The Awards Wrap: Every winner from the Loeries

137 Loeries were awarded this year, across eight categories, including 3 Grands Prix, 15 Golds, 30 Silvers, 49 Bronzes, nine Craft Golds and 31 Craft Certificates.

Joe Public United was named as the Agency of the Year, followed by TBWA/Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg in second place and Impact BBDO Dubai taking the third spot.

TBWA won the Regional Agency Group of the Year, while Ogilvy EMEA and Joe Public United took second and third place respectively.

Greg Gray of Romance Films was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame.

Here is the full list of winners. Congratulations to all of them!

PR & Media Communication Prize Category Agency country Brand Title Product Entry company Campaign Gold PR & Media Communication Campaign South Africa Nando’s #rightmyname PERi-PERi Chicken M&C Saatchi Abel Campaign Gold PR & Media Communication Campaign South Africa Joburg Ballet Breaking Ballet Joburg Ballet TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Campaign Silver PR & Media Communication Campaign South Africa Sanlam 2 Minute Shower Songs 2 Minute Shower Songs King James Group Campaign Silver PR & Media Communication Campaign United Arab Emirates Nissan KSA #SheDrives Institutional TBWA\RAAD Campaign Bronze PR & Media Communication Campaign South Africa Sanlam Uk’shona Kwelanga – the first WhatsApp Drama Series My Choice Funeral Plans King James Group Campaign Bronze PR & Media Communication Campaign South Africa AB InBev Not That Newlands Newlands Spring Brewery King James Group Campaign Bronze PR & Media Communication Campaign South Africa Apartheid Museum Bill of Rights Apartheid Museum Joe Public United Campaign Bronze PR & Media Communication Campaign United Arab Emirates Connect Slow Trends Connect Boundless TBWA\RAAD Live Events, Activations & Sponsorships Gold Live Activations South Africa AB InBev Soccer Song for Change – Activation Carling Black Label Ogilvy Cape Town Silver Live Events United Arab Emirates UN Women Bridal Uniform Child Marriage Impact BBDO Dubai Silver Ambient United Arab Emirates Mars The Hunger Proof Football Experience Snickers Impact BBDO Dubai Silver Ambient Israel Access Israel People Not Symbols Easy Parking Access for Handicapped Leo Burnett Israel Silver Ambient South Africa Apartheid Museum Bill of Rights Apartheid Museum Joe Public United Bronze Live Events South Africa Mercedes-Benz X-Class Launch X-Class WWP Group Bronze Live Events South Africa Absa Give Art Life L’Atelier CULLINAN Bronze Ambient South Africa Insurance driven by the AA While you were out we got in AA insurance House of Brave Bronze Ambient South Africa DARG Domestic Animal Rescue Group Test Run a Dog DARG Domestic Animal Rescue Group M&C Saatchi Abel Bronze Ambient South Africa Siemens The Siemens Air Drop Siemens King James II Craft Certificate Live Crafts South Africa DStv Halloween Sleepover DStv Ogilvy Johannesburg Craft Certificate Live Crafts South Africa AB InBev Castle Lite Unlocks 2017 Castle Lite Glen21 Entertainment Craft Certificate Live Crafts United Arab Emirates Louvre Abu Dhabi Highway Gallery Louvre Abu Dhabi TBWA\RAAD Media Innovation Gold Media Innovation – Single Medium United Arab Emirates La Libanaise Des Jeux Lucky Face Loto Libanaise Impact BBDO Dubai Gold Media Innovation – Single Medium South Africa Nando’s #rightmyname PERi-PERi Chicken M&C Saatchi Abel and The MediaShop Campaign Silver Media Innovation – Media Campaign South Africa Kimberly-Clark The World’s First Baby Marathon Huggies Ogilvy Johannesburg Silver Media Innovation – Single Medium South Africa AB InBev Soccer Song for Change – Media Carling Black Label Ogilvy Cape Town Silver Media Innovation – Single Medium Kenya Kenya Tourism Board Culture Captcha Magical Kenya Scanad Campaign Bronze Media Innovation – Media Campaign South Africa American Swiss, The Foschini Group Drop the Hint Jewellery VML South Africa Campaign Bronze Media Innovation – Media Campaign South Africa Sanlam 2 Minute Shower Songs 2 Minute Shower Songs King James Group Campaign Bronze Media Innovation – Media Campaign United Arab Emirates Amnesty International Skins of Peace Campaign against Islamophobia TBWA\RAAD Bronze Media Innovation – Single Medium South Africa Apartheid Museum Bill of Rights Apartheid Museum Joe Public United Radio Grand Prix Branded Content Radio & Audio United Arab Emirates Louvre Abu Dhabi Highway Gallery Louvre Abu Dhabi TBWA\RAAD Campaign Gold Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials South Africa Sanlam 2 Minute Shower Songs – Desmond & the Tutus – Teenagers, Rouge – Déjà Vu, Kwesta – Boomshakalaka, Goodluck – Taking It Easy, Francois Van Coke – Dit R 2 Minute Shower Songs King James Group Campaign Gold SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials South Africa Toyota Hill Assist Just Another Road, “Lobola”, “Anniversary”, “Boss Man” Hilux FCB Johannesburg Gold Radio Station Commercials South Africa Apartheid Museum Verwoerd Apartheid Museum TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Campaign Silver Radio Station Commercials South Africa Flight Centre Youth & Adventure World Gone Mad – Swim, Date, Festival Youth & Adventure TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Campaign Silver Radio Station Commercials South Africa Chicken Licken Far Fetched – Spike Lee, Catch it, Kiss Brand Joe Public United Campaign Silver Radio Station Commercials South Africa Windhoek Perfect time. Perfect beer. – Slay Queen Makoti, Woodchuck, Mazenkeng Windhoek Beer M&C Saatchi Abel Silver Branded Content Radio & Audio South Africa AB InBev Soccer Song for Change – Branded Audio Content Carling Black Label Ogilvy Cape Town Silver Branded Content Radio & Audio South Africa Sanlam Lives of Grace Sanlam MyChoice funeral plan King James Group Silver SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials South Africa South African Tourism It’s your Country. Enjoy It. Wine Domestic FCB Johannesburg Campaign Bronze Radio Station Commercials United Arab Emirates AWR Arabian Automobiles Fake Parts – Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman Nissan Genuine Parts / Service Center TBWA\RAAD Campaign Bronze Radio Station Commercials United Arab Emirates Kafa Letters – Sister, Mother Campaign against domestic violence TBWA\RAAD Campaign Bronze Radio Station Commercials South Africa Duracell Times Change, Power Still Doesn’t – Petrol, Black Mirror, Moore’s Law Duracell Batteries Grey Advertising Africa Campaign Bronze Radio Station Commercials South Africa AB InBev Make A Different Friend – the no sense of personal space guy, the pinkie ring guy, the really smart watch guy Castle Lager Ogilvy Johannesburg Campaign Bronze Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials South Africa Voicebank Searching for Talent – Moshidi, Louise, Murray, Anelle Joe Public United Joe Public Bronze Radio Station Commercials South Africa Takealot Nice Crowd Takealot M&C Saatchi Abel Bronze Radio Station Commercials South Africa Brand South Africa Babakhe Play Your Part The Odd Number Bronze SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials South Africa Vodacom Enkinga Fibre Ogilvy Johannesburg Bronze SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials South Africa Brand South Africa BVD Play Your Part The Odd Number Bronze SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials South Africa JET Ungenaphi ebududleni bami? Jet’s plus-size range Joe Public United Bronze SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials South Africa Chicken Licken Danger Rock My Soul 3 Joe Public United Campaign Craft Gold Radio Crafts – Writing South Africa Flight Centre Youth & Adventure World Gone Mad – Swim, Festival, Date Youth & Adventure TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Campaign Craft Gold Radio Crafts – SA Non-English Performance South Africa Toyota Hill Assist Just Another Road, “Lobola”, “Anniversary”, “Boss Man” Hilux FCB Johannesburg Craft Gold Radio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design South Africa AB InBev Soccer Song for Change – Craft Carling Black Label Ogilvy Cape Town Campaign Craft Certificate Radio Crafts – Direction South Africa Flight Centre Youth & Adventure World Gone Mad – Festival, Date, Swim Youth & Adventure TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Campaign Craft Certificate Radio Crafts – Writing South Africa Chicken Licken Far Fetched – Spike Lee, Kiss, Catch it Brand Joe Public United Campaign Craft Certificate Radio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design South Africa Sanlam 2 Minute Shower Songs – Rouge – Déjà Vu, Goodluck – Taking It Easy, Desmond & the Tutus – Teenagers, Kwesta – Boomshakalaka, Francois Van Coke – Dit R 2 Minute Shower Songs King James Group Campaign Craft Certificate Radio Crafts – Performance South Africa Takealot Make Winter Great Again – Yo Momma’s Door, Nice Crowd, Bing! Takealot M&C Saatchi Abel Campaign Craft Certificate Radio Crafts – SA Non-English Writing South Africa Toyota Hill Assist Just Another Road, “Lobola”,”Anniversary”, “Boss Man” Hilux FCB Johannesburg Craft Certificate Radio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design South Africa Universal Music South Africa Masekela Tribute South African Jazz Music Havas Johannesburg Craft Certificate Radio Crafts – Performance South Africa Sanlam Lives of Grace Sanlam MyChoice funeral plan King James Group Film Communication Grand Prix Branded Content Video – Series South Africa Kimberly-Clark The World’s First Baby Marathon Huggies Ogilvy Johannesburg Campaign Gold Branded Content Video – Series South Africa Joburg Ballet Breaking Ballet Joburg Ballet TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Gold TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s United Arab Emirates Landmark Group Greed Centrepoint Impact BBDO Dubai Gold Internet Video – above 30s South Africa Mercedes-Benz Return to Chapman’s Peak S-Class Net#work BBDO Gold Music Videos South Africa H2The High On You High On You Single song Meow Meow Woof Campaign Silver Branded Content Video – Series South Africa ZANG Caffeinated Chocolate Episode 1: The Birth of a Tasty Hero ZANG Caffeinated Chocolate M&C Saatchi Abel Silver TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s South Africa KFC KFC World Cup cob Ogilvy Cape Town Silver TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s South Africa Western Cape Government Boys TVC Safely Home FCB Cape Town Silver TV & Cinema Commercials – above 90s South Africa Chicken Licken SBU 2.0 Feed My Craving 10 Joe Public United Silver Internet Video – above 30s South Africa #HopeJoanna #HopeJoanna #HopeJoanna Grid Worldwide Branding Silver TV Trailers & Content Promos South Africa SuperSport Sonny Bill F*cks Warner’s wife SuperSport T+W and SuperSport Silver Branded Content Video – Single United Arab Emirates Nissan KSA #SheDrives Institutional TBWA\RAAD Silver Music Videos South Africa Nakhane Toure Clairvoyant Single The Bomb shelter Silver Music Videos South Africa Kwesta Spirit Single The Bomb shelter Silver SA Non-English Film South Africa Allan Gray Father’s Share Allan Gray King James II Campaign Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s Saudi Arabia Saudi Telecom Company EMBRACEING THE STEREOTYPE – Foodie, Selfie, FOMO, YOLO Pre-paid J. Walter Thompson KSA Campaign Bronze TV Trailers & Content Promos South Africa Cell C Twisted Trailers – Cloverfield, World War Z, A Beautiful Mind Online entertainment Joe Public United Campaign Bronze Branded Content Video – Series South Africa Sanlam Sanlam Family Fortune Sanlam Private Wealth King James Group Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s South Africa Volkswagen The Learner Volkswagen for Life. Ogilvy Cape Town Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s United Arab Emirates Mars Mountain Climber Snickers Impact BBDO Dubai Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s South Africa Volkswagen Red Flashy Thingy Polo Ogilvy Cape Town Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s South Africa Standard Bank We’re coming for you Sponsorship TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s South Africa Trace Never Expire Trace Mobile Net#work BBDO Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – above 90s South Africa AB InBev #NoExcuse Carling Black Label Ogilvy Cape Town Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – above 90s South Africa FNB The Helpers FNB Sponsorship Grid Worldwide Branding Bronze TV & Cinema Commercials – above 90s South Africa Brand South Africa Dala What You Must Constitution Awareness The Odd Number Bronze Internet Video – above 30s United Arab Emirates Landmark Group The Boy Nobody Could See Centrepoint Impact BBDO Dubai Bronze Internet Video – above 30s South Africa AB InBev Not That Newlands Newlands Spring Brewery King James Group Bronze Internet Video – above 30s Nigeria 9Mobile (Previously Etisalat Nigeria) Closed – A Short Film Etisalat Prize for Literature Up In The Sky NG Bronze Other Screens South Africa Dubai Municipality Dubai Frame – Future Zone Dubai Frame Wicked Pixels Bronze Branded Content Video – Single South Africa WAIF Repertoire WAIF Jewellery Patriot Films Bronze Branded Content Video – Single South Africa South African Tourism Bheki the Mbhaco Maker South African Tourism FCB Johannesburg Bronze Music Videos South Africa Original Swimming Party feat. Moonchild Sanelly Biggest Curse Biggest Curse Ola Films Craft Gold Film Crafts – Direction South Africa Chicken Licken SBU 2.0 Feed My Craving 10 Romance Films Craft Gold Film Crafts – Cinematography United Arab Emirates Landmark Group Greed Centrepoint Impact BBDO Dubai Craft Gold Film Crafts – Production Design South Africa Chicken Licken SBU 2.0 Feed My Craving 10 Romance Films Craft Gold Film Crafts – Animation South Africa Cerebos Snow Cerebos Salt FCB Durban & Tulips&Chimneys & blackginger Craft Gold Film Crafts – Special Visual Effects South Africa Chicken Licken Sbu 2.0 Hot Wings Bladeworks & Chocolate Tribe Craft Gold Film Crafts – Performance South Africa Chicken Licken SBU 2.0 Feed My Craving 10 Romance Films Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Direction United Arab Emirates Landmark Group The Boy Nobody Could See Centrepoint Impact BBDO Dubai Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Direction United Arab Emirates Landmark Group Greed Centrepoint Impact BBDO Dubai Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Direction South Africa Chicken Licken Icelandic Boy Chicken Boerie Burger They Shoot Films Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Cinematography South Africa Nedbank Bird’s Eye View CIB 0307 Films Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Cinematography South Africa Indiefin Be Indie Life Insurance Bioscope Films / Bain & Bunkell Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Cinematography South Africa Chicken Licken Icelandic Boy Chicken Boerie Burger They Shoot Films Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Writing United Arab Emirates Landmark Group Greed Centrepoint Impact BBDO Dubai Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Writing South Africa Kimberly-Clark The World’s First Baby Marathon Huggies Ogilvy Johannesburg Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Writing South Africa H2The High On You High On You Single song Meow Meow Woof Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Writing South Africa Ster-Kinekor The Reign of Ian Ster-Kinekor Theaters FoxP2 Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Production Design South Africa Allan Gray Father’s Share Long-Term Investing Plank Film Productions Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Production Design South Africa Econet Media The Great Escape Kwesé King James II Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Animation South Africa Batch The Diver Animation, motion design and illustration services We Are Batch Tv Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Animation South Africa Chicken Licken Jony Ive Sboofed Feed My Craving 10 Chocolate Tribe Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Editing South Africa Indiefin Be Indie Life Insurance Bioscope Films / Bain & Bunkell Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Editing South Africa Trace Never Expire Trace Mobile Net#work BBDO Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design South Africa Chicken Licken SBU 2.0 Feed My Craving 10 Produce Sound Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design South Africa Pernod Ricard South Africa Absolut One Source Live – Africa on Fire Absolut Vodka VML South Africa Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Best Use of Licensed Music South Africa Chicken Licken SBU 2.0 Feed My Craving 10 Joe Public Craft Certificate Film Crafts – Performance South Africa Chicken Licken Icelandic Boy Chicken Boerie Burger They Shoot Films Craft Certificate Film Crafts – SA Non-English Performance South Africa Allan Gray Father’s Share Long-Term Investing Plank Film Productions Integrated Campaign Grand Prix Integrated Campaign United Arab Emirates La Libanaise Des Jeux Lucky Face Loto Libanaise Impact BBDO Dubai Campaign Gold Integrated Campaign South Africa Kimberly-Clark The World’s First Baby Marathon Huggies Ogilvy Johannesburg Campaign Silver Integrated Campaign South Africa AB InBev #NoExcuse – Integrated Campaign Carling Black Label Ogilvy Cape Town Campaign Silver Integrated Campaign South Africa Sanlam 2 Minute Shower Songs 2 Minute Shower Songs King James Group Campaign Bronze Integrated Campaign United Arab Emirates Mars The Hunger Proof Football Experience Snickers Impact BBDO Dubai Campaign Bronze Integrated Campaign South Africa OLX Set yourself economically free OLX App Black River FC Campaign Bronze Integrated Campaign South Africa Allan Gray True Rewards Take Time Allan Gray King James II Campaign Bronze Integrated Campaign South Africa Webafrica Webafrica Effing Fast Internet Fibre Internet The Jupiter Drawing Room, Cape Town Effective Creativity Campaign Gold Effective Creativity South Africa Pernod Ricard South Africa Absolut One Source Alcoholic Beverage VML South Africa Campaign Silver Effective Creativity South Africa Chicken Licken Afronaut Hotwings Joe Public United Campaign Silver Effective Creativity Kenya Ol Pejeta Conservancy The World’s Most Eligible Bachelor Ol Pejeta Conservancy Ogilvy & Mather Africa Campaign Bronze Effective Creativity South Africa Sanlam Uk’shona Kwelanga – the first WhatsApp Drama Series My Choice Funeral Plans King James Group Campaign Bronze Effective Creativity United Arab Emirates Nissan Camelpower Desert Lineup TBWA\RAAD Service Design Campaign Gold Service Design South Africa Nedbank Nedbank Smart Geyser Nedbank Smart Geyser Accenture Campaign Silver Service Design South Africa Momentum Momentum Smart Underwriting Smart Underwriting Momentum Corporate (division of MMI Group Limited) Campaign Bronze Service Design South Africa Polyco Packa-Ching Packa-Ching Brand NORTH VCA

The Loeries also announced a new partnership with the AAA School of Advertising Johannesburg and TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg which, together, are contributing to the Creative Future Scholarship. The scholarship launched in 2008 to support talented youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds and, since 2015, when the Loeries moved to Durban, it has benefited 11 local students to the value of R8mn in partnership with Vega.

Ogilvy SA takes home 23 Loeries statues

Ogilvy South Africa took home 23 statues from the 2018 Loeries held in Durban, including its 8th Grand Prix in a row. The group’s awards tally was led by an exceptional performance from Ogilvy Johannesburg, which claimed the Grand Prix in Film Communication for Kimberly-Clark “The World’s First Baby Marathon”.

Winning work for Ogilvy came from a range of clients including Kimberly-Clark, AB inBev , OMO, Volkswagen, KFC and Vodacom.

Ogilvy South Africa CCO Pete Case adds, “What an amazing achievement for our teams and clients. Our ability to consistently deliver multiple gold and Grand Prix at Loeries is a wonderful achievement for us all. Congratulations to all the winners this weekend and most especially Kimberly-Clark for bringing the biggest statue home with us. Looking at the work we won for, it’s certainly a proud time to be in this industry.”

Ogilvy SA CEO Alistair Mokoena adds: “Our client relationships are driven by only one thing, and that is the power of creative excellence to deliver commercial value. We are thrilled that the ideas that have created value for our clients are being recognized by our peers this weekend at the Loeries Awards.”

Winning work was placed in a wide range of categories including; data driven marketing, shared value, creative use of paper, digital, media innovation, live activations, radio, film, craft and integrated.

Vega students clinch Facebook Challenge Student Award at Loeries 2018

Vega School students, Kabelo Mabaso and Mafedi Lenake (left), won the Facebook Challenge for 2018, an official Loeries Award in the Student category.

Part of Facebook’s efforts to grow and promote young, creative talent and help ensure African agencies are able to make the most of the digital opportunity, the Facebook Challenge gives students across Africa and the Middle East the opportunity to showcase their creativity.

This year, Facebook partnered with the International Federation of Red Cross to tackle the crisis of cholera. Students were briefed to create an impactful mobile-first campaign for Facebook and Instagram that educates at-risk communities in Africa around preventing the spread of cholera.

The concept from Mabaso and Lenake leveraged homework diaries printed on soap-impregnated paper as well as Red Cross’s social media channels to help create awareness about the importance of hygiene in preventing cholera. School children can rip pages out of the diary, wet it, wash their hands and decrease the risk of getting cholera.

Each page has a tip on sanitation and washing hands. The campaign features a video to promote the diary and educate viewers. “Our research found that cholera prevention is better than cure,” says Mabaso. “We wanted to show people that even though there aren’t yet any long-term solutions to the cholera problem, there are ways they can protect themselves from contracting the disease.”

Lenake adds: “We really enjoyed the opportunity to conceptualise a mobile campaign that addresses one of the biggest health challenges in Africa. Not only could we deliver a piece of work we are proud to add to our portfolio, but we also had the opportunity to learn from Facebook’s Creative Shop professionals who were available to chat about our ideas.”

Commenting on the win, Elizma Nolte, Country Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa said: “We were blown away by the creative thinking and strategic insight we saw from the Facebook Challenge entrants this year. Congratulations to Kabelo and Mafedi for creating an innovative concept that mixes real-world and mobile elements to such powerful effect.”

Accenture Interactive scoops gold at the Loeries with smart living solution

Accenture Interactive followed on from last year’s gold at the Loeries awards ceremony, taking home another gold this year in the Service Design category for its Nedbank Smart Geyser solution.

“This gold now affirms the relevance and impact of digitisation as a means to engage and market to modern consumers,” comments Wayne Hull, Managing Director at Accenture Digital, Africa.

Hull explains that digitally-empowered consumers are constantly re-evaluating their brand loyalty and are switching to companies that are most relevant to them in the moment. “Brands and agencies that continue to apply outdated marketing methods and engage with consumers in traditional ways, will lose their relevance among today’s discerning and demanding customers.”

To meet evolving consumer expectations, brands must move beyond traditional offerings and craft products and services that make it easier for consumers to do things that connect with their values and their everyday activities.

“This requires delivering personalised interactions across all brand touchpoints and experiences that are meaningful and impactful, as well as applying intelligence around customer data to contextualise and understand their needs more deeply,” continues Hull.

In the event of a burst geyser, Accenture Interactive’s device senses moisture, immediately shutting off the water and electricity supply to stop the water flow and limit potential damage. A First Notification of Loss is also automatically logged on behalf of the customer, which initiates the repair and replacement process. A push notification is also sent to the app to alert the customer of the event, and the next steps to follow. This functionality helped to reduce turnaround time to five hours, compared to the 24 hours or more for non-Nedbank Smart Geyser assisted events.