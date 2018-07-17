The Awards Wrap: All the winners of the 2018 APEX Awards, biggest jury ever for Mumbrella Asia Awards, shortlisted candidates named for M&M Global Awards

All the 2018 Apex Awards winners. Biggest jury ever for Mumbrella Asia Awards. Shortlisted candidates named for M&M Global Awards.

All the 2018 APEX Awards winners

Last night the winners of the Association for Communication and Advertising’s (ACA) APEX Awards were announced.

The APEX awards recognise communications campaigns’ performance excellence across three key categories:

1. Launch – sponsored by SAB ABInBev, for brands or services that are less than 12 months old, with no significant history of advertising;

2. Change – sponsored by Provantage Media Group, for new campaigns from previously advertised brands that resulted in significant short-term effects on sales and/or behaviour (short term i.e. 18 months);

3. Sustain – sponsored by Provantage Media Group, for campaigns that benefited a business by maintaining or strengthening a brand over a long period, i.e. 36 months;

Additionally, this year the jury awarded a special award, sponsored by Kantar Millward Brown, for an entry that demonstrated the most ingenious response to limited advertising or research funds.

Here’s the full list of 2018 APEX winners:

APEX CATEGORY: LAUNCH APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award Carling Black Label #NoExcuse ABInBev Ogilvy & Mather Cape Town Bronze KFC Taking Back Lunch Yum! Restaurants International Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg Bronze Audi Q2 #untaggable Audi South Africa Ogilvy & Mather Cape Town Silver APEX CATEGORY: CHANGE APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award Question Your Bank First National Bank FoxP2 Bronze Neurobion® Marketing the Unmarketable Merck (Pty) Ltd South Africa Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg Bronze David vs. Goliath – A rebel with a noble cause 10X Investments M&C Saatchi Abel Bronze NSPCA Dog Fight NSPCA Grey South Africa Bronze Thinking Outside the Cot Edcon : Jet Division Joe Public United Silver Cadbury P.S. 2.0 Mondelez International Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg Silver Amarula: Made fromAfrica – bringing back anold favourite Distell Group Limited FCB Cape Town Silver Sanlam Uk’Shona Kwelanga Sanlam King James Gold APEX CATEGORY: SUSTAIN (NO 2018 AWARD) APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award

SPECIAL AWARD APEX Submission Name Client Name of Agency Award NSPCA Dog Fight NSPCA Grey South Africa The entry that demonstrates the most ingenious response to limited advertising or research funds

Biggest jury ever for Mumbrella Asia Awards

Now in its fifth year, the 2018 Mumbrella Asia Awards will see its biggest jury ever, comprising of 198 jurors.

This year’s jury will be chaired by Mars vice-president of marketing for Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Nicole McMillan. Joining her as judges, will be numerous high-profile industry players with local, regional and global expertise.

To find out more about the jury, published by Mumbrella Asia, click here.

Shortlisted candidates named for M&M Global Awards

Agencies and advertisers who made the cut for the M&M Global Awards have been revealed, as the shortlisted candidates have been named.

MediaCom is leading the pack with 33 shortlisted entries, followed by PHD (20 shortlisted entries) and Mindshare (18 shortlisted entries).

Winners will be revealed at an awards evening on 20 September 2018.

Unique to this year’s awards, is the awarding of grands prix across the marketing industry, from the best PR agency, to the best creative and best event agency.

To see the full shortlist, click here.

