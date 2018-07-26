Four reasons why you should attend #PAMRO2018

There is only a month before the annual PAMRO conference takes place from 26 to 28 August, and time is running out to register your place. Registration is capped at 250, so book NOW to avoid disappointment. Here are some of the reasons you don’t want to miss this year’s exciting event:

1. There’s a stellar line-up of presentations

The theme for this year’s conference A Billion Africans, The Billion Dollar Media Question: Media Data and Analytics for Change has drawn an exciting line up of presentations including:

Building an African digital community for media insights: Sarah Hall (MultiChoice) and Dr Henk Pretorius, (Columinate).

In 2017, digital agency Columinate partnered with MultiChoice to develop a research community of media consumers from South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria. The project recruited members for quantitative and qualitative research through Internet-connected devices. Digitisation across many spheres of media means that platform owners need to understand how the Internet is affecting media consumption. Targeting consumers on digital platforms represents a way to reach connected consumers where they are increasingly active. This case study shows how this is being done on a large-scale across multiple countries.

Is advertising regulation limiting media revenue? Ijedi Iyoha (Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria).

The media occupies a prominent position in the business of advertising, being the channel through which advertisers reach their consumers. By its nature, the media is a gatekeeper that ensures that all materials exposed to the public meet the basic requirements of the Code of Advertising Practice. However, the media can’t survive without advertising revenue, which puts it in a tough situation: The drive to meet revenue target, while complying with ethical standards. This presentation looks at a study that covered advertisement exposures in all media (except digital) in Nigeria, from 2014 to 2017, to ascertain the extent of compliance or non-compliance of the media with two major regulations: The Code of Advertising Practice and the regulation that all ads to be vetted before exposure.

2. PAMRO: By the people, for the people

Now in its 19th year, PAMRO is the only marketing and media research organisation that was initiated and is run by volunteers in the interest of promoting ‘best in breed’ research in Africa. As an NPO run by leading professionals in the media, marketing and advertising industries, PAMRO is committed to attaining a uniform research infrastructure across African countries so that the results of different countries can be compared with validity.

“Aside from our ongoing commitment to achieving a common research infrastructure, PAMRO is a platform to share knowledge and learn from each other’s successes and failures. It’s also a fantastic networking opportunity so that together we achieve excellence in the industry,” says Joe Otin, PAMRO president.

3. It’s taking place in a thriving media-rich city

With its thriving media and entertainment industry, estimated to grow 12.2% a year to reach $6.4-billion by 2021, Nigeria is the perfect host country for PAMRO 2018. And Lagos is at the heart of Nigeria’s industry with many of the world’s top media agencies, such as Worldwide Partners (WPI), Omnicom Media Group, Carat, Starcom Mediavest Group (SMG), Havas Media Group, Initiative, and ZenithOptimedia represented in the city.

But it’s not only the media industry that is strong. Lagos accounts for more than a third of Nigeria’s GDP and according to an article in the Financial Times, “is the centre of most of the country’s manufacturing and home to a pan-African banking industry as well as a thriving music, fashion and film scene that reverberates around the continent. More recently, it has become a tech hub to rival Nairobi’s so-called Silicon Savannah”.

4. A world class hotel, close to the airport

This year PAMRO will take place at the new Radisson Blu Hotel GRA Ikeja Lagos, which was chosen for its central location just 5km from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The Radisson Blu, Ikeja, has all the amenities you’d expect from a world-class hotel, including Wi-Fi, 24-hour fitness centre, outdoor pool and all-day dining restaurants. Rooms are limited to 100, so book now to avoid disappointment.

Airport Transfers of ALL PAMRO foreign delates are being handled by PAMRO 2018 Conference LOC in Lagos.

For further information visit www.pamro.org.

