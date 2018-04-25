Millennials and ecommerce: An omni-channel exerience

Millennials have such close ties to online shopping and smartphone usage, but what does ecommerce mean to them? For this demographic it’s an omni-channel experience – one that begins by online search, then testing or touching the product in-store. Ultimately though, they make their purchases online.

We need to bear in mind that Millennials will be (and are) driving ecommerce. Some retailers are clever enough to realise this and are looking at what specific interests appeal to these Millennials and how to attract them as online shoppers via social media platforms and targeted promotions.

Let’s take a closer look at the relationship between millennials and online shopping

Below is a handy infographic covering the widely seen behaviours among Millennials when it comes to shopping online. A few takeouts are: