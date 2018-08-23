Sliver of hope for Afro World View employees

While noting that these are commercial agreements between private parties, Mokonyane said she was concerned about how young, mostly black people, were affected by this development, as their employment is a source of income for their immediate and extended families.

“We have been informed by MultiChoice SA of their intention to make an announcement on a new 24-hour news channel by Tuesday, 28 August 2018, whose conditions, amongst others, is to consider the future employability of the no less than 300 workers affected by the Afro World View contractual termination.

“We are pleased that there will be consideration given to these skills and that they will not be lost to the sector. To ensure that our national aspirations of a transformed and diverse media sector are realised and that the media plays a role in social cohesion and nation-building — as envisioned by the National Development Plan — we must enhance the available talent and develop new skills.”

The Department of Communications, Mokonyane said, remains committed to creating a vibrant communications sector, characterised by diversity of content, ownership and views, as envisioned in the Broadcasting Policy.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the release of spectrum, as part of the migration to digital platforms, should also create sufficient opportunity for inclusivity and broader participation in the broadcasting and telecommunications sectors as a means towards a transformation. ~ SANews.Gov