Joanne Joseph to host 702’s afternoon drive show

In the season of radio presenter line-up changes, Primedia Broadcasting has secured a major name, announcing seasoned presenter Joanne Joseph as host of 702’s afternoon drive show from May.

Best known for her time hosting news shows on eNCA and SABC, Joseph actually started her over 20 year career in radio, garnering a wealth of experience on the airwaves.

“Joanne’s wealth of experience in current affairs and news presentation, her professionalism as well as her compassion for the people behind the stories, make her an exciting addition to the 702 line-up and we welcome her to the team,” says 702 station manager Thabisile Mbete.

Joseph’s first day on air will be Wednesday 2 May, when she takes the hotseat as host of the weekdays afternoon drive show, between 15h00 and 18h00.

“I look forward to being part of a team that strives for excellence everyday on the airwaves, and never shrinks from tackling the most challenging, controversial stories head-on. It’s important to me that we infuse stories with the humanity they deserve and give a voice to the many who’ve traditionally struggled to be heard. On Afternoon Drive, we’ll seek to tell those stories unflinchingly and empathetically, while holding those answerable to account,” Joseph says.

Joseph has also authored a best-selling book, Drug Muled, Sixteen Years in a Thai Prison; teaches script writing for broadcast and is a sought after MC.