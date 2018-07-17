The Awards Wrap: All the winners of the 2018 APEX Awards, biggest jury ever for Mumbrella Asia Awards, shortlisted candidates named for M&M Global Awards

All the 2018 Apex Awards winners. Biggest jury ever for Mumbrella Asia Awards. Shortlisted candidates named for M&M Global Awards.
All the 2018 APEX Awards winners
Last night the winners of the Association for Communication and Advertising’s (ACA) APEX Awards were announced.
The APEX awards recognise communications campaigns’ performance excellence across three key categories:
1. Launch – sponsored by SAB ABInBev, for brands or services that are less than 12 months old, with no significant history of advertising;
2. Change – sponsored by Provantage Media Group, for new campaigns from previously advertised brands that resulted in significant short-term effects on sales and/or behaviour (short term i.e. 18 months);
3. Sustain – sponsored by Provantage Media Group, for campaigns that benefited a business by maintaining or strengthening a brand over a long period, i.e. 36 months;
Additionally, this year the jury awarded a special award, sponsored by Kantar Millward Brown, for an entry that demonstrated the most ingenious response to limited advertising or research funds.
Here’s the full list of 2018 APEX winners:
|
APEX CATEGORY: LAUNCH
|APEX Submission Name
|Client
|Name of Agency
|Award
|Carling Black Label #NoExcuse
|ABInBev
|Ogilvy & Mather Cape Town
|Bronze
|KFC Taking Back Lunch
|Yum! Restaurants International
|Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg
|Bronze
|Audi Q2 #untaggable
|Audi South Africa
|Ogilvy & Mather Cape Town
|Silver
|
APEX CATEGORY: CHANGE
|APEX Submission Name
|Client
|Name of Agency
|Award
|Question Your Bank
|First National Bank
|FoxP2
|Bronze
|Neurobion® Marketing the Unmarketable
|Merck (Pty) Ltd South Africa
|Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg
|Bronze
|David vs. Goliath – A rebel with a noble cause
|10X Investments
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Bronze
|NSPCA Dog Fight
|NSPCA
|Grey South Africa
|Bronze
|Thinking Outside the Cot
|Edcon : Jet Division
|Joe Public United
|Silver
|Cadbury P.S. 2.0
|Mondelez International
|Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg
|Silver
|Amarula: Made fromAfrica – bringing back anold favourite
|
Distell Group Limited
|
FCB Cape Town
|Silver
|Sanlam Uk’Shona Kwelanga
|Sanlam
|King James
|Gold
|
APEX CATEGORY: SUSTAIN (NO 2018 AWARD)
|APEX Submission Name
|Client
|Name of Agency
|Award
|
SPECIAL AWARD
|APEX Submission Name
|Client
|Name of Agency
|Award
|
NSPCA Dog Fight
|
NSPCA
|
Grey South Africa
|The entry that demonstrates the most ingenious response to limited advertising or research funds
Biggest jury ever for Mumbrella Asia Awards
Now in its fifth year, the 2018 Mumbrella Asia Awards will see its biggest jury ever, comprising of 198 jurors.
This year’s jury will be chaired by Mars vice-president of marketing for Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Nicole McMillan. Joining her as judges, will be numerous high-profile industry players with local, regional and global expertise.
To find out more about the jury, published by Mumbrella Asia, click here.
Shortlisted candidates named for M&M Global Awards
Agencies and advertisers who made the cut for the M&M Global Awards have been revealed, as the shortlisted candidates have been named.
MediaCom is leading the pack with 33 shortlisted entries, followed by PHD (20 shortlisted entries) and Mindshare (18 shortlisted entries).
Winners will be revealed at an awards evening on 20 September 2018.
Unique to this year’s awards, is the awarding of grands prix across the marketing industry, from the best PR agency, to the best creative and best event agency.
To see the full shortlist, click here.
The Awards Wrap is published every Tuesday in our newsletter. Please send all awards news to michael@wagthedog.co.za.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za