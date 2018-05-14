Introducing the Marketing Services Award to 10 years of MOST

Recognising and awarding the dedicated, creative output of the marketing services team will align the full media-owner resource so that it’s firing on all cylinders! Viva the new Marketing Services Award, let’s go out into the industry and conquer!

As part of its ongoing commitment to best represent the ever-evolving media sector, this year’s MOST Awards has added a Marketing Services Award to acknowledge trade-marketing support services to the sales team. The Awards, which will be held at The Wanderers Club in Illovo, Johannesburg on 13 September, celebrate their 10th Anniversary this year.

The decision was taken after focus group discussions were held with industry leaders in Johannesburg and Cape Town and it was agreed that it is important to acknowledge the vital role that marketing support plays in positioning and enforcing the image of a business.

“It has become increasingly obvious that the role of the media owner trade-marketing teams offers significant support to their sales-team colleagues in business-to-business campaigns,” says Sandra Gordon, founder of the MOST Awards. “The new Marketing Services Award considers excellence in data analysis, practical implementation and communication among its criteria.”

According to Rob Smuts, owner of RMS Media, “We have always believed in the value delivered from building and maintaining the strongest of media-owner relationships. That’s why when there was discussion about a potential Marketing Services Award, we encouraged its inclusion and snapped up the opportunity to support, and be associated with, this new MOST initiative.

“It is critically important to ensure that the entire media owner team is motivated – to have the full media-owner resource aligned and firing on all cylinders! Recognising and awarding the contribution marketing services make to the success of a media operation is a sensible addition to the MOST stable, this team’s performance is key to the overall result of any media owner. It is also the dedicated and innovative output of these teams that provides the very ammunition for sales teams to go out into the industry and conquer!”

Celebrating a decade of the MOST Awards

In celebration of the MOST Awards’ 10th Anniversary, a number of once-off accolades will be included in the Awards ceremony. These are:

Media Owner of the Decade

Media Agency of the Decade

Media Agency Lamb of the Decade

Media Owner Lamb of the Decade

