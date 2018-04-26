Deezer and Hot91.9FM announce first ever music partnership

Deezer, the world’s most personal music streaming service announces the first radio partnership in South Africa with Hot 91.9 FM.

For six weeks, from mid-April to end of May 2018, Deezer will get together with Hot91.9FM the award-winning radio station. The music partnership is the first to offer users in South Africa a bespoke Hot 91.9 channel and podcasts, which can be found in the Deezer app, or at https://Deezer.lnk.to/hot91-9fm.

As the first Deezer radio collaboration in South Africa, Deezer’s branding, imaging and editorial playlists will all be integrated into Hot 91.9 FM. Music fans can use the Deezer app and enter for a chance to hear their personalized Deezer playlist on “The Music Power Half Hour” show. Users can hear curated playlists from Hot919 DJs, and stream live radio content within the Deezer app.

“Deezer’s localized approach to music is important for South Africans. Finally, listeners can listen to Hot 91.9 FM content and discover fresh tunes on Deezer,” said Lloyd Madurai, MD at Hot 91.9 FM.

“Deezer and Hot 91.9FM both attract music fans who want to hear the latest songs from local South African artists. Music fans can enjoy their favorite radio programming on Deezer, together with all the benefits that streaming has to offer,” said Gillian Ezra, Head of African Operations at Deezer.

United Stations and Hot91.9FM led the joint campaign in conjunction with media agency Mediology.