanding contribution to the industry he continues to help shape. As a guardian and pioneer of creative levels within the industry, and a beacon of integrity.

“King has gone about building one of the country’s most successful agencies and certainly its most creatively prolific independent.

His independence and maverick attitude has been a gale force of fresh air that has yet to die down,” commented Xolisa Dyeshana, Creative Circle outgoing chairperson.

Incoming WASPA chair motivated to make positive contribution to local telecoms industry

Newly-installed chair of South Africa’s Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA), Anthony Ekerold, says he is highly-motivated to make a positive contribution to the local telecommunications industry. A partner at BDE Attorneys, Ekerold is clearly the right person for the moment as South Africa rides a wave of optimism following the recent inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the country gears for growth.

Ekerold’s stated commitment to fairness will serve WASPA and South Africa’s mobile consumers well as the country continues down the road of further telecommunications industry liberalisation. His legal training and previous experience as in-house legal counsel for a mobile industry market leader will continue to prove invaluable as WASPA refines, updates and implements the Code of Conduct according to which all 400-plus members must adhere.

Ekerold was elected chair of South Africa’s self-regulating mobile content and applications industry association at last week’s WASPA AGM IN Johannesburg. He will work closely with previous WASPA chair and current deputy chair, James McNab, during his twelve-month tenure.

Aside from Ekerold and McNab, the other WASPA Mancom members elected last week and their respective portfolios are as follows: Greg Brophy (Treasurer), Lianda Holleman (Code of Conduct), Tanya Howard-Thelander (Lobbying: networks), Janene Matsukis (lobbying: regulatory), Riccardo Vallaro (lobbying: commercial) and James McNab (membership, communications & PR).

International Public Relations Association board honours Johanna McDowell

The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) board has resolved to honour its former president, Johanna McDowell, with the title of Member Emeritus of IPRA in recognition for her service to IPRA and the PR profession over many years.

“It is a great honour for me to be recognised with the prestigious title of Member Emeritus. IPRA has been my guiding light through the course of my PR career which followed on my earlier advertising career activities. They gave me access to other international professionals and I always felt that we were at the leading edge of communications,” said McDowell.

With an impressive background that includes being on the agency and client side of the fence, McDowell has built her career in marketing and advertising since 1974. McDowell previously served as a member of the International Advertising Association (IAA), before being elected to the position of IPRA President in 2012, a global responsibility.

Schibsted executive, former Aftonbladet editor elected new chairwoman of WAN-IFRA Media Freedom Board

Karin Pettersson, director of public policy at the Schibsted Media Group, has been elected chairwoman of the WAN-IFRA Media Freedom Board. She succeeds Lars Henrik Munch, chairman of JP/Politikens Hus, who had held the post since 2013.

In her new role, Pettersson will advise and guide WAN-IFRA in its mission to address challenges to media freedom worldwide, develop programmes to strengthen business and editorial competencies, and increase diversity of leadership and voices within the media.

“I have spent my life in journalism, politics and advocacy. What fundamentally drives me is a belief that journalism has the power to make the world a better place,” said Pettersson, who’s election to the role was confirmed at a meeting of WAN-IFRA’s Executive Committee in London on 9 March, 2018.

“Around the globe authoritarian regimes threaten freedom of expression and the possibility for journalists to report and speak truth to power. There is an urgent need to strengthen our profession, and the work that WAN-IFRA does to support human rights and fundamental democratic values is extremely important,” she continued.

Pettersson was the political editor-in-chief at Aftonbladet, Scandinavia’s largest daily newspaper. She is co-founder and former editor-in-chief of Fokus, Sweden’s leading newsmagazine.

Heavy-K signs To C.S.A. Global

One of South Africa’s top Afro-house composers/producers/DJ’s, Heavy-K, has signed to the talent division of Celebrity Services Africa (C.S.A) on a global management deal.

The signing took place at C.S.A.’s Beverly Hills, California office where the ‘Drumboss’ had been visiting after a week in Los Angeles which culminated in an African Getdown at The Absolut Elyx House in Hollywood with guest host, Oscar & Grammy Award-winning actor/rapper, Common.

“We are excited to have signed Heavy-K for representation & management in all aspects of his career as a producer, songwriter and DJ in South Africa, across the continent and abroad. We believe the world is ready for the beat of Heavy-K,” says Davin Phillips, executive director, talent, Celebrity Services Africa.

Indeed, Heavy-K has already spent the last five days in studio with Grammy award-winning record producer Karl Rubin, acclaimed LA rapper and poet, King Los and new soul singer-songwriter Stacy Barthe.

The Brand Council SA (BCSA) announces new board members for 2018

The BCSA has announced new members of its board and management team, many of whom have a creative background and boast an impressive repertoire of achievements that have moved the marketing and advertising industry forward.

Joining the Board are Ebert Grobler (Boomtown), Isayvani Lungoomiah (Grid), Masego Motsogi (Grid), Terri-Leigh Cassel (Shift Joe Public), Zama Hlophe (Shift Joe Public), Ronell Kerr (Xfacta), and Nolitha Mkhwanazi (Yellowwood Future Architects).

Remaining on the Board from last year are Catherine Kruger (HKLM), David Wingfield (ABSA), Gaby De Abreu (Switch), Kendel Falkson (Blank Page Communications), and Mathew Weiss (Superunion). Additionally, Leigh Anne Acquisto (Liquorish Ink) will remain as Chairperson and Anli Grobler (Vega School) has been appointed Deputy Chairperson.

The Management Committee for 2018 will include Rhiannon Rees (Yellowwood), Wade Moonsamy (Grid WorldWide), Amori Brits and Janeke Nel (HKLM); Nicholas Symmonds and Stephanus Naude(Grid WW).

Business moves

Spotify announces advertising partners for launch in South Africa

Spotify, the largest global music streaming subscription service, officially launched in South Africa on 13 March 2018, offering brands a new platform to connect with local consumers in an exciting, targeted and impactful manner.

With over 159 million active users globally, Spotify gives brands a unique opportunity to connect with highly engaged, passionate music fans while they are doing what they love most: listening to music.

Spotify’s inaugural advertising partners for launch in South Africa are Ballantine’s, FNB, Hunter’s, MINI, Pepsi-Cola, all of which have taken the opportunity to be the first brands to reach Spotify’s engaged audience of music fans. Spotify is working with Ad Dynamo as its South African advertising sales partner.

“Ad Dynamo is delighted to be working alongside such a loved brand as Spotify. Brands have an extraordinary opportunity to connect with South Africans whilst they are emotionally invested in something they care about: listening to the music that matters to them. We’ve invested in a local, dedicated team to

Unraveling the Magic with the Nelson Mandela Centenary Logo

The story of Nelson Mandela is one of victory and liberation from a position of struggle and incarceration. It’s a story of hope and inspiration for many who take heart in the triumph of social justice.

“To honour this legacy a new brand property and brand identity was created for the Centenary. We developed an iconic mark that is true to the life and times of the man himself; the imagery is emotive, positive and strong, yet simple and practical, local yet global. A reflection of the past and an inspiration for the future,” said One Lady & A Tribe’s Sheila McGillivray.

The symbolism and associated artwork captures elements of Mandela’s life in their most raw and purest form, combining the struggle, the incarceration and the liberation into a commemoration of his one hundred years. The unique typeface is inspired by and recreated from Mandela’s personal letters. It is this simple story that becomes the essence of the campaign avatar. And in true homage to Nelson Mandela, the avatar is a combination of his own drawings.

The wordmark provides the necessary detail of his name and the centenary year and then closes off with the slogan and call to action, intended to motivate the world at large and to find the Madiba in themselves and to be the legacy. Finally, the anchor of the mark recognises the Foundation as the custodian of his life and times and a committed facilitator of his legacy.

This new brand identity for the Nelson Mandela Centenary is as bold and strong as he was, and will serve well to promote what he asked of us: to help live his dream.

Montego launches merchandising service to resellers

Premium pet food manufacturer, Montego Pet Nutrition, has launched an in-house merchandising department and will now offer a new value-added merchandising service to Montego retail stockists.

The service will include point-of-sale displays, continual stock rotation, promotion implementation, and regular store visits to ensure displays are maintained and constant communication is kept between Montego and the retailer.

Montego is the first pet food brand in South Africa to launch a service of this nature and offer it at no additional cost to resellers, demonstrating its commitment to building positive relationships with loyal clientele.

“Launching an in-house merchandising department was a necessary move for Montego as a producer of high-end, quality pet food products, and sets us apart from competitors,” says Riaan Jonker, Merchandising Manager at Montego. “We are confident that this new service will add even more value to our offerings and bolster our relationships with the various retail outlets stocking our products.”

Key clients to address out of home’s biggest issues at FEPE International Congress

Barry Louth, head of UK media planning of European pay-TV leader Sky and Richard Brooke, media operations and strategy director of Unilever (Europe) will address some of the key issues facing the global out of home industry at next month’s FEPE International Congress in Stockholm.

Speakers already announced include Carat Global President William Swayne, who will give the Keynote Address to open the Congress, and new FEPE board member Noomi Mehta of Selvel One who will discuss the rapidly expanding Indian Out of Home market.

The Congress, with the theme ‘A Time of Revolution – Earning the Right to Win,’ will be held in Stockholm from 7-9 June.

FEPE International Executive Director John Ellery says: “We believe this is the strongest line-up of speakers we have assembled at Congress, consisting of senior people from all sides of the industry who will be able to give delegates enormously valuable insights into the issues facing the global Out of Home industry and show clearly how we can move forward successfully together.”

The full speaker programme is available to download from the FEPE homepage www.fepe.com

Making moves

Jacaranda FM to fill up Loftus to help Cape Town

On 31 March 2018, during the Super Rugby clash between the Vodacom Blue Bulls and the DHL Stormers, Jacaranda FM will fill Loftus to capacity in a bid to raise much-needed funds for the Cape Town water crisis with Project Waterdrop. It is set to be a day of first-class rugby and top entertainment by the likes of Dewald Wasserfall, Jack Parow and Martin Bester, all for a fantastic cause.

After being asked how they think the Capital City could help the Mother City, Jacaranda FM’s listeners wanted a plan that offers sustainable, meaningful and cost-effective assistance to vulnerable people residing in Cape Town.

The Cape Town Water Crisis Committee confirmed that rural schooling communities are the most vulnerable in this instance. Without water, the ablution facilities at these schools can’t be used. So essentially: No water, no school.

As a result, Jacaranda FM’s Project Waterdrop will specifically be focused on installing boreholes with solar pumps at the schools that are most heavily affected in the Western Cape, each at an estimated minimum cost of approximately R50 000.

Kevin Fine, General manager of Jacaranda FM, said: “In 2016, Jacaranda FM’s listeners donated nearly 2 million litres of water across three provinces in South Africa in a staggering time of under 48 hours. We know that we have the most generous and giving listening community in South Africa.”

Individuals who choose to pit their weight behind Project Waterdrop, can do so in four ways:

Attending the game on the 31 st of March to show their support and making a monetary contribution on the day.

of March to show their support and making a monetary contribution on the day. Contributing via the 2018 Project Waterdrop page of the Ticketpros website, where donations can be made in increments of R20.

Making a donation directly to Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels, FNB Account, branch 255005, account 62411883590 with ProjectWaterDrop as reference.

Helping to spread the word about this initiative on social media with the hash tags #ProjectWaterDrop and #CC4CT (Capital City for Cape Town).

Companies and individuals can also choose to adopt a school, or schools, by committing to covering the full R50 000 per school. They can do so by e-mailing angels@jacarandafm.com with “Project Waterdrop Adopt A School” in the subject line and the details of their contribution in the body of the e-mail.

JCDecaux BLUE Team delivers an eye-catching frozen billboard for Castle Lite Draught in Tanzania

JCDecaux Tanzania, and JCDecaux Blue (the Innovations hub for JCDecaux) recently collaborated with Denstu-Aegis to assist Abi InBev to increase awareness of the Castle Lite brand in the country, and support sales with a stand-out, innovative, special build board demonstrating the Brand’s “Extra Cold” positioning through a visually impactful display of creative messaging.

In keeping with Castle Lite’s innovative DNA, JCDecaux BLUE team was tasked to deliver a creative solution by providing an impactful and memorable experience of the Castle Lite brand and to reinforce their premium status within the market by launching Extra cold draught – a new and cutting edge cool innovation.

The JCDecaux Blue team alongside the Tanzanian team unlocked the Extra Cold positioning of Castle Lite beer, with the erection of a frozen billboard comprising of internally lit ice cubes and fake snow effects in Dar Es Salaam. The board was carefully constructed to replicate a “frozen” billboard with melting ice and snow effects, giving the board a lifelike feel, and standing out in the DAR cluttered environment.

This top rated app helps you drive right

Dialdirect’s driving app, which uses the latest in international telematics technology to monitor driving behaviour, was recently voted the top driving behaviour app in the South African insurance industry, according to Google Play and the Apple App store.

With the app, if you drive and insure right, you can get up to 75% cash back, every single month. This is significantly higher than the rewards programmes offered by any competing insurance brands and is the first offering of its kind in the market.

To date over R4-million has been awarded to policyholders who drive and insure right. That means, they are, for example, not talking on their cellphones while driving, not speeding and braking and accelerating, right.

According to Warwick Scott-Rodger, Head of Dialdirect: “24-million km’s have been tracked to date. It’s safe to say that our app is helping to create a nation of responsible and safe drivers.”

Grey Advertising South Africa’s Dulux TVC named one of South Africa’s Best Liked Ads by Kantar Millward

Local agency Grey Advertising’s DULUX ‘Weatherguard’ TVC was recently listed as one of Kantar Millward Brown’s Best Liked Ads for the fourth and final quarter of 2017.

The Dulux Weatherguard TVC uses a bit of local humour to highlight the durability and quality of the ‘world’s most-loved paint brand’. The ad features a modern South African family and comically depicts a curious little girl whose question prompts her proactive father to paint his mother’s house. The question directed to the father is “why does granny’s house have wrinkles?” The result is a flawlessly painted house met with approval from her grandmother.

“We’re proud to have come this far with the Dulux commercial,” said Fran Luckin, Grey Advertising’s Chief Creative Officer (CCO). “We used Dulux’s Maxiflex technology which enables the paint to ‘stretch’ over tiny imperfections, giving exterior walls added protection to South Africa’s harsh climate. By comparing cracks in the wall to wrinkles, we allowed for the technical product benefits to shine through in a more emotive way. And that’s what resonates with people,” she said.

SABC1 leads the 2018 SAFTA nominations pack and SABC2 to broadcast the awards live

It has broken audience rating records and changed the Sunday primetime viewing game, set digital trends and now, not only has SABC1’s TJOVITJO returned with season 2 but it debuted the season with an unprecedented seven nominations in the SAFTA 2018 Drama category.

The SABC snatched a total of 64 nominations in the various categories including drama, lifestyle, reality, children, technical, factual and education. Notable nominations include the popular SABC2’s Bone of My Bones and Disney’s Cookabout, SABC3’s Trending SA and The Intern by David Tlale for best reality show. The broadcaster’s popular soapies, 7de Laan, Uzalo and Isidingo are front runners in the public vote of Most Popular TV Soap / Telenovela category.

SABC2 is once again set to broadcast the annual South African Film and Television awards on Saturday, 24 March 2018. Broadcasting live from Sun City, SABC2 will carry the red carpet from 19:30 and the award ceremony broadcast will follow at 20h00.

The award ceremony will be hosted by TV and Radio personalities, Phat Joe and Thando Thabethe with the red carpet being hosted by SABC3 Trending SA’s Kuli Roberts and Rorisang Thandekiso of SABC1’s Mzansi Insider.

Diary

Calling all home renovators! Win your share of vouchers worth R144 000!

Fix it with Flair, the annual renovations competition from SA’s bestselling home and garden magazine, Tuis | Home, is in full swing and keen renovators with a passion for home improvement and an eye for all things beautiful – and budget-friendly – are invited to enter.

Now in its 10th year, the competition is as popular as ever, growing year on year. Sponsored by BUCO and TimberCity, the competition offers readers the opportunity to share their tips and tricks, as well as showcase their makeovers. It’s an exciting challenge for innovative homemakers – those who aren’t afraid of getting their hands dirty!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the 2018 Renovator of the Year will walk away with a R100 000 product voucher from BUCO and TimberCity.

No project is too small or too big; whether an entire house or single room, all are eligible to be entered as long as 50% of the work was completed by you, the homeowner.

To enter, simply go to fixit.tuis.co.za and follow the prompts.