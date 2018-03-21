The Media Online sees phenomenal growth

[PRESS OFFICE] Providing credible content and up-to-date topical news from the media industry continues to position The Media Online as the definitive online point of reference for South Africa’s media industry. This is evident by the consistent and outstanding growth of unique users, site visits, page views and newsletter subscription numbers.

The Media Online’s unique users boldly stand at 46 835 in February 2018 having increased by 28.3% from the previous month with a total of 85.90% of new visits. The website’s page views are 78 563 in February 2018 having increased by 29.4% month on month. Newsletter subscriptions grew from 5 903 in January 2018 to 6 106 in February 2018, a growth of over 200 subscribers. The social media space has also had exceptional increases with Twitter growing from 18 427 followers in February 2017 to 19 901 followers in February 2018; and Facebook fans increased from 2 633 in February 2017 to 3 545 in February 2018. Both Twitter and Facebook are seeing an average growth of 100 followers and fans per month.

Glenda Nevill, editor of The Media Online says, “We are very pleased with this constant growth as it translates to readers having trust in our content, making us their independent source of news and insights. We always make sure that our content is top quality and we strive to live up to our pay off line: Authoritative. Trusted. Credible,” she says.

“Alongside quality content,” says Nevill, “we constantly engage with our audience to see how we can improve our offering. In the near future we will be conducting an open survey that will help us to find out even more about our readers and so make visiting The Media Online an even better experience for them.”

Nevill is a firm believer in the power of social media to create a community around the website’s content, as well as to curate global media stories for followers. “Our social media platforms are uploaded with interesting and engaging stories. Stories that spark conversations and engagements, stories from industry leaders and stories that provide valuable insights and intriguing content. The numbers show that this is working,” says Nevill.

One of the unique elements of the niche website is that it connects media agencies and media owners at a very high level. If advertising agencies want to reach top executives, this is the site to read regularly.

Sandra Gordon, Publisher of The Media Online adds, “We position our content to reflect our target market which is mostly decision makers in media agencies and media owners. We are very selective of the content we put up as we firstly evaluate the value it brings to the industry, companies and brands. Another key factor is that we get firsts and exclusives which position us as the leading authority in South Africa’s media space.”

Contributing further to this growth, The Media Online aggregates some content from credible publications as well as provides content in multimedia format, allowing the audience to consume it in their preferred way.