World of media: Vogue’s most coveted designer brands, Shell reviews agencies

Vogue unpacks the Lyst Index to reveal the world’s most coveted designer brands. Shell close to announcing results of global creative and media agency review. Shapchat wants its news verified and spread. OOH in France set to grow.

The most coveted designer brands in the world… according to Lyst

British Vogue, in an exclusive published on Thursday, listed the Lyst Index of the most coveted designer brands. The Index, which is compiled quarterly by the global fashion search engine, uses data from more than five million shoppers across 12 000 designers and stores.

It looks at online shopping behaviour, Google and Lyst searches, wishlist saves and purchases. Vogue also tracked the influence of, well, influencers on the list. Givenchy, for example, rapidly moved up a couple of spots to number 4 after Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chose the couturier to make her wedding gown. Fendi, too, has benefitted from much Kardashian/Jenner love.

Shell sets agencies alight with global review

As brands around the world continue reviewing their media agencies, Shell completed its overhaul of both its creative and media planning operations. JWT has, for two decades, held the creative business. Now The Drum is reporting that JWT will split its business with Wunderman, Geometry Global, VCCP, Dentsu others.

MediaCom, the WPP company cutting a swathe through agency reviews across the globe, is set to hang on to the global media account. “The move from Shell takes the brand’s marketing and buying functions from being looked after by just one holding group to being split between four networks and eight agencies,” The Drum reported.

Snapchat to forge partnerships with news data organisations

Social media group Snapchat is launching partnerships with news data organisations to help journalists “find, verify, and share breaking news from their platform”, Axios reports.

NewsWhip, Storyful, SAM Desk, and TagBoard will be given full access to ‘Snaps’, allowing media organisations with subscriptions to these service access to Snapchat stories in the same way they can access Twitter of Facebook. It will be free to those users.

Growth spurt in French OOH market after World Cup win

Out of home media use in France is expected to surge to around €1.3 billion in 2018. Part of this is the boost delivered by the French team winning the Fifa World Cup, according to WARC’s latest International Ad Forecast.

It reported that digital’s share of total OOH spend is growing, but slowly, and that spend on traditional sites had declined ever year bar one between 2012 and 2017.

