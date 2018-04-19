Media moves: Paula Hulley new CEO of IABSA, MultiChoice is Top Empowered Company, Cartoon Network Live comes to SA

Paula Hulley new CEO of IABSA. Boomtown bolsters strategic department. Terry Unser appointed executive business director at 1886. Private Audience Marketplace, AdJoin Media announces Bea Strauss as head of supply. iProspect continues to grow with the appointment of Jared Pillai. MultiChoice is Top Empowered Company. South Africa to host world premiere of Cartoon Network Live. 100% Black-owned agency introductions to procurement. Vega launches the new media management short course In partnership with AMASA. Major partnerships announced for fourth MEPRA Leadership Majlis. The successful print campaign that set a CEO strutting out in a Speedo. Sikuvile Awards: an energy reload for journalists. PRISM Awards 2018, Ready and Set to Go. AdFocus theme 2018 is the Year of Content. Quality bike carrier heading to SA

This week’s BIG move: Paula Hulley is the new IAB CEO

The IAB SA is characterised by passionate individuals who champion the growth of the digital industry behind the scenes. Now it has a new CEO to replace the body’s first CEO Josephine Buys. Paula Hulley will take the reins of the organisation in July.

Hulley joins the IAB SA as of 1 July 2018, as well as the new vice chair Alistair Mokoena, CEO of Ogilvy SA. Kantha Govender, from Media24 has been appointed as GM to support Paula in her role, with particular emphasis on driving the Transformation and Education agenda alongside her. Replacing Paula as head of Agency Council is Brad Page, partner and strategist at Neo@Ogilvy.

“Paula and Alistair bring the perfect mix of management and technical capabilities to drive the IAB to even greater prominence in the digital industry, while Kantha has the expertise and passion required to dedicate herself to the role,” Borain said.

Hulley, currently head of Innovation & Digital for Ogilvy CT, is well known to the IAB as she has served as vice chairperson for the last two years, and was head of the Agency Council.

She said, “As we navigate our collective future and drive transformation, I look forward to your support in this very important journey and to create a positive impact in your business to thrive in the digital economy.”

People moves

Terry Unser appointed executive business director at 1886

Terry Unser, previously executive business director at FCB Africa affiliate, 1886, has rejoined the agency as executive director: integrated business. The position, a newly created one, underscores the importance of integration across all media channels and marketing disciplines for 1886’s clients. Her responsibilities include all communication and business development for clients as well as managing their integrated media solutions.

“What I found really appealing about the role, was the responsibility of integrating all communication efforts for our clients. Integrated marketing communication, when done properly, is capable of creating a holistic consumer experience that effectively engages one’s emotions and senses, and enhances a brand’s value construct,” she said.

Unser has more than 19 years’ experience in the advertising and marketing industries and, prior to returning to 1886, headed up the marketing division of Alpha Investment Group (AIG), a local investment firm that has successfully managed high profile business transactions and mergers.

Boomtown bolsters strategic department

Boomtown has bolstered its team of strategists for an industry-leading strategic offering.

Helna Brown, an experienced senior designer (Btech in Graphic Design) and user experience (UX) specialist (13 years) with a great understanding of consumer buying behaviour has moved from the Boomtown creative department and joins Lara-Anne Derbyshire who holds a BA Honours degree in Psychology, Clinical, Counselling and Applied Psychology and over 10 years advertising experience. “Helna and Lara-Anne’s combined expertise and interests are huge assets to the team,” said Boomtown strategic director, Glen Meier. “Their design and advertising backgrounds are invaluable in the strategic brand positioning process from an understanding perspective and the creation of sales tactics.”

On her move from creative to strategy, Helna Brown remarks: “The strategic approach to UX problem-solving and the holistic Boomtown-approach means the move is a natural progression and use of my skill-set and passions.”

The team now includes: Director of Strategy Glen Meier, Head of Strategy Stuart Innell and strategists Helna Brown and Lara-Anne Derbyshire.

L to R: Stuart Innell, Helna Brown, Lara-Anne Derbyshire, Glen Meier

iProspect continues to grow with the appointment of Jared Pillai

iProspect has announced an addition to their family. Jared Pillai has joined the team as Chief Strategy Officer for iProspect JHB.

Pillai has over a decade of experience in digital marketing, media planning, buying, strategy and product marketing. He has an impressive track record of growing company’s profitability, increasing digital awareness and traffic, driving results and providing tangible management solutions to organisational challenges.

He will be responsible for heading up strategy for iProspect JHB, reporting to Koo Govender (CEO for DAN SA) and Jaco Lintvelt (managing director AMNET SSA & iProspect South Africa).

Pillai holds a Diploma in Digital Marketing Management, a Diploma in Social Media Marketing and an Inbound Marketing Professional Certificate through Hubspot. He also holds a position as Chairman of the Internet Marketing Association of South Africa and is affiliated with Hubspot, the Innovation Hub, SEOMoz and IAB SA.

Private Audience Marketplace, AdJoin Media announces Bea Strauss as head of supply

AdJoin Media has welcomed digital media expert Bea Strauss to it‘s ever-growing team. Strauss has deep-rooted experience in the digital marketing space, the majority of which have been spent in senior management roles.

During her time at DQ&A media group, she facilitated a number of operational functions dealing with teams locally as well as in the Netherlands, EMEA and APAC.

Strauss brings a myriad of skills into an environment with many moving parts, from operational to technical with a finger on the trend-pulse and the ability to think innovatively where it‘s matters most.

“My professional aspiration is to deliver the best I can in every situation and I enjoy having a project completed with success. The enjoyment of new experiences and challenges is key to my growth and I aspire to be an asset in any environment,” Strauss said.

IN short: SPARK Media has made new appointments

Emily Kangwa has been appointed marketing and events Assistant

George Clarkson has been appointed marketing services intern

Mauro Black has been appointed business development executive

Business moves

Tiso Blackstar Group clarifies its position following ‘misleading’ reporting

Tiso Blackstar Group has issued a statement to say it is performing well and ahead of expectations, contrary to misleading reports by Independent Media. “Tiso Blackstar Group is truly committed to editorial independence and free speech, but a series of inaccurate reports about the Group by Independent Media’s titles have prompted us to set the record straight. We wish to highlight the fact that editorial decisions are made in line with a strict policy and with no intervention or influence by the Tiso Blackstar Group board, its CEO or its shareholders,” it said.

And it added, “Tiso Blackstar Group has stated consistently that its non-core assets are held for sale and will be realised when the timing allows, and the price is right. The fact that the sale of its interest in Kagiso Tiso Holdings (KTH) was not realised due to various factors has not put the business in an untenable position. The Group is not in debt rescue.”

Readers can refer to the December 2017 Interim Results as well as the June 2017 Integrated Report published on the Group’s website: http://www.tisoblackstar.com for a detailed and accurate account of the Group’s financial position. The Integrated Report also clarifies the remuneration of Tiso Blackstar Group’s CEO, Andrew Bonamour, and discredits the highly exaggerated annual salary figure of R20 million reported by Independent Media.

It is also important to highlight that Tiso Blackstar Group is committed to transformation and the revised Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Codes of Good Practice. The Group holds a level-2 contributor status – one of the highest in the media industry. Tiso Blackstar Group is also active in the development of black and female talent.

“Tiso Blackstar would normally refer misleading and dishonest reporting to the Press Ombudsman. However, Independent Media has withdrawn from the Press Council and refuses to subject itself to the rigors of the Press Code to which Tiso Blackstar and other media companies subscribe. Such withdrawal denies any member of the public, including Tiso Blackstar Group, an opportunity to challenge the accuracy of the reports through the regulatory system,” it said.

Alpha Investment Group invests R400m in KidZania

Alpha Investment Group (Alpha), a 100% black-owned investment holding company, is set to invest approximately R400million to bring KidZania to South Africa. This initial investment will see the launch of a flagship children’s educational city facility, KidZania Johannesburg, empowering children with informative career choices and creating over 500 jobs during development and ongoing operations.

Through realistic role-play, children up to the age of 18 years learn about different careers, the inner-workings of a city and the concept of managing money. Each experience is designed to empower children, giving them the confidence to be their best selves and to inspire great global citizenship.

KidZania Johannesburg, the first to launch in sub-Saharan Africa, will open in December 2018 and be located in Fourways Mall. It will be an approximately 8000m2 replica of an urban commercial eco-system complete with streets, buildings, a transport system and a fully-functioning economy.

“We [Alpha] believe that it is our role to bring this educational, career-focused concept to life. We are building a platform that will create hundreds of direct and in-direct jobs, and are establishing a safe and fun environment where children can realise their dream career of being a pilot or cabin crew scientist, radio presenter, fireman, surgeon, investment banker, dentist and more,” said David Ngobeni, founder and CEO at Alpha Investment Group.

“The South African economy is in urgent need of professionals across all sectors and the long-term work of developing these skills needs to start at an early age, particularly in children up to the age of 18 years,” says Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba.

100% Black-owned agency introductions to procurement

As a result of the issues mentioned above, the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS) has announced the launch of their Business Speed Dating Programme, a first in South Africa for Procurement and Communication Agencies. The first session will take place on 7 June in Johannesburg with plans to roll this out across the country depending on success and uptake.

The business speed dating programme has been specifically designed for Procurement Professionals and Black-Owned agencies, with the aim of offering Procurement Executives a dynamic, no strings attached opportunity to very efficiently meet a wide variety of 100% Black -Owned Communication Agencies that they may wish to know. The agencies will be from different disciplines such as advertising, digital, media, PR, events and activations.

Black-owned agencies, who wish to know more about this programme and other services offered by the IAS, are invited to be in touch with Hlamazi Mabunda on email hlamazi@agencyselection.co.za or Nikki Munsie on email nikki@agencyselection.co.za or contact the IAS on 010 594 0281.

Blacksmith Collective takes creative content production national

Blacksmith Collective, a production collective specialising in content creation and creative problem solving, has expanded its presence across South Africa, bringing its unconventional approach to content production to the country’s biggest creative hubs.

Spearheaded by creative duo, Marcus von Geyso (executive creative director) and Diogo Mendonça (managing director), Blacksmith Collective works with a trusted partner network of over 200 talented and creative experts across the country, specialising in everything from photography to engineering, and ready to handle virtually any brief they’re presented with.

“The past two years have been such a rollercoaster ride of growth and opportunity for us and have given us incredible insight into the various industries that we fit into,” said Mendonça. “We’ve got tons more incredible work in the pipeline and are looking forward to getting to work in more locations across South Africa.”

Blacksmith Collective has worked on a variety of exciting projects, including Castle Lite’s ‘Coldest Bar in Africa’ in Durban and, recently, an activation for Castle Lager in the Rugby World Sevens Series in Cape Town. Having just settled into new offices in Rivonia, Johannesburg, the duo have already kicked off 2018 on a high note with a number of exciting projects, including a multi-cam livestream of the #CastleLiteUnlocks event in Johannesburg, announcing Chance the Rapper as a headlining act.

MultiChoice is Top Empowered Company

MultiChoice has once again walked away with top honours in the Topco Oliver Empowerment Awards, the premier awards for leadership and innovation in empowerment and transformation.

MultiChoice received three awards:

Top Empowered Company: Enterprise and Supplier Development Award – for companies that have accelerated the development, sustainability and ultimately, financial independence of black-owned businesses specifically small and emerging businesses

Top Empowered Company: ICT – for the company whose technology based innovation has improved productivity, price, quality, effectiveness and efficiencies that enhance the competitiveness in the South African economy

Top Empowered Company: Support Services – which recognises exemplary empowerment achievements within interrelated fields

“It’s a true honour to be recognised among those who make a real difference in the transformation of our country. I am very proud of the work we do to make a real and lasting contribution to South Africa. Thank you for the recognition of our work for the third year running,” said Calvo Mawela, CEO for MultiChoice South Africa.

Vega launches the new media management short course in partnership with AMASA

Vega, a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), is launching a Media Management in Brand Building short course, available at its Johannesburg and Cape Town campuses from 2018 onwards.

The short course has been developed by the Advertising Media Association of South Africa (AMASA), a body focused on attracting and retaining bright young individuals within the media industry.

“AMASA has a proud history of partnering with academic, private and industry organisations to ensure we fulfil our mandate of improving media knowledge & skills,” says Wayne Bishop, chairperson of AMASA. “We decided to partner with Vega to continue growing our reach into the young and aspirational minds of tomorrow’s brand and media specialists, and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with South Africa’s premier brand, design and business schools.”

The Media Management in Brand Building short course offers a deeper understanding of the principles of media strategy, channel and media planning, online and social media in relation to building effective brand strategies. The course consists of 25, three-hour contact sessions along with an assignment, a test and a campaign brief, and content will cover principles of media, definitions, application of media, case studies, research and the various media models. Any individuals interested in the brand, marketing and communications fields, would find the course beneficial.

Vega and AMASA have also made provisions for up to 12 bursaries to be awarded each year, so that deserving media practitioners with limited means to further their education can partake in the course.

David Tlale unveils his bridal collection with The Weekend Experience

Renowned for his knack for showmanship, David Tlale, in partnership with Courvoisier, unveiled his trailblazing bridal collection during the David Tlale Weekend Experience, which was showcased at Boschendal Wine Estate.

“With The Weekend Experience we wanted to bring people closer to the David Tlale brand. Fashion week sees people come and go, each show just another show, and that’s not who we are, we wanted people to get to know the brand, our aesthetic, our ethos and lifestyle,” said Tlale.

On Saturday, SA’s fashion elite ascended to the wine estate were they were welcomed to The Weekend Experience with a Courvoisier Noir in hand, Tlale’s signature cocktail, before sitting down to a premium gala dinner consisting of a three course menu paired with Courvoisier cognac.

Guests in attendance included fashion bloggers Kefilwe Mabote, Lulama Wolf, Seth Shezi and Gemaen Taylor, renowned photographer Trevor Stuurman, former model Roxy Louw and ultimate style icon Jackie Burger.

Major partnerships announced for fourth MEPRA Leadership Majlis

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) has announced partnerships with the National Media Council, PRWeek and the Arthur W. Page Society for the fourth Leadership Majlis, the year’s major communications conference in Abu Dhabi. The event, which will be held on 10 May 2018 at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, is expected to bring together more than 200 senior communication professionals to address the industry’s biggest challenges, trends and opportunities.

As the platinum headline partner, The National Media Council (NMC) will address communication leaders on its crucial role in the positioning of the UAE. PRWeek and Arthur W. Page Society have returned for the second year, enriching the agenda with international speakers to uncover the most pressing topics of our profession. The conference is also supported by corporate and agency partners including, Jumeirah Group, Etihad Airways, Mubadala, Four Communications Group and SOCIALEYEZ.

MEPRA Chair, Ray Eglington said: “The MEPRA Leadership Majlis has always served as a platform for senior communication professionals in the region to address the industry’s challenges and opportunities, share knowledge and showcase best practice. This year’s event is the most anticipated edition thanks to our headline partnership with the National Media Council and supporting partners, which is expected to bring together more communication leaders than ever before.”

UAE requires online advertisers & influencers to obtain license

Earlier this month, the National Media Council in the United Arab Emirates announced the passage of Electronic Media Activity Regulation Resolution 2018, which creates a licensing system for any entity that is involved in E-Media. The regulation defines E-Media as “media activity that is practiced through the tools and means of electronic publication,” which should include online business, online advertisers, and influencers.

As a result of this new regulation, influencers and other companies operating online in the UAE must now be licensed.

“These changes will affect a large number of people in this market, as the number of influencers has been growing steadily,” said Fiona Robertson, senior associate of Al Tamimi & Co in the UAE. “Marketing managers need to be aware of these changes so that they can address that issue within their contracts and procurement systems.”

While the new regulation covers online advertising broadly, it does not appear that it is intended to cover entities which facilitate publication by third parties, such as Facebook or Instagram. However, any entity that uses an online platforms to sell goods, create a marketplace, or otherwise engage in the media activity noted in the resolution will have to obtain a license. The National Media Council has allowed three months for entities to become compliant.

Quality bike carrier heading to SA

Positive Sports Solutions have struck a deal with Horizon Global to distribute a top-branded German-designed bike rack in Southern Africa.

Originally produced in Germany for the European markets, the Westfalia bike carrier is now being manufactured in South Africa and will be available to local consumers in the second half of 2018. It is rated as one of the best-known bike racks in the business.

The deal came about when the Westfalia Automotive company, based in Germany, was acquired by Horizon Global (a US-based company), who are one of the largest manufacturers of towbars in the world.

Horizon Global also have a manufacturing footprint in South Africa where the German-designed bike carrier will be manufactured both for the local market and into other parts of the world.

Making moves

Sikuvile Awards: an energy reload for journalists

With the closing date, 25 April, for the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards entries just a week away, Mathatha Tsedu, said awards, such as the Sikuvile Awards, are an important occasion to say to journalists that “we appreciate the sacrifice they make and appreciate the work they do. The theme this year relates to this as it is about energy reload for journalists.”

Reloaded, this year’s theme, reflects that the increasing role of journalists in building trust, loyalty and community, with news audiences demanding serious content that cements the relationship between readers and news organisations.

The theme also highlights the importance of journalism. “Journalism is an important part of the democratic process of any country. It is the means through which individuals, communities and societies as a whole converse about issues that affect them. Every day journalists look out for issues, sometimes at great risk to themselves, that need to be told,” said Tsedu.

“It is through associations such as the Publishers Support Services (PSS) and institutions like Standard Bank, that society has the opportunity to recognise the input made by journalists and to laud them for that.”

Judging will take place on the 17 and 18 May. The Judging Panel, headed by convener Judge, Mathatha Tsedu, comprises highly respected and independent experts in the industry, including: Dinesh Balliah, Gus Silber, Henry Jeffreys, Mike Siluma, Tyrone August, Phil Mtimkulu, Pippa Green, Liesl Louw-Vaudram, Thabo Leshilo, Mary Papayya, Ryland Fisher, Neo Ntsoma, Maud Motanyane and Likeka Mda.

PRISM Awards 2018, Ready and Set to Go

The 21st PRISM Awards are ready to take off on 22 April at Jozi’s latest star-studded skylight location, The Empire Conference & Events Venue in Parktown Johannesburg. Africa’s leading public relations and communication professionals have submitted over 230 entries, judged by over 67 judges alongside 11 PRISMs Young Judges, and will be eagerly awaiting the final results of their efforts on awards night.

This year’s MC will be broadcast duo, award winning radio personality, Gau TV and Bona Retsang television presenter and social entrepreneur, Melody Miya.

This year’s partners and media partners include: BizCommunity, Mark Lives, Media Update, African News Agency and Newsclip, Vuma Reputation Management, FlieshmanHillard, Atmosphere, Flint and Tinder Events, Expand A Sign, Samsonite, Alexander Forbes, Innovative Glass, CIMA, The Daily Sun newspaper, youth content creation start-up Hip-Hop 411, Afroflame hostesses, Lounge Around Décor and Furniture, GroundUp Media and The Peartree Conferencing centre.

The PRISM Award ceremony will start at 16h00 and ticket prices for entrants are R570, and for guests R700, and can be bought through Nutickets.

South Africa to host world premiere of Cartoon Network Live

For the first time ever, and on South African soil, the stars of Cartoon Network are to appear together in a spectacular and unforgettable live show. Cartoon Network Live! Presented by Cartoon Network and Big Concerts.

Cartoon Network Live! To feature Cartoon Network’s smash hit series BEN 10, THE AMAZING WORLD OF GUMBALL, ADVENTURE TIME and THE POWERPUFF GIRLS in an interactive, entertaining and exciting stage production for ages of 5 and up.

Cape Town: 26 June 2018 – 1 July 2018, Grand Arena, GrandWest

Johannesburg: 3 July 2018 – 15 July 2018, Montecasino

The successful print campaign that set a CEO strutting out in a Speedo

It all began with a challenge at a Tekkie Town conference last year to reach an exceptional target for December 2017 – an “absolutely impossible to reach” target that had the CEO betting that he would walk in a Speedo from one Tekkie Town building to the other if it was reached.

Unfortunately for Tekkie Town’s CEO, Bernard Mostert, but luckily for the Tekkie Town business, this target was exceeded. The backbone of the strategy was for Tekkie Town to negotiate the beatable deals with their suppliers, and then advertise them in an 8 page catalogue. The catalogue was inserted into 38 relevant local Caxton newspapers twice, at two week intervals.

Unbelievably, the “impossible” was achieved and Mostert had to do what he promised, strutting out across the headquarters in a snugly-fitted, Tekkie Town-branded Speedo.

Based on this incredible campaign success, Tekkie Town plans to run the insert four times this year and has increased their print order and publications, for the next campaign.

AdFocus theme 2018 is the Year of Content

The 2018 edition of AdFocus will be produced around the theme The Year of Content.

At every turn in the brand-sphere content is being debated and challenging questions asked about how to create it; who to aim it at; how it fits into a bigger marketing strategy; and it’s often complex relationship with more traditional advertising solutions.

Today’s consumers want to be reminded of the humanity behind a business. They want to understand a company’s unique goals and values and the reasons why they do what they do. What’s more they want that effort to be reciprocated – for companies to recognize and respond to their needs.

The best way to ensure brands are making valuable and authentic connections with prospects is by tailoring content strategy to directly address their needs, desires and values.

AdFocus 2018 will be published on the 21st November and distributed to the subscribers of Financial Mail.

Diary

The 9th Annual IT Leaders Africa Summit

IT Leaders Africa Summit (#ITLA18), Africa’s largest CIO gathering, will be hosted on the 9-10 of May at the new CTICC 2 in South Africa’s Tech Innovation hub – Cape Town. The summit has evolved over the nine years of its existence, just as the role of the CIO has transformed, and offers an invaluable platform to engage with industry leaders and practitioners on the latest trends and technology developments forever altering the strategic function of the IT division.

The 2018 edition of the event will host a diverse audience of industry experts and business technology leaders, as well as top IT solution providers who will be presenting educational workshops which are reflective of contemporary trends that affect the evolving role of IT executives in Africa.

The summit features over 40 speakers who will present thought-provoking and legacy-smashing keynotes, panel discussions which engage the audience on next-generation solutions to current risk and exposure; as well as numerous educational workshop sessions – hosted by leading IT solution providers from around the globe.

This year’s agenda features insights from seasoned experts in the IT industry such as Brett St Clair, CEO at Siatik (Google’s leading Cloud partner in Africa). Brett’s keynote will focus on how to build ‘Exponential Growth’ businesses and helping small and large companies through their digital transformation journey.