Briefly: B Force buzzes over Bonang’s Spree tees

Bonang Matheba and Spree.co.za have collaborated on a limited edition T-shirt collection that has the B Force buzzing. From Thursday, Bonang by Bonang Matheba will be available on the fashion e-commerce site.

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with Bonang as she embodies much of what we as a fashion company believe in. Spree stands for innovation, trends, fashion and self-belief, all of which speaks to Bonang’s vision, both for herself and the collection,” said Chris Viljoen, creative director for Spree.

The slogans are inspired by the “Bonangisms’ made famous on her show, Being Bonang: ‘Mo’ghel’, ‘Give The People What They Want’, ‘#IAmBonang’ and the graphic prints are from pan-African clothing line, Play Apparel, based in Lagos, Nigeria. “The inspiration for the face print design comes from the strength of Bonang herself – showcasing that underneath her soft exterior is a very strong core,” said the company’s Charles Okpaleke.

And Bonang? “The collection means a lot to me and embodies all that which I want my fans to feel: a sense of community; a celebration of their own achievements and; aspiration to be the best version of oneself,” Bonang said, adding that “they should be worn in the way only you know how – by being true to yourself”.