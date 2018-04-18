Identity: A key component for any radio station

Identity is simply the clear establishment as to what or who something or even someone is. How does this concept correlate with radio to constitute a key component?

These are the 5 ways identity is key to radio:

Identity serves to outline whom a radio station is targeting to inform the application of the relevant tools of audience segmenting. And it also clearly sets out the intention for why a radio station is a player in the radio broadcasting space.

Identity posits the sound of a radio station, sound that is in alignment with the clearly identified target audience correlating with language and therefore on-air content, music and even station imaging.

Identity is also an asset that radio stations can use to distinguish themselves from other radio stations whose broadcast range and reach is in the same geographic area. The clear establishment of a radio station’s identity has power to set them apart from competitors before any marketing campaigns are planned and executed.

Identity is significant to the realisation of an important agenda for any radio station – the matter of revenue generation through advertising. As the identity of any radio station is linked to listenership in figures, demographics and psychographics all which are variables important to advertisers, not, however, withstanding geographic reach as well.

Identity also serves as a key premise from which to operate as the production team and on air personalities of any radio station. The identity of a radio station is a very important map for the team to know how to interpret and navigate. Lastly, the sustainability of a radio station’s identity is inextricably linked to the clarity of the production team. Clarity of identity by the team is measurable in content, music, imaging and marketing, to mention a few.

As radio stations are impacted by the changes that we can attribute significantly to technology and popular culture. A clearly established identity for a radio station proves its value in that any radio station can strategise and shift gears in pursuit of progression and evolving of the brand.

All executed in a way that realises a radio station’s attempt at keeping abreast with new trends and technology, while not necessarily being subject to an identity crisis that may have major consequences be it in the form of loss of listenership, advertising or even talent among other things.

Wandisile Somdyala is a radio content producer, scriptwriter and researcher for SABC Education based at Eastern Cape youth radio station, tru fm. Follow her on Twitter @WandiSomdyala .