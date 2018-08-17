SABC appoints new spokesperson as group executive of corporate affairs and marketing position is filled

South Africa’s public broadcaster, the SABC has filled another executive position, announcing Neo Momodu as group executive of corporate affairs and marketing.

In her new role, Momodu will work closely with the executive management team in positioning the SABC as an authentic and world-class public service broadcaster and to fulfil its mandate of acting continuously for the betterment of our society.

She will also be responsible for enhancing the SABC’s engagement strategies with its key stakeholders, acting as the overall driver of corporate communications and marketing.

SABC group chief executive officer, Madoda Mxakwe stated, “I am thrilled to welcome Ms. Momodu to the SABC. She joins at a critical stage where we are working towards turning around the organisation. Ms. Momodu brings an impressive career in the media and communications sphere as well as valuable experience with our brands. We are confident that she is equipped to lead this critical division of the organisation. The Board and management of the SABC, wish Ms. Momodu well in executing her duties.”

A new SABC spokesperson

Momodu will also take up the role of SABC Spokesperson as part of her responsibilities, with immediate effect.

For those wondering what has happened to Kaizer Kganyago, the well-known spokesperson for the SABC, now that Momodu has filled that position, the SABC has confirmed that he is still with the broadcaster in the corporate affairs and marketing division, and he will be providing support to Momodu as she fulfills her duties and responsibilities.

Momodu, who previously worked for the SABC in the Public Affairs division, has over 20 years’ experience in marketing, communications and stakeholder engagement.

She holds a LL.B (Hons) from the University of Hertfordshire and a Post Graduate Diploma from Wits Business School.