Want to save mobile data? Then use the new Google Go app (with video)

Designed to make browsing quicker and easier while using less data for mobile users, the new Google Go app is the ‘light’ version of Google Search.

The app ties in with Google South Africa’s mission to organise information and make it universally accessible, while improving the search experience, particularly for every African. It copes well with unstable network connections, a frequent occurence when users are browsing.

“Our users have said to us that sometimes it’s very difficult for them to find what they’re looking for, unless they type in the exact search term. Secondly, they said faster is better and they want to find clever ways to save data, without compromising on the value and the experience,” explains Asha Patel, head of marketing for Google SA.

The data saving begins when the app is first downloaded. It is less than 5MB in size thus saving storage space on the phone. When browsing, users save 40% more of their data through new page compression technology.

A visual user interface allows for everything that the user wants to be just a tap away, and it is also compatible with voice search. The most popular apps are present and the most popular search terms in the region the user is located in, are also displayed. Images and gifs can be shared directly from the app, making the user experience easier.

“One of the great things about being able to search in a tap experience, is that it makes the experience quicker and with the voice search also it is quick and easy. Most importantly it’s not a dumbed down version of Search, it’s a search version that meets the needs of people and the devices and connections they are on,” says Mich Atagama, head of communications and public affairs for Google SA.

Google Go can be found in the Play store.