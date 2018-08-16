Media moves: BCX to sponsor Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, #datafree Moya Messenger launches, Wanuri Kahiu for Design Indaba,

The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media. Mediamall, a new B2B media ecommerce platform, launches in SA. Wanuri Kahiu to speak at Design Indaba Conference 2019.Lucian Reynard joins Schneider Electric as Territory Manager – SADC IT. #datafree Moya Messenger launches to challenge WhatsApp Division. Tumi Voster launches women empowerment platform. Green Cell Technologies and Citrosuco sign exclusive global license agreement. Sunday Times Top 100 Companies announce BCX as Awards partner. CNN: #1 Digital news brand globally. Heavy Chef event: How SexTech is impacting our lives irrevocably. Learn how to write a book with Writers Write.

This week’s BIG move: Mediamall, a new B2B media ecommerce platform, launches in SA

Mediamall is open for business in South Africa. Launched by two founders, Bradley Kantor and Mark Payne, Mediamall.co.za is a fully-fledged B2B e-commerce platform for the media industry. Media owners and advertisers can connect to buy and sell media space facilitated through a variety of online and offline payment methods.

It showcases a wide variety of advertising opportunities supplied by various media owners, covering most traditional and digital media categories, therefore offering multimedia opportunities for advertisers.

“Mediamall also has an online to offline query system. If an advertiser is unable to find the exact advertising they need for their business, we will source and negotiate the required advertising inventory whilst facilitating the transaction,” said Kantor.

Payne said through its online and offline models, Mediamall assists media owners in their current sales efforts to take them to new markets. “An online platform can have a far greater reach than people on the ground. We are providing them with a full e-commerce solution. Sellers have access to their own, unique seller dashboard, which enables them to see the status of all adverts & inventory they have placed on the site – all in live time. “

The advertiser does not pay any retainers or commissions. Mediamall.co.za simply takes a transaction fee from the media owner; hence it is a performance-based actuals model.

People moves

Wanuri Kahiu to speak at Design Indaba Conference 2019

Design Indaba 2019 has announced its latest speaker, filmmaker and reluctant activist, Wanuri Kahiu.

A believer in the right for African creatives to create fun, frivolous content, the Kenyan creative pioneered the term AfroBubbleGum, which is also the name of a company she co-founded.

She’s produced six films including her latest, Rafiki, a love story about two lesbian women.

Although the film is the first Kenyan feature film to be screened at Cannes, it is banned in her home country but she is determined to have people see it anyway by screening it at different film festivals.

Lucian Reynard joins Schneider Electric as Territory Manager – SADC IT Division

Schneider Electric South Africa has appointed Lucian Reynard as territory manager for the SADC IT division (ITD), overseeing the company’s turnkey data centre infrastructure and secure power solutions offering with his nearly 30 years of incomparable experience in IT.

Previously an account manager for Southern Africa in the secure power market – APC by Schneider Electric, Reynard has played a key role in growing their market in the commercial and industrial space.

Business moves

#datafree Moya Messenger launches to challenge WhatsApp

Moya Messenger is a new mobile messaging app that allows users to communicate without incurring data costs. The app, developed in South Africa by biNu and released in July 2018, provides #datafree text messaging that works even when a mobile user has no airtime or data balance on their smartphone device.

The Moya app provides a similar messaging experience to market leader WhatsApp but with the key distinguishing feature that text messaging is #datafree across all four major mobile networks.

“We are profoundly motivated by the positive social impact of enabling ubiquitous #datafree mobile messaging, developed in Africa, for Africans”, says Gour Lentell, CEO of biNu. “We do it by utilising telco reverse billing which allows us to pay mobile messaging data costs.”

biNu has reverse billing agreements with MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom, and has built a technology platform that enables partners and customers to make their apps and websites #datafree for end-users.

Says Lentell, “Despite a multi-million dollar marketing budget WeChat struggled to gain a foothold in the South African market largely because the incumbent network effect of WhatsApp proved too competitive to overcome. But we definitely see a place for a challenger like Moya where the data-cost barrier of mobile messaging is removed completely for South African consumers, particularly in an era of #DataMustFall and increasing pressure on consumer incomes”.

Green Cell Technologies and Citrosuco sign exclusive global license agreement

South African biotechnology company, Green Cell Technologies has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement for the world’s largest orange juice producer, Citrosuco, to make use of its proprietary Disruptor™ technology, intellectual property, processes and applicable trademarks.

Green Cell Technologies’ award-winning, patented Dynamic Cellular Disruption process, in conjunction with its Disruptor technology, is revolutionising the modern global food and beverage manufacturing industry. Without using harmful heat or chemicals, GCT is able to assist its clients in attaining higher yields, reducing food waste at source and all without denaturing the product.

The agreement – for an initial two year period – will see Citrosuco hold the exclusive licensing rights to GCT’s DCD process for the global orange juice and orange-related speciality ingredients market.

Tumi Voster launches women empowerment platform

Media personality, Tumi Voster, is launching her GRL PWR series Empowerment Brunch events at the Rosa at The Palazzo Hotel in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The platform intends to empower and inspire young women in different spheres of their lives through necessary dialogues shared by women for women to bring about change and help build their own success stories. Relatable to the young South African millennial woman, the GRL PWR Series Brunches will be a space for women to network through their various journeys.

The stellar line-up of featured speakers include award-winning South African actress Terry Pheto, who has appeared in a number of international movies; Sony Music Africa Marketing Director Aisha Mohamed; Personal Trainer and Adidas Ambassador, Mapule Ndhlovu; Design Essentials Marketing Director Zoe Dhlembeu and; Y Her Co-creator and Amazi Chief Business Officer, Katleho Tsoku.

“Success is a big word and sometimes a daunting journey for some and you just want to know that you’re on the right track. I believe we are all a work in progress, and sometimes trying to figure it all out by ourselves can be challenging,” said Voster. “I have created the GRL PWR Series to assist us young women to share knowledge through open & honest dialogues that will shape minds, help each woman find their purpose and propel their dreams and vision.”

Sunday Times Top 100 Companies announce BCX as Awards partner

The prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards is one of the most anticipated events on South Africa’s business calendar where industry leaders celebrate the JSE-listed companies that have delivered the highest returns for their shareholders over the past five years. This year, the Awards will be presented in association with BCX.

The awards acknowledge the top 100 JSE-listed companies that have delivered the highest share-price performance on a R10 000 investment from 1 September 2013 to the end of August 2018, after taking into account normal and special dividends and bonus shares reinvested. As of this year, the winning company will also be required to have held a market capitalisation of R5 Billion as of 1 September 2013.

“The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies is one of the most prestigious and high-profile events in corporate South Africa, and we are pleased to welcome BCX as partners,” said Reardon Sanderson, general manager of Group Sales & Marketing at Tiso Blackstar Group, which owns the Sunday Times.

Mandisa Ntloko, CMO at BCX, said the partnership comes at a time when a number of the JSE-listed companies participating in the awards are facing major economic challenges in their respective businesses. “As a technology and infrastructure solutions supplier to these companies, it is a privilege for us to partner with Tiso Blackstar Group to recognise the industry players that have yielded financial growth and thus contributing to the overall positive business climate for South Africa.”

The results of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies will be announced at a gala dinner to be held in Parktown in November, and published in the newspaper on 11 November 2018.

Making moves

CNN: #1 Digital news brand globally

CNN ranked as the #1 global news brand, outpacing BBC, The New York Times, BuzzFeed and others in desktop and mobile audience size across the US and 24 key international markets. CNBC, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, Euronews, Sky News, and other international news brands trail CNN by more than 100 million multiplatform unique visitors and fall outside of the top 5 ranking.

CNN: 166 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

BBC – 161 million unique visitors

HuffPost Global – 115 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 112 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 109 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed – 99 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix Worldwide Rollup, June 2018.

Diary

Heavy Chef event: How SexTech is impacting our lives irrevocably

On 21 August in Johannesburg and on 28 August in Cape Town, well-known entrepreneur platform Heavy Chef is addressing a rather disruptive topic: how sex has impacted technology over the last decades and as a consequence has influenced our lives and our behaviours.

For the past three decades, sex has been a significant driving force behind technology. Some of the biggest leaps on the world wide web have partly come from the sex industry: video streaming, e-commerce, cloud hosting, webcams and file compression. Now, Heavy Chef has invited Heidi Patmore, the founder of Stellaris Group to take a stab at an incendiary topic: SEXtech, and how it is impacting our lives irrevocably. For more, click here.

Learn how to write a book with Writers Write

“I’d always had concepts floating around in my head, but I found my mind would draw a blank at having to put the pieces together. That’s when I decided to do a writing course with Writers Write, and that is one of the best decisions I have made in my life!” ~ Refiloe Moahloli, author of How Many Ways Can You Say Hello?

Join the Writers Write creative writing course in Johannesburg. We teach you how to tell stories and how to bring them to life.

Use what you learn to write novels, memoirs, non-fiction, short stories, screenplays, blogging, and even stories for business.

When? 27-30 August 2018 OR 1,8,15,22 September 2018

Where? Dunkeld North, Johannnesburg