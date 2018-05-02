Top team for new morning radio business show

Moneyweb and Gauteng-based radio station Classic 1027 launched South Africa’s first morning business radio show on Wednesday.

Hosted by experienced broadcasters Nastassia Arendse and Arabile Gumede, the new show consist of business and financial news and will ensure that listeners arrive at their office fully briefed on the main business-related issues of the day.

The show will be supported and produced by the Moneyweb team of specialist business and financial journalists. “Moneyweb has built a reputation as the leading multiplatform business news provider in South Africa, and we are putting these resources behind the Classic Business Breakfast,” says Ryk van Niekerk, editor of Moneyweb.

“Arabile and Nastassia are experienced journalists and with the experience of the rest of the Moneyweb team will provide listeners with a comprehensive overview and analysis of the financial news at the start of the business day,” he says.

The show will run weekdays from seven to eight in the morning on Classic 1027. The show will also be live streamed on Moneyweb.co.za.

“Listeners and advertisers have told us there is a need for a business show during the peak morning rush hour,” says Classic 1027 chief executive officer Lyndon Johnstone. “Given the profile of our listeners the introduction of a morning business show was a natural addition to the mix,” he says.

Arendse has worked in both television and radio for the past eight years. She was the previous presenter of the SAfm Market Update with Moneyweb. Before joining Moneyweb she anchored shows on CNBC Africa, SABC TV, Sky TV’s Freeview and Connect TV.

Gumede has worked at Bloomberg, eNCA, and CNBC Africa.