The Awards Wrap: AMASA Awards open with new award announced, Audio Militia celebrates Cannes win

AMASA Awards open with new award announced

The Advertising Media Association of South Africa (AMASA) has called for entries for the 2018 AMASA Awards, and has announced the launch of a brand new award this year, the AMASA Agency of the Year.

The Awards exist to celebrate excellence in media planning, innovation and creative media ideas. The judges will be looking for entries which are based on sound insights, underpinned by great ideas and followed through with perfectly executed strategy, while showing outstanding and measurable results.

“We call on all media practitioners’ nationwide to show off their best work implemented between 1 July 2017 and 30 June 2018, to inspire and motivate media talent to achieve international acclaim. Such campaigns will compete in one of the categories and for the renowned Roger Garlick Grand Prix, awarded to the best work overall,” said the organisation in a statement.

This year’s ceremony, for the first time, will include the AMASA Agency of the Year Award, presented to the highest scoring agency who produces the greatest point accumulation from shortlisted and awarded work, judged by a senior panel of experts.

To find out more about the Awards and the entry process, you can email AMASA.Awards2018@gmail.com

Audio Militia celebrates Cannes win

In an industry dominated by a handful of goliaths, Audio Militia has proved time and time again that it has the chops to compete with the best, all while maintaining their bespoke and personal approach to composition, sound design and final mixing.

Established in 2007 in a single studio, the team has since grown to include a larger team, three separate full-service studios and an award list that just keeps on growing.

Audio Militia is quickly becoming known throughout the industry as a truly all-encompassing audio solutions agency – from legal aspects to comprehensive music strategies for brands – all with a personal touch.

One of the company’s biggest moments to date came recently in the form of a Cannes Grand Prix in Radio and Audio for their work on the Carling Black Label Soccer Song for Change campaign.

The campaign from Ogilvy Cape Town required a unique sound to match its unique message – no more excuses when it comes to women abuse.

Engineer and composer, Richard Staub explained that the team was tasked with rerecording a traditional soccer song, “Masambe Nunu” with lyrics directed at the global issue of women abuse. The middle section of the songs sported lyrics that directly confronted the topic and caused fans to think twice about their actions.

Moving from strength to strength, it’s clear that the independent spirit and talent of Audio Militia should clearly be on your radar for this, and every upcoming award season.

Entries close in three days time for OMMA Awards

The deadline for entries into the OMMA Awards is this coming Friday.

The Awards, created in 2004 to honour agencies and advertisers that push the potential of digital advertising, cover both online advertising and online marketing.

New categories have been introduced into this year’s Awards, including Advanced TV, Nano Video, and Influencer Campaign.

The judging panel consists of an array of industry experts, stakeholders and role players.

The judging panel consists of an array of industry experts, stakeholders and role players.

Entry date looming for Mumbrella Asia Awards

The first entries into the Mumbrella Asia Awards are due on 17 August 2018.

These Awards celebrate the best, bravest and most effective media and marketing work from across the region.

Entries will be judged by 200 industry experts, mainly client-side marketers, ​in a robust two-round process that also includes live judging.

To find out more and to submit your work, click here.

