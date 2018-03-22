Rewarding local filmmakers with an international experience

A chance to have your film shown on DStv and flighted at the Sundance Film Festival in London, taking place from May 31 to June 3, are prizes up for grabs for one local filmmaker.

They form part of the inaugural short film competition created by SundanceTV.

“The SundanceTV Shorts competition reflects the very essence of the channel,” says Geraud Alazard, senior vice president of marketing at AMC Networks International. “It encapsulates SundanceTV’s unique energy and passion, shining a spotlight on independent storytelling and emerging talent.”

Criteria for entries

Competition submissions can be made until April 15 at Sundance TV (SA). Entries must be submitted by the producer or director of the film, who can provide proof of residency in South Africa. Films should be no longer than 15 minutes and must be delivered with English subtitles, if English is not the language spoken in the film. Entries must meet SundanceTV’s official rules and technical requirements which are available at here.

Entries will be judged on a number of criteria, including creativity, entertainment value, original storytelling and production values. The jury, presided by Mike Plante of Sundance Institute, will include Harold Gronenthal from SundanceTV Global, Aletta Alberts, executive head: content and third party channels at MultiChoice, and Helen Kuun of Indigenous Film. The winner will be announced in May.

“The SundanceTV Shorts Competition plays an admirable role in highlighting and celebrating the medium of short film and seeking out new filmmaking talent. It’s always a real treat to view the surprising and diverse entries,” comments Mike Plante, senior programmer for the Sundance Film Festival.