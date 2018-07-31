The Awards Wrap: Entries close TODAY for RDM Awards, FAIRLADY Santam Women of the Future Awards 2018 finalists announced

Entries close today for Responsible Drinking Media Awards. Finalists announced in the FAIRLADY Santam Women of the Future Awards 2018. GIBS’ Acumen magazine takes home gold at the 2018 International Tabbie Awards.

Entries close today for 2018 Responsible Drinking Media Awards

If you haven’t entered your work into the 2018 Responsible Drinking Media Awards, then time is running out! Entries close today.

If you or your colleagues have written or broadcast any content that promotes responsible drinking in any way or form since 1 August 2017, you are eligible to enter.

Responsible drinking topics include, but are not limited to:

· Underage drinking

· Binge drinking

· Drink Driving

· Foetal Alcohol Syndrome

· Health issues due to alcohol abuse

· Violence / Abuse due to alcohol abuse

· Advertising policy

· Liquor law / legislations

· National liquor act

· New alcohol legislation

This year’s awards are divided into nine categories – Best Magazine, Best Newspaper (Small), Best Newspaper (Large), Best Online, Best Radio (Small), Best Radio (Large), Best TV and Best Up & Coming, with an overarching award for Journalist of the Year. The winner of each category will walk away with R15 000, (double that for the Journalist of the Year).

The finalists will be announced on 16th August 2018.

So if you are eligible to enter and want to showcase your work, visit www.diageordma.co.za and click the Enter Here button.

Finalists announced in the FAIRLADY Santam Women of the Future Awards 2018

The entrepreneurs who inspired the judges most with their brilliant ideas as well as their commitment to seeing them through, have been named as finalists in this year’s FAIRLADY Santam Women of the Future Awards.

This year’s judging panel included Chief Patron of the Thuli Madonsela Foundation, Professor

Thuli Madonsela; Santam Head HR Business Partners Annette La Grange; media entrepreneur

and international speaker Jo-Ann Strauss; entrepreneur Dawn Nathan-Jones and FAIRLADY editor

Suzy Brokensha.

The winners in each of the three categories of the FAIRLADY Santam Women of The Future Awards 2018 will be honoured at a prestigious awards ceremony in Johannesburg on 17 August 2018. Our fabulous finalists are listed below.

Here are the finalists:

Woman of the Future 2018:

The women in line for this award are over 30 and have been in business for longer than 1000 days. The finalists are:

· Kirsty Bisset (STIR) – provides a holistic, full-service digital offering to leading brands in SA, the US and UAE.

· Patricia Schroder (Reclite SA) – collects, transports and recycles lighting, batteries and electronics.

· Tebogo Anna Mashego (Ditsogo Projects) – specialises in metal fabrication of underground materials, steel engineering and welding maintenance.

Rising Star 2018:

These young go-getters are aged 30 and under and have been in business between six months and 1000 days. The finalists are:

· Jess Kipling (Southern Suburbs Staffing & Co) – provides young professional waiters, bartenders and hosts to assist at events.

· Mapitso Thaisi (Shweshwekini Active Wear) – produces swimwear and active wear inspired by the Basotho shweshwe patterns.

· Vere Shaba (Shaba & Ramplin Green Building Solutions) – an engineering consulting firm specialising in green building certifications, engineering solutions, energy solutions and strategic partnerships across the African continent.

Social Entrepreneur 2018:

The women in line for this award are over 30, have been in business for longer than 1000 days and are making a real difference in their community. The finalists are:

· Lindiwe Matlali(Africa Teen Geeks) – teaches disadvantaged school children how to code for free.

· Rianette Leibowitz (SaveTNet Cyber Safety NPC) – creating awareness among young people of how to engage responsibly on digital platforms and helping victims of cybercrimes.

· Roberta Donovan (Better SA) – offers a service that makes volunteering easy by allowing volunteers to book a spot in a vehicle to get them where they want to go. Better SA’s mission is ‘To make it as easy and rewarding as possible for South Africans to volunteer their time and skill.’

Each winner will receive an invaluable mentorship session with one of the judges, an Issey Miyake fragrance hamper worth R6 990, an IMM Graduate School short course worth R15 000, a Michel Herbelin watch worth R10 500, a Samsonite Karissa Biz Bailhandle and Spinner suitcase worth R7 298, a Madrid ladies handbag and purse from Jekyll and Hide valued at R4 799, a Cross pen worth R2 500 and one media training session, plus R50 000 in cash to the Woman of the Future and R20 000 in cash each to the Rising Star and Social Entrepreneur.

For full details, and information on how to purchase tickets for the event, get the latest issue of FAIRLADY magazine – on sale now!

GIBS’ Acumen magazine takes home gold at the 2018 International Tabbie Awards

After a successful 2017 Tabbie Awards Result for Contact Media and Communications’ Afropolitan Magazine last year, the dynamic and custom publishing house is at it again, taking Gold in the Tabbie Awards Best Single Issue Category for their custom B2B title Acumen Magazine.

The Trade Association of Business Publications International (TABPI) unveiled the 2018 Tabbie Awards winners this week, judging from a pool of 400 nominations from around the world. The Tabbies most highlighted category is that of the Top 25 Best Single Issue Category, in which publications are judged based on both editorial content and design, taking a comprehensive look at magazines from cover to cover.

Acumen magazine acts as the mouthpiece of the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS). The title curates content that is both significant, stimulating and relevant to a high-end corporate market which includes past, present and future alumni of the acclaimed institute which holds the position of Africa’s top-ranked Executive MBA programme by the esteemed UK Financial Times in its 2018 Executive Education ranking. The title also acts as a fantastic B2B publication appealing to top business executives across South Africa, the African continent and internationally.

Besides achieving the honour of Gold first place in the Best Single-Issue Category, Contact Media and Communications’ Afropolitan magazine was also given special mention in the Cover Design Category for its exclusive 50th anniversary edition. Contact Media and Communications takes pride in its tailor-made approach to content creation across numerous platforms, which has now catapulted them into the international spotlight.

The Awards Wrap is published every Tuesday in our newsletter. Please send all awards news to michael@wagthedog.co.za.