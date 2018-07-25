Briefly: Nomzamo’s Mbatha’s love letter to SA women

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is on the cover of COSMOPOLITAN this month in celebration of its #TheActivismIssue. She wears a custom-made bodysuit printed with the words ‘womandla’, ‘feminist’, ‘#TimesUp’, ‘fearless’, ‘female’, ‘power’, ‘#MeToo’ and ‘activist’.

“In a time when seven out of 10 Millennials identify as activists, this issue is about empowering women to use their voice, and encouraging people to listen,” said editor, Holly Meadows. “Activism is about enacting change. It’s about identifying what you believe in and living that truth – whether that’s through weekly recycling, silently boycotting a company or calling out the guy who spoke over you during the office meeting. Our mission is to help young women believe that they have the power to be change agents – that they shape our future.”

Mbatha believes in using her celebrity status as a springboard to effect social change, from humanitarian work with refugees across Africa to tackling mental health issues on campus. “My platform serves a purpose beyond taking a selfie: I want to use it to tell people that there are real issues,” she said.

As part of the activism theme, COSMO has released 5 000 limited-edition covers, featuring Mbatha wearing a doek in the same printed cloth, available only at Clicks stores nationwide; R5 from every limited-edition issue sold goes to non-profit organisation, Skateistan.

Skateistan runs girls-only skateboarding sessions and addresses the gender divide by helping girls feel empowered through skateboarding, and providing homework support and career education and planning.

COSMOPOLITAN will be holding a girls-only skate session on 11 August, with all ticket proceeds going to the charity. Tickets are R50 and available at quicket.co.za.