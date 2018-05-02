Vote for the MOST Awards and stand a chance to win R6 000

Voting for the 10th annual MOST Awards opens today and will stay live until 2 July 2018. By completing the Media Owner or Media Agency survey you stand a chance to win R6000. To access the online survey click here, or go to www.themediaonline.co.za and look for the “Click here to Vote” button at the top of the homepage.

“While the media industry has experienced incredible flux in recent years, this year is a time to reflect on what we’ve done right as we celebrate a decade of MOST,” said Sandra Gordon, founder of the respected Awards. “By voting for the MOST Awards you are contributing to the continued growth of excellence in the media sector.”

The overall goal of the MOST Awards is to motivate media owners and media agencies to improve their businesses through service performance. Media agency employees are invited to rate the performance of the media owner sales teams with whom they have frequent contact, and vice versa.

The user-friendly, online Awards survey asks respondents to select the companies that they wish to vote for and requires that they are scored against a number of specific performance criteria. Companies are then ranked according to this data. Every vote counts and adds to the sample size ̶ the more votes, the more robust the research results.

“The agencies and owners that have bought the research over the years have all benefitted from the in-depth insights and trends allowing them to improve their service, communication and delivery levels and ultimately leading to increased sales,” said Gordon.

Exciting additions to the 2018 MOST Awards

Each year before the MOST Awards survey is opened for voting, a series of focus groups were held to review the robustness and relevance of the research design through a consultative process with media industry stakeholders. After careful consideration of the suggestions made in the focus groups held in Johannesburg and Cape Town earlier this year the following changes will be implemented:

There will be no tie breaks

In the past a tie-break methodology was used in cases where voting was extremely close. After consultation with members of the industry, however, it has been decided that even in cases where voting is divided by as little as 0.1%, a clear winner will be declared.

Media Agency survey (completed by media owners)

Last year a Category Specialist segment was added to the Media Agencies listings, after careful consideration, however, it was decided to return to the original format of the award, as follows:

Full-Service Media Agencies – defined as companies that offer their own in-house media planning AND media buying service across MORE than one media category.

Specialist Media Agencies – defined as companies that offer their own in-house media planning OR media buying service or focus on only one media category.

Celebrating a decade of the MOST Awards

In celebration of the MOST Awards 10th Anniversary, a number of once-off accolades will be included in the Awards ceremony. These are:

· Media Owner of the Decade

· Media Agency of the Decade

· Media Agency Lamb of the Decade

· Media Owner Lamb of the Decade

For more information or to sponsor the MOST Awards 2018 please contact Melanie Warricker on 072 480 6123 or melanie@ifeelgood.co.za.