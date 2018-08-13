New CEO appointed at Primedia Broadcasting

Eric D’Oliveira is the new CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, effective 1 October 2018. He takes over from Omar Essack, who was promoted to Primedia Group CEO in April.

“Primedia is delighted to have Eric at the helm of our broadcasting division. He brings a wealth of business experience, leading some of the best advertising companies in the country,” said Essack.

“I have no doubt that he will significantly enhance our customer-centric approach and drive our iconic brands to greater success,” he added.

D’Oliveira is ready to take the helm at Primedia Broadcasting. “I am incredibly excited and thrilled to be joining an excellent company with fantastic brands. I look forward to adding new chapters to a success story,” he said.

He will oversee the 702, 947, Kfm and CapeTalk brands of Primedia Broadcasting.

D’Oliveira brings a wealth of experience in the advertising industry, with his immediate previous position being managing director of FCB Cape Town for the last five years.

Career history

After completing his Honours in Industrial Psychology, D’Oliveira joined Ford Motor Company in 1993 where he honed his marketing, brand and communication skills in various roles.

In 2000, he joined Ogilvy and Mather Cape Town where he oversaw some of South Africa’s leading brands, including Audi, Sun International, Cadbury, South African Breweries (SAB) and the Sunday Times. A year after he joined the agency he was appointed to the board of directors and later promoted to deputy managing director.

He was headhunted by BBDO in 2007, where he served as the managing director for seven years. During his tenure the agency won the coveted APEX Grand Prix award and a number one ranking at the Creative Circle Awards.