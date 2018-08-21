The Awards Wrap: Every winner from the Loeries

Every winner of the Loeries. Ogilvy SA takes home 23 Loeries statues. Vega students clinch Facebook Challenge Student Award at Loeries 2018. Accenture Interactive wins Loeries gold again.
Joe Public and TBWA scoop top honours at the Loeries
137 Loeries were awarded this year, across eight categories, including 3 Grands Prix, 15 Golds, 30 Silvers, 49 Bronzes, nine Craft Golds and 31 Craft Certificates.
Joe Public United was named as the Agency of the Year, followed by TBWA/Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg in second place and Impact BBDO Dubai taking the third spot.
TBWA won the Regional Agency Group of the Year, while Ogilvy EMEA and Joe Public United took second and third place respectively.
Greg Gray of Romance Films was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame.
Here is the full list of winners. Congratulations to all of them!
|PR & Media Communication
|Prize
|Category
|Agency country
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Entry company
|Campaign Gold
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|South Africa
|Nando’s
|#rightmyname
|PERi-PERi Chicken
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Campaign Gold
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|South Africa
|Joburg Ballet
|Breaking Ballet
|Joburg Ballet
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Campaign Silver
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|2 Minute Shower Songs
|2 Minute Shower Songs
|King James Group
|Campaign Silver
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|United Arab Emirates
|Nissan KSA
|#SheDrives
|Institutional
|TBWA\RAAD
|Campaign Bronze
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|Uk’shona Kwelanga – the first WhatsApp Drama Series
|My Choice Funeral Plans
|King James Group
|Campaign Bronze
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|Not That Newlands
|Newlands Spring Brewery
|King James Group
|Campaign Bronze
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|South Africa
|Apartheid Museum
|Bill of Rights
|Apartheid Museum
|Joe Public United
|Campaign Bronze
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|United Arab Emirates
|Connect
|Slow Trends
|Connect Boundless
|TBWA\RAAD
|Live Events, Activations & Sponsorships
|Gold
|Live Activations
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|Soccer Song for Change – Activation
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Silver
|Live Events
|United Arab Emirates
|UN Women
|Bridal Uniform
|Child Marriage
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Silver
|Ambient
|United Arab Emirates
|Mars
|The Hunger Proof Football Experience
|Snickers
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Silver
|Ambient
|Israel
|Access Israel
|People Not Symbols
|Easy Parking Access for Handicapped
|Leo Burnett Israel
|Silver
|Ambient
|South Africa
|Apartheid Museum
|Bill of Rights
|Apartheid Museum
|Joe Public United
|Bronze
|Live Events
|South Africa
|Mercedes-Benz
|X-Class Launch
|X-Class
|WWP Group
|Bronze
|Live Events
|South Africa
|Absa
|Give Art Life
|L’Atelier
|CULLINAN
|Bronze
|Ambient
|South Africa
|Insurance driven by the AA
|While you were out we got in
|AA insurance
|House of Brave
|Bronze
|Ambient
|South Africa
|DARG Domestic Animal Rescue Group
|Test Run a Dog
|DARG Domestic Animal Rescue Group
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Bronze
|Ambient
|South Africa
|Siemens
|The Siemens Air Drop
|Siemens
|King James II
|Craft Certificate
|Live Crafts
|South Africa
|DStv
|Halloween Sleepover
|DStv
|Ogilvy Johannesburg
|Craft Certificate
|Live Crafts
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite Unlocks 2017
|Castle Lite
|Glen21 Entertainment
|Craft Certificate
|Live Crafts
|United Arab Emirates
|Louvre Abu Dhabi
|Highway Gallery
|Louvre Abu Dhabi
|TBWA\RAAD
|Media Innovation
|Gold
|Media Innovation – Single Medium
|United Arab Emirates
|La Libanaise Des Jeux
|Lucky Face
|Loto Libanaise
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Gold
|Media Innovation – Single Medium
|South Africa
|Nando’s
|#rightmyname
|PERi-PERi Chicken
|M&C Saatchi Abel and The MediaShop
|Campaign Silver
|Media Innovation – Media Campaign
|South Africa
|Kimberly-Clark
|The World’s First Baby Marathon
|Huggies
|Ogilvy Johannesburg
|Silver
|Media Innovation – Single Medium
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|Soccer Song for Change – Media
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Silver
|Media Innovation – Single Medium
|Kenya
|Kenya Tourism Board
|Culture Captcha
|Magical Kenya
|Scanad
|Campaign Bronze
|Media Innovation – Media Campaign
|South Africa
|American Swiss, The Foschini Group
|Drop the Hint
|Jewellery
|VML South Africa
|Campaign Bronze
|Media Innovation – Media Campaign
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|2 Minute Shower Songs
|2 Minute Shower Songs
|King James Group
|Campaign Bronze
|Media Innovation – Media Campaign
|United Arab Emirates
|Amnesty International
|Skins of Peace
|Campaign against Islamophobia
|TBWA\RAAD
|Bronze
|Media Innovation – Single Medium
|South Africa
|Apartheid Museum
|Bill of Rights
|Apartheid Museum
|Joe Public United
|Radio
|Grand Prix
|Branded Content Radio & Audio
|United Arab Emirates
|Louvre Abu Dhabi
|Highway Gallery
|Louvre Abu Dhabi
|TBWA\RAAD
|Campaign Gold
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|2 Minute Shower Songs – Desmond & the Tutus – Teenagers, Rouge – Déjà Vu, Kwesta – Boomshakalaka, Goodluck – Taking It Easy, Francois Van Coke – Dit R
|2 Minute Shower Songs
|King James Group
|Campaign Gold
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Toyota
|Hill Assist Just Another Road, “Lobola”, “Anniversary”, “Boss Man”
|Hilux
|FCB Johannesburg
|Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Apartheid Museum
|Verwoerd
|Apartheid Museum
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Flight Centre Youth & Adventure
|World Gone Mad – Swim, Date, Festival
|Youth & Adventure
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|Far Fetched – Spike Lee, Catch it, Kiss
|Brand
|Joe Public United
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Windhoek
|Perfect time. Perfect beer. – Slay Queen Makoti, Woodchuck, Mazenkeng
|Windhoek Beer
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Silver
|Branded Content Radio & Audio
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|Soccer Song for Change – Branded Audio Content
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Silver
|Branded Content Radio & Audio
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|Lives of Grace
|Sanlam MyChoice funeral plan
|King James Group
|Silver
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|South African Tourism
|It’s your Country. Enjoy It. Wine
|Domestic
|FCB Johannesburg
|Campaign Bronze
|Radio Station Commercials
|United Arab Emirates
|AWR Arabian Automobiles
|Fake Parts – Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman
|Nissan Genuine Parts / Service Center
|TBWA\RAAD
|Campaign Bronze
|Radio Station Commercials
|United Arab Emirates
|Kafa
|Letters – Sister, Mother
|Campaign against domestic violence
|TBWA\RAAD
|Campaign Bronze
|Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Duracell
|Times Change, Power Still Doesn’t – Petrol, Black Mirror, Moore’s Law
|Duracell Batteries
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Campaign Bronze
|Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|Make A Different Friend – the no sense of personal space guy, the pinkie ring guy, the really smart watch guy
|Castle Lager
|Ogilvy Johannesburg
|Campaign Bronze
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|South Africa
|Voicebank
|Searching for Talent – Moshidi, Louise, Murray, Anelle
|Joe Public United
|Joe Public
|Bronze
|Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Takealot
|Nice Crowd
|Takealot
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Bronze
|Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Brand South Africa
|Babakhe
|Play Your Part
|The Odd Number
|Bronze
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Vodacom
|Enkinga
|Fibre
|Ogilvy Johannesburg
|Bronze
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Brand South Africa
|BVD
|Play Your Part
|The Odd Number
|Bronze
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|JET
|Ungenaphi ebududleni bami?
|Jet’s plus-size range
|Joe Public United
|Bronze
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|Danger
|Rock My Soul 3
|Joe Public United
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio Crafts – Writing
|South Africa
|Flight Centre Youth & Adventure
|World Gone Mad – Swim, Festival, Date
|Youth & Adventure
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio Crafts – SA Non-English Performance
|South Africa
|Toyota
|Hill Assist Just Another Road, “Lobola”, “Anniversary”, “Boss Man”
|Hilux
|FCB Johannesburg
|Craft Gold
|Radio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|Soccer Song for Change – Craft
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Crafts – Direction
|South Africa
|Flight Centre Youth & Adventure
|World Gone Mad – Festival, Date, Swim
|Youth & Adventure
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Crafts – Writing
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|Far Fetched – Spike Lee, Kiss, Catch it
|Brand
|Joe Public United
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|2 Minute Shower Songs – Rouge – Déjà Vu, Goodluck – Taking It Easy, Desmond & the Tutus – Teenagers, Kwesta – Boomshakalaka, Francois Van Coke – Dit R
|2 Minute Shower Songs
|King James Group
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Crafts – Performance
|South Africa
|Takealot
|Make Winter Great Again – Yo Momma’s Door, Nice Crowd, Bing!
|Takealot
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Radio Crafts – SA Non-English Writing
|South Africa
|Toyota
|Hill Assist Just Another Road, “Lobola”,”Anniversary”, “Boss Man”
|Hilux
|FCB Johannesburg
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|South Africa
|Universal Music South Africa
|Masekela Tribute
|South African Jazz Music
|Havas Johannesburg
|Craft Certificate
|Radio Crafts – Performance
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|Lives of Grace
|Sanlam MyChoice funeral plan
|King James Group
|Film Communication
|Grand Prix
|Branded Content Video – Series
|South Africa
|Kimberly-Clark
|The World’s First Baby Marathon
|Huggies
|Ogilvy Johannesburg
|Campaign Gold
|Branded Content Video – Series
|South Africa
|Joburg Ballet
|Breaking Ballet
|Joburg Ballet
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Gold
|TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s
|United Arab Emirates
|Landmark Group
|Greed
|Centrepoint
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Gold
|Internet Video – above 30s
|South Africa
|Mercedes-Benz
|Return to Chapman’s Peak
|S-Class
|Net#work BBDO
|Gold
|Music Videos
|South Africa
|H2The
|High On You
|High On You Single song
|Meow Meow Woof
|Campaign Silver
|Branded Content Video – Series
|South Africa
|ZANG Caffeinated Chocolate
|Episode 1: The Birth of a Tasty Hero
|ZANG Caffeinated Chocolate
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Silver
|TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s
|South Africa
|KFC
|KFC World Cup
|cob
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Silver
|TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s
|South Africa
|Western Cape Government
|Boys TVC
|Safely Home
|FCB Cape Town
|Silver
|TV & Cinema Commercials – above 90s
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|SBU 2.0
|Feed My Craving 10
|Joe Public United
|Silver
|Internet Video – above 30s
|South Africa
|#HopeJoanna
|#HopeJoanna
|#HopeJoanna
|Grid Worldwide Branding
|Silver
|TV Trailers & Content Promos
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|Sonny Bill F*cks Warner’s wife
|SuperSport
|T+W and SuperSport
|Silver
|Branded Content Video – Single
|United Arab Emirates
|Nissan KSA
|#SheDrives
|Institutional
|TBWA\RAAD
|Silver
|Music Videos
|South Africa
|Nakhane Toure
|Clairvoyant
|Single
|The Bomb shelter
|Silver
|Music Videos
|South Africa
|Kwesta
|Spirit
|Single
|The Bomb shelter
|Silver
|SA Non-English Film
|South Africa
|Allan Gray
|Father’s Share
|Allan Gray
|King James II
|Campaign Bronze
|TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s
|Saudi Arabia
|Saudi Telecom Company
|EMBRACEING THE STEREOTYPE – Foodie, Selfie, FOMO, YOLO
|Pre-paid
|J. Walter Thompson KSA
|Campaign Bronze
|TV Trailers & Content Promos
|South Africa
|Cell C
|Twisted Trailers – Cloverfield, World War Z, A Beautiful Mind
|Online entertainment
|Joe Public United
|Campaign Bronze
|Branded Content Video – Series
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|Sanlam Family Fortune
|Sanlam Private Wealth
|King James Group
|Bronze
|TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s
|South Africa
|Volkswagen
|The Learner
|Volkswagen for Life.
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Bronze
|TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s
|United Arab Emirates
|Mars
|Mountain Climber
|Snickers
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Bronze
|TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s
|South Africa
|Volkswagen
|Red Flashy Thingy
|Polo
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Bronze
|TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s
|South Africa
|Standard Bank
|We’re coming for you
|Sponsorship
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Bronze
|TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s
|South Africa
|Trace
|Never Expire
|Trace Mobile
|Net#work BBDO
|Bronze
|TV & Cinema Commercials – above 90s
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|#NoExcuse
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Bronze
|TV & Cinema Commercials – above 90s
|South Africa
|FNB
|The Helpers
|FNB Sponsorship
|Grid Worldwide Branding
|Bronze
|TV & Cinema Commercials – above 90s
|South Africa
|Brand South Africa
|Dala What You Must
|Constitution Awareness
|The Odd Number
|Bronze
|Internet Video – above 30s
|United Arab Emirates
|Landmark Group
|The Boy Nobody Could See
|Centrepoint
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Bronze
|Internet Video – above 30s
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|Not That Newlands
|Newlands Spring Brewery
|King James Group
|Bronze
|Internet Video – above 30s
|Nigeria
|9Mobile (Previously Etisalat Nigeria)
|Closed – A Short Film
|Etisalat Prize for Literature
|Up In The Sky NG
|Bronze
|Other Screens
|South Africa
|Dubai Municipality
|Dubai Frame – Future Zone
|Dubai Frame
|Wicked Pixels
|Bronze
|Branded Content Video – Single
|South Africa
|WAIF
|Repertoire
|WAIF Jewellery
|Patriot Films
|Bronze
|Branded Content Video – Single
|South Africa
|South African Tourism
|Bheki the Mbhaco Maker
|South African Tourism
|FCB Johannesburg
|Bronze
|Music Videos
|South Africa
|Original Swimming Party feat. Moonchild Sanelly
|Biggest Curse
|Biggest Curse
|Ola Films
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Direction
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|SBU 2.0
|Feed My Craving 10
|Romance Films
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|United Arab Emirates
|Landmark Group
|Greed
|Centrepoint
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Production Design
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|SBU 2.0
|Feed My Craving 10
|Romance Films
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Animation
|South Africa
|Cerebos
|Snow
|Cerebos Salt
|FCB Durban & Tulips&Chimneys & blackginger
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Special Visual Effects
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|Sbu 2.0
|Hot Wings
|Bladeworks & Chocolate Tribe
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Performance
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|SBU 2.0
|Feed My Craving 10
|Romance Films
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Direction
|United Arab Emirates
|Landmark Group
|The Boy Nobody Could See
|Centrepoint
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Direction
|United Arab Emirates
|Landmark Group
|Greed
|Centrepoint
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Direction
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|Icelandic Boy
|Chicken Boerie Burger
|They Shoot Films
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|South Africa
|Nedbank
|Bird’s Eye View
|CIB
|0307 Films
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|South Africa
|Indiefin
|Be Indie
|Life Insurance
|Bioscope Films / Bain & Bunkell
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|Icelandic Boy
|Chicken Boerie Burger
|They Shoot Films
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Writing
|United Arab Emirates
|Landmark Group
|Greed
|Centrepoint
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Writing
|South Africa
|Kimberly-Clark
|The World’s First Baby Marathon
|Huggies
|Ogilvy Johannesburg
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Writing
|South Africa
|H2The
|High On You
|High On You Single song
|Meow Meow Woof
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Writing
|South Africa
|Ster-Kinekor
|The Reign of Ian
|Ster-Kinekor Theaters
|FoxP2
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Production Design
|South Africa
|Allan Gray
|Father’s Share
|Long-Term Investing
|Plank Film Productions
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Production Design
|South Africa
|Econet Media
|The Great Escape
|Kwesé
|King James II
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Animation
|South Africa
|Batch
|The Diver
|Animation, motion design and illustration services
|We Are Batch Tv
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Animation
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|Jony Ive Sboofed
|Feed My Craving 10
|Chocolate Tribe
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Editing
|South Africa
|Indiefin
|Be Indie
|Life Insurance
|Bioscope Films / Bain & Bunkell
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Editing
|South Africa
|Trace
|Never Expire
|Trace Mobile
|Net#work BBDO
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|SBU 2.0
|Feed My Craving 10
|Produce Sound
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|South Africa
|Pernod Ricard South Africa
|Absolut One Source Live – Africa on Fire
|Absolut Vodka
|VML South Africa
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Best Use of Licensed Music
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|SBU 2.0
|Feed My Craving 10
|Joe Public
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – Performance
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|Icelandic Boy
|Chicken Boerie Burger
|They Shoot Films
|Craft Certificate
|Film Crafts – SA Non-English Performance
|South Africa
|Allan Gray
|Father’s Share
|Long-Term Investing
|Plank Film Productions
|Integrated Campaign
|Grand Prix
|Integrated Campaign
|United Arab Emirates
|La Libanaise Des Jeux
|Lucky Face
|Loto Libanaise
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Campaign Gold
|Integrated Campaign
|South Africa
|Kimberly-Clark
|The World’s First Baby Marathon
|Huggies
|Ogilvy Johannesburg
|Campaign Silver
|Integrated Campaign
|South Africa
|AB InBev
|#NoExcuse – Integrated Campaign
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|Campaign Silver
|Integrated Campaign
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|2 Minute Shower Songs
|2 Minute Shower Songs
|King James Group
|Campaign Bronze
|Integrated Campaign
|United Arab Emirates
|Mars
|The Hunger Proof Football Experience
|Snickers
|Impact BBDO Dubai
|Campaign Bronze
|Integrated Campaign
|South Africa
|OLX
|Set yourself economically free
|OLX App
|Black River FC
|Campaign Bronze
|Integrated Campaign
|South Africa
|Allan Gray
|True Rewards Take Time
|Allan Gray
|King James II
|Campaign Bronze
|Integrated Campaign
|South Africa
|Webafrica
|Webafrica Effing Fast Internet
|Fibre Internet
|The Jupiter Drawing Room, Cape Town
|Effective Creativity
|Campaign Gold
|Effective Creativity
|South Africa
|Pernod Ricard South Africa
|Absolut One Source
|Alcoholic Beverage
|VML South Africa
|Campaign Silver
|Effective Creativity
|South Africa
|Chicken Licken
|Afronaut
|Hotwings
|Joe Public United
|Campaign Silver
|Effective Creativity
|Kenya
|Ol Pejeta Conservancy
|The World’s Most Eligible Bachelor
|Ol Pejeta Conservancy
|Ogilvy & Mather Africa
|Campaign Bronze
|Effective Creativity
|South Africa
|Sanlam
|Uk’shona Kwelanga – the first WhatsApp Drama Series
|My Choice Funeral Plans
|King James Group
|Campaign Bronze
|Effective Creativity
|United Arab Emirates
|Nissan
|Camelpower
|Desert Lineup
|TBWA\RAAD
|Service Design
|Campaign Gold
|Service Design
|South Africa
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Smart Geyser
|Nedbank Smart Geyser
|Accenture
|Campaign Silver
|Service Design
|South Africa
|Momentum
|Momentum Smart Underwriting
|Smart Underwriting
|Momentum Corporate (division of MMI Group Limited)
|Campaign Bronze
|Service Design
|South Africa
|Polyco
|Packa-Ching
|Packa-Ching Brand
|NORTH VCA
The Loeries also announced a new partnership with the AAA School of Advertising Johannesburg and TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg which, together, are contributing to the Creative Future Scholarship. The scholarship launched in 2008 to support talented youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds and, since 2015, when the Loeries moved to Durban, it has benefited 11 local students to the value of R8mn in partnership with Vega.
Ogilvy SA takes home 23 Loeries statues
Ogilvy South Africa took home 23 statues from the 2018 Loeries held in Durban, including its 8th Grand Prix in a row. The group’s awards tally was led by an exceptional performance from Ogilvy Johannesburg, which claimed the Grand Prix in Film Communication for Kimberly-Clark “The World’s First Baby Marathon”.
Winning work for Ogilvy came from a range of clients including Kimberly-Clark, AB inBev , OMO, Volkswagen, KFC and Vodacom.
Ogilvy South Africa CCO Pete Case adds, “What an amazing achievement for our teams and clients. Our ability to consistently deliver multiple gold and Grand Prix at Loeries is a wonderful achievement for us all. Congratulations to all the winners this weekend and most especially Kimberly-Clark for bringing the biggest statue home with us. Looking at the work we won for, it’s certainly a proud time to be in this industry.”
Ogilvy SA CEO Alistair Mokoena adds: “Our client relationships are driven by only one thing, and that is the power of creative excellence to deliver commercial value. We are thrilled that the ideas that have created value for our clients are being recognized by our peers this weekend at the Loeries Awards.”
Winning work was placed in a wide range of categories including; data driven marketing, shared value, creative use of paper, digital, media innovation, live activations, radio, film, craft and integrated.
Vega students clinch Facebook Challenge Student Award at Loeries 2018
Vega School students, Kabelo Mabaso and Mafedi Lenake (left), won the Facebook Challenge for 2018, an official Loeries Award in the Student category.
Part of Facebook’s efforts to grow and promote young, creative talent and help ensure African agencies are able to make the most of the digital opportunity, the Facebook Challenge gives students across Africa and the Middle East the opportunity to showcase their creativity.
This year, Facebook partnered with the International Federation of Red Cross to tackle the crisis of cholera. Students were briefed to create an impactful mobile-first campaign for Facebook and Instagram that educates at-risk communities in Africa around preventing the spread of cholera.
The concept from Mabaso and Lenake leveraged homework diaries printed on soap-impregnated paper as well as Red Cross’s social media channels to help create awareness about the importance of hygiene in preventing cholera. School children can rip pages out of the diary, wet it, wash their hands and decrease the risk of getting cholera.
Each page has a tip on sanitation and washing hands. The campaign features a video to promote the diary and educate viewers. “Our research found that cholera prevention is better than cure,” says Mabaso. “We wanted to show people that even though there aren’t yet any long-term solutions to the cholera problem, there are ways they can protect themselves from contracting the disease.”
Lenake adds: “We really enjoyed the opportunity to conceptualise a mobile campaign that addresses one of the biggest health challenges in Africa. Not only could we deliver a piece of work we are proud to add to our portfolio, but we also had the opportunity to learn from Facebook’s Creative Shop professionals who were available to chat about our ideas.”
Commenting on the win, Elizma Nolte, Country Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa said: “We were blown away by the creative thinking and strategic insight we saw from the Facebook Challenge entrants this year. Congratulations to Kabelo and Mafedi for creating an innovative concept that mixes real-world and mobile elements to such powerful effect.”
Accenture Interactive scoops gold at the Loeries with smart living solution
Accenture Interactive followed on from last year’s gold at the Loeries awards ceremony, taking home another gold this year in the Service Design category for its Nedbank Smart Geyser solution.
“This gold now affirms the relevance and impact of digitisation as a means to engage and market to modern consumers,” comments Wayne Hull, Managing Director at Accenture Digital, Africa.
Hull explains that digitally-empowered consumers are constantly re-evaluating their brand loyalty and are switching to companies that are most relevant to them in the moment. “Brands and agencies that continue to apply outdated marketing methods and engage with consumers in traditional ways, will lose their relevance among today’s discerning and demanding customers.”
To meet evolving consumer expectations, brands must move beyond traditional offerings and craft products and services that make it easier for consumers to do things that connect with their values and their everyday activities.
“This requires delivering personalised interactions across all brand touchpoints and experiences that are meaningful and impactful, as well as applying intelligence around customer data to contextualise and understand their needs more deeply,” continues Hull.
In the event of a burst geyser, Accenture Interactive’s device senses moisture, immediately shutting off the water and electricity supply to stop the water flow and limit potential damage. A First Notification of Loss is also automatically logged on behalf of the customer, which initiates the repair and replacement process. A push notification is also sent to the app to alert the customer of the event, and the next steps to follow. This functionality helped to reduce turnaround time to five hours, compared to the 24 hours or more for non-Nedbank Smart Geyser assisted events.
