The Awards Wrap: Naspers awards top prizes, AdFocus Awards entry deadline extended, finalists announced in 2018 RDMAs, and Tech & E-commerce Awards

Naspers awards top prizes. AdFocus Awards entry date extended to 31 August (midnight). New media categories, new judges for 29th annual Galliova Awards. Entries open for the Financial Mail Creative Challenge. Sikuvile columns category up on entries and of high quality. Finalists announced in 2018 RDMAs. Deadline extended for Cartoon Network’s Creative Lab contest. Finalists named in 2018 PriceCheck Tech & E-commerce Awards. Ask Afrika 2018/2019 icon brands winners announced. Ackermans receives top nod at Ask Afrika Icon Brands awards. Cell C wins Corporate Citizenship Award. One Club for Creativity opens global call for entries for 7th annual One Screen Short Film Festival. Magnetic Storm places the spotlight on Exporter of the Year 2018. Vega students walk away with eight Loeries. Nando’s Loeries Grand Prix for #rightmyname campaign highlights the power of print. SA advertising industry’s best kept secret revealed at the 2018 Loerie Awards. Lisbon Advertising Festival announces president of 2018 Executive Jury.

Naspers awards top prizes

Media giant Naspers has named the winners of its annual top prizes.

This year the Phil Weber award, the group’s highest accolade for performance, went to David Tudor, who has been with Naspers as external advisor and in-house counsel for over 20 years.

“It is a huge honour to receive an award that has been given to many of the people who have been instrumental in helping to shape Naspers into the extraordinary organisation that it is today. I am also very grateful for the recognition that this gives to my team and the work that we do,” said Tudor.

The 2018 chairman’s award for going the extra mile was presented to three people from two continents: Portia Tshukudu, Hein Hock and Shyam Sing. Representing MultiChoice, Media24 and PayU in India respectively, each was honoured for their extraordinary contribution to their group company.

Each year Naspers awards the Order of Tafelberg to an outstanding business partner. The 2018 award went to Fabrício Bloisi, founder and CEO of Movile, the leader in online food delivery, mobile entertainment and online to offline services in Latin America. Acknowledged for his expertise in technology and mobile solutions, Fabrício transformed a legacy business into a vibrant consumer technology operation, with a culture of innovation that spurred the launch of iFood and PlayKids.

“I am very proud to receive the Order of Tafelberg. Naspers has been an amazing partner to me and to the Movile business over the years. I believe that this is just the beginning as there is so much more we can achieve together. The Movile dream is to make life better for one billion people through our mobile apps and I know Naspers is the right partner to help us get there!” said Fabrício.

AdFocus Awards entry date extended to 31 August (midnight)

The entry date for this year’s Financial Mail AdFocus Awards has been extended to 31 August, midnight.

To enter, register on adfocus.co.za. Please note you need to re-register this year even if you registered and entered last year. Remember that you need to register before downloading the questionnaire.

For any queries relating to AdFocus entries, contact the AdFocus co-ordinator, Danette Capper on dfocus100@gmail.com or 082 494 4174.

New media categories, new judges for 29th annual Galliova Awards

‘Reminiscing the past, planning the future’ is the theme of the 2018 Galliova Awards for excellence in food and health writing, which this year also welcomes three new judges in Heleen Meyer, Russel Wasserfall and Jake Mokwene.

The awards enter their 29th year this October, and feature a new award category, the Galliova Online Food/Health Writer of the Year. Another change to the awards categories includes the merging of the two Galliova Food Writer of the Year categories, for monthly and weekly magazines and newspapers, into one award for all print media. In addition, the new category introduced last year, the Galliova Broiler Champion of the Year, is expected to attract many more entries this year.

Heleen Meyer, Russel Wasserfall and Jake Mokwene join long-standing Galliova judges, Dorah Sitole; Anna Montali; Marco Torsius; Marthinette Slabber Stretch and Madeleine de Villiers on the adjudication panel.

A total of R115 000 in prize money will be awarded in the following categories this year:

Galliova Food Writer of the Year: R25 000 (print media – monthly and weekly magazines, and newspapers)

Galliova Health Writer of the Year: R20 000 (print media – monthly and weekly magazines, and newspapers)

Galliova Egg Champion: R20 000 (print media – monthly and weekly magazines, and newspapers; one award; health/food writers can enter)

Galliova Broiler Champion: R20 000 (print media – monthly and weekly magazines, and newspapers; one award; health/food writers can enter)

Galliova Up and Coming Food/Health Writer of the Year: R15 000 (print media – monthly and weekly magazines, and newspapers; one award; health/food writers can enter)

Galliova Online Food/Health Writer of the Year: R15 000 (online media; one award; health/food writers can enter)

Food and health writers must submit their entries before 4pm on 5 September 2018. In preparing their entries, all competition rules must be followed – available on http://bit.ly/Galliova2018 .

The awards ceremony will be held in Cape Town on 19 October 2018.

Entries open for the Financial Mail Creative Challenge

The Financial Mail is the new home of the Creative Challenge print-advertising contest that gives art directors and copy-writers an opportunity to deliver high impact, tactical print ads for their clients in order to gain free placement in the weekly Financial Mail magazine. The Creative Challenge, which for four years was hosted by The Times, encourages creative agencies to connect brand messaging with current news events and headlines, to deliver maximum impact and audience appeal.

This year the Financial Mail Creative Challenge runs for 8 issues during September and October, with weekly winners automatically entered into the new print category of the annual AdFocus Awards. Weekly winners will also receive exciting prizes.

Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail, will be selecting the best ads for publication each week. He says: “The Financial Mail provides a great fit for creative bravery and wit, particularly with our reputation for provocative covers that won the Presentation category of the 2017 Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards. We have a very sophisticated and smart audience of readers, so we’re looking for creative work that can knock their socks off. It’s actually a great opportunity for their clients to benefit from the free exposure as well.”

Weekly winning ads published in the Financial Mail will also be submitted to the AdFocus panel, who will decide the overall Financial MailAdFocus Creative Challenge winner for 2018, to be announced at the annual AdFocus Awards on 21 November.

For additional information about entries, deadlines and ad specifications contact Wendy Wright, business manager at BDFM on 011 280 3151 or via wrightw@tisoblackstar.co.za.

Sikuvile columns category up on entries and of high quality

This year the column category in the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards saw an increase in entries to 34 – almost double on 2017’s number. Columns are an integral part of newspapers, often playing a huge role in why a reader picks a newspaper.

Pippa Green, stalwart judge for the Sikuvile Awards (having been one for many years) this year headed up the category. She says that this year’s column entries were also of a generally high quality.

She explains that the criteria for the column entries include a “specific focus on clarity, consistent editorial style, factual accuracy, sound reasoning, and ability to engage and influence public opinion using ethical journalistic methods.”

“The criteria allow for humour and creativity, but stress the importance of not straying into fiction. The columns were generally of a high standard and spanned a range of topics and writing styles. Our view is that they were better this year because they included more based on solid reporting than on opinion alone,” she says.

Topics addressed included a behind the scenes looks at major events such as the ANC’s December conference, discourses on language use, analysis of key political shifts, and the reaction of ordinary people to the often-loud voices of lobby groups.

For her the stand out in this category was the diversity of the entries. “Although it was an exceptionally “political” year, the columns were not as uniformly political as one may have expected,” she says.

The winners will be announced at the prize-giving function on 13 September 2018. Winners receive R15 000, a trophy and a certiﬁcate. All finalists receive certiﬁcates. Commendation Certiﬁcates are awarded at the judges’ discretion.

Finalists announced in 2018 RDMAs

After receiving almost 400 entries into the eighth Responsible Drinking Media Awards (RDMAs), the finalists have been selected as follows:

Best Newspaper (Circulation < 50k and/or Community) –Samantha Lee (People’s Post); Marvin Charles (Cape Argus) and Nicole McCain (People’s Post).

Best Newspaper (Circulation > 50k) – Claire Keeton (Sunday Times); Norman Masungwini (Sunday Sun); Marchelle Abrahams (Sunday Tribune).

Best Online – Lynette Botha (Marie Claire Online); Vennessa Scholtz (Blog Hotspot); Devon Koen (Herald Live).

Best Magazine – Lynette Botha (Marie Claire); Ilse Salzwedel (Rooi Rose) and Leigh Hermon (Essentials).

Best TV – Siyabonga Mbuzwana Vithi, Busisiwe Gumede, Zola Brunner, Karen Mwendera and Debbie Meyer (eNCA); Cleopatra Jones (SABC 3); Cassandra Zungu (SABC).

Best Radio (Commercial and/or Large Stations) – Philippa Hudson & Amy-Rae Rispel (Cape Talk); Megan Lubke (Talk Radio 702) and Jonathan Fairbairn (Talk Radio 702).

Best radio (Non-Commercial and/or Regional Stations) – Juju Senyatsi (Alex FM); Pieter Cloete (Groot FM) and Zingisa Chirwa (Rise FM).

Journalist of the Year, Best Up & Coming and Media House of the Year – to be announced on the evening of the awards ceremony.

The RDMAs recognise journalists and media at large for their efforts to positively influence perceptions and habits related to the irresponsible use of alcohol.

Winners will be announced at an official awards ceremony on 13 September 2018 and this year, Haig Club Clubman, a single malt whiskey in the Diageo brand stable, will be the official event sponsor.

For more information on the awards visit https://diageordma.co.za/.

Deadline extended for Cartoon Network’s Creative Lab contest

10 September is the new deadline for entries for Cartoon Network’s Creative Lab contest.

To find out more information about the competition, click here.

Finalists named in 2018 PriceCheck Tech & E-commerce Awards

The finalists have been named in this year’s PriceCheck Tech & E-commerce Awards. They are as follows:

Best Fintech

1.Luno

2.SnapScan

3.EasyEquities

Best Use of Tech by NGO

1.OpenUp

2.Santa Shoebox Project

Best Delivery/Logistics

1.Takealot

2.DHL

3.PostNet

Best Mobile Shopping Experience

1.Travelstart

2.Spree

3.Takealot

Best Travel Booking Service

1.AirBnb

2.Booking.com

3.Travelstart

Best Niche Shopping Service

Spree Yuppiechef NetFlorist

Best Small Tech/E-commerce Business

1.Coffee capsules direct

Pet Heaven The Kid Zone

Best Online Classifieds

1.Property 24

Bike Hub Gumtree

Best Marketplace

1.Takealot

2.bidorbuy

Makro

Best Customer Service

1.Capitec Bank

2.Takealot

3.First National Bank

Employer of the Year

1.Pick n Pay

2.Travelstart

Takealot

E-commerce Service of the Year

1.Takealot

Travelstart

3.Spree

Best on demand Service

1.Uber

Netflix Mr D Food

Peoples Choice

Takealot OneDayOnly Bidorbuy

These awards are set to kick off on 30 August at the Westin Hotel in Cape Town. For more information, click here .

Ask Afrika 2018/2019 icon brands winners announced

The Ask Afrika 2018/2019 Icon Brands winners were announced with Kiwi shoe polish garnering first place, followed in rank order by, McCain, Coca-Cola, Lucky Star, Sunlight dishwashing liquid, Koo baked beans, Melrose spread, Koo fruit syrup, KFC and MTN.

“The Icon Brands survey measures brand relevance across all segments of the demographic. It is not a popularity contest and does not measure which brands people like or aspire to, it is all about which brands are used by South Africans and used loyally across the spectrum. Ask Afrika measures actual behaviour and current usage. This is what differentiates Icon Brands from other surveys. Loyal usage, over and above footprint and what consumers like, is the holy grail for brand owners and the hardest element to achieve,” said Maria Petousis, TGI executive whilst unpacking the methodology.

For more information to order an Ask Afrika Icon Brands report, contact Mashudu Ndopu (Mashudu.Ndopu@askafrika.co.za) or Maria Petousis (Maria.Petousis@askafrika.co.za­) or dial 012 428 4000.

Ackermans receives top nod at Ask Afrika Icon Brands awards

South African retailer, Ackermans, has been awarded Icon Brand status at AskAfrika’s 2018/ 2019 Icon Brands insights awards event. In addition, Ackermans was also a winner in the Clothing Retail: Children’s category.

Now in its 9th year, the AskAfrika Icon Brands benchmark prides itself in measuring South African brands that consumers use regularly and loyally, across all spectrums.

According to AskAfrika, an Icon Brand is one which unites the nation; brands loyally used by a large number South Africans – sometimes on a daily basis – and brands which provide the most value for money, whilst empowering and uplifting their customers. The survey included thousands of brands across hundreds of product categories, but only 41 brands achieved Icon status.

“We are proud to be recognised as an iconic, truly South African brand. As the country’s leading value retailer, we continuously strive to raise the bar in terms of price, service, assortment, fashion and quality, and therefore we are grateful to be acknowledged by South African consumers.

“Thank you to our customers who have contributed to making Ackermans one of South Africa’s most trusted brands,” says Ephraim Mamabolo, Marketing Director at Ackermans.

Cell C wins Corporate Citizenship Award

Cell C has won the Corporate Citizenship Award as the Top Gender Empowered Company at the Standard Bank TOP WOMEN Awards. The company won the same award in 2014.

Cell C currently champions three programmes that act as catalysts to address women empowerment, education and employability. They are the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day®; Cell C Girl Child Bursary Fund, and Cell C Equitable ICT Access for Girls.

Since inception in 2014 Cell C has donated more than R30 million in kind towards MomConnect, a public-private partnership between the National Ministry of Health, by providing heavily discounted SMS and USSD support, contributing towards the free service used by 1.8 million South African mothers and mothers-to-be. It is the largest programme of its kind in the world.

The Corporate Citizenship Award was created to honour companies demonstrating the greatest positive impact on quality of life and economic prosperity for South African women and girls. The judges also looked for the impact such efforts have had on building a gender-empowered culture and spirit within the company itself.

One Club for Creativity opens global call for entries for 7th annual One Screen Short Film Festival

The One Screen Short Film Festival, a festival that celebrates and awards filmmakers from both commercial advertising and film industries, has opened a global call for entries for its seventh annual program.

One Screen is part of The One Club for Creativity, a global non-profit organisation celebrating creative excellence in advertising and design. The fast-growing festival focuses on all forms and aspects of short films — narrative fiction, comedy, passion projects, commercials, branded content, music videos, spec work, animation, sound, movie poster design, title sequences, etc. — and has a mission to celebrate and award filmmakers working in both the film and ad industries with no limitation and total artistic freedom, all on one screen.

Entries can be submitted at http://www.onescreen.org/. Early submission deadline to qualify for discounted entry fees is October 31, 2018 ($150) and November 8 ($175), with final deadline November 20 ($200). Last year’s festival received double the number of entries compared to 2016, with work submitted from 45 countries.

Entries were judged by a 40-person jury of leading film directors, producers, ad agency creatives and heads of production companies, to be announced shortly. Winners will be unveiled at the One Screen Short Film Festival awards ceremony and screening in New York in February 2019.

Please visit http://www.onescreen.org/ to view categories and submission requirements; questions can be directed to onescreen@oneclub.org.

Magnetic Storm places the spotlight on Exporter of the Year 2018

As a silver sponsor of the Exporter of the Year 2018 Awards, Magnetic Storm collaborated with Exporters Eastern Cape to make it an evening to remember.

Providing the technical solution for the awards night, Magnetic Storm ensured everyone in attendance was able to share the moment winners were announced, to experience their stories and celebrate Eastern Cape exporters’ success.

“The Exporter of the Year Awards is a highlight in the region’s business calendar, and it’s an honour to be part of such a prestigious event,” remarks Magnetic Storm director and Exporters Eastern Cape vice-chairperson, Jane Stevenson. “Magnetic Storm is a huge supporter of entrepreneurs and businesses within the region, so to be able to celebrate their successes with them and bring the exporting community together makes our team incredibly proud.”

Supplying the bespoke set design, lighting, AV solution and technical crew, Magnetic Storm worked with committee at Exporters Eastern Cape to create an event that celebrates the dedication, passion and expertise of the province’s exporters. “We’re a globally competitive region,” adds Stevenson. “The export economy is vital for South Africa’s growth and to be able to support it enables us to play a role in the sector’s growth.”

“The Exporter of the Year awards evening is the pinnacle event on our calendar as we honor and celebrate the achievements in our region.” adds Quintin Levey, Exporters Eastern Cape chairman. “Partnering with the Magnetic Storm team, gave us huge peace of mind knowing that the technical solution and set design was in the best hands”.

Vega students walk away with eight Loeries

A group of talented students from Vega, a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), took home an impressive eight Loeries and the Instagram Instahack Award at the 40th annual Loerie Awards, which took place from 17 – 19 August 2018 at the Durban ICC.

Vega students once again exceeded expectations with a total of 17 students making it to the finals – 13 of them were announced as Loerie winners and received four silver and four bronze Birds.

In addition, Alecea Basson (Vega CT), Chanre Bosch and Bernedene Clausing (both Vega Pretoria) were named this year’s winners of the coveted Instahack Award, making this the third consecutive year that Vega students have been recognised in this category.

The project submissions that won silver at the Loeries were:

Helpin’ Hands by Kabelo Mabaso and Mafedi Lenake – a clever initiative to help prevent the spread of cholera in developing countries

Montagu by students Eduan Viljoen and Aime Rose Feinberg – a quirky, colourful direct mailer designed for South African fruit and nut brand, Montagu

Hire Us by students Andre De Jager and Ayesha Kaprey – a logo and identity programme of the two students’ innovative personal branding for an internship application to KesselKramer in Amsterdam

A campaign for Kellogg’s Froot Loops entitled Toucan Sam , by Kelsey Neethling – a new take on packaging design for one of South Africa’s most loved breakfast cereal

Bronze birds were also awarded to the following students:

Nando’s Loeries Grand Prix for #rightmyname campaign highlights the power of print

The Sunday Times is proud to be associated with the Nando’s #rightmyname campaign that received the Grand Prix Award for Print Communication: Tactical use of Newspaper, at the 2018 Loeries Awards held in Durban. Only 6 Grand Prix awards, the highest accolade at the Loeries, were awarded in total.

Nando’s partnered exclusively with the Sunday Times to promote the #rightmyname campaign, which aimed to correct the exclusion felt by millions of South Africans when their names were reflected as errors by spellcheck.

“We’d like to congratulate Nando’s, and the creative team at M&C Saatchi Abel on their award as recognition of the effectiveness of their creative work. We’d also like to congratulate and thank media agency The Media Shop, for a relationship that allowed the Sunday Times to prove the on-going power of print, along with our commitment to print innovation,” says Reardon Sanderson, GM group sales & marketing at Tiso Blackstar.

The campaign was submitted by media agency The MediaShop and creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel.

“This magnificent accolade comes on the back of Media Strategist Maggie Pronto’s skilful negotiation with The Sunday Times, which really brought this campaign alive,” says Kgaugelo Maphai, managing director at The MediaShop Johannesburg.

More than 70,000 unique names were added to the #rightmyname database, and subsequently were available for download in online dictionaries.

“For a very progressive, dynamic brand like Nando’s to invest in a newspaper campaign shows that print continues to deliver major impact in this country. A newspaper is not something that disappears with a click…it’s a physical product, that can be handled and shared within households across SA, often being kept in homes for days. It’s what makes print such an effective advertising medium,” concludes Sanderson.

SA advertising industry’s best kept secret revealed at the 2018 Loerie Awards

Having been named as a finalist across four Loerie Award categories for its execution of the #IAMNEXT campaign for premium vodka brand – Russian Bear, Loxyion Conexyion walked away with a bronze Loerie – a major milestone for the specialist township activations agency founded on the streets of eKasi just four years ago.

Loxyion Conexyion’s award nominations in the categories: Integrated Campaign; Live Communications: Ambient; and Communication Design: Interior Design & Temporary Structure, as well as it’s third place win in the category Out of Home: Transit & Air, came as a result of its exemplary execution of the #IAMNEXT campaign – a platform for young aspiring rappers to showcase their talent.

Daniel Kahn, founder of Loxyion Conexyion, says, “There is so much talent in the country’s townships, they just don’t always have the money and equipment to get started. So, we built a first-of-its-kind mobile recording studio and drove it right into the heart of these townships, giving young MC’s a chance to record their very own demo track.”

Kahn concludes, “The success of this campaign and the recognition we have received at this year’s Loerie Awards shows just how important it was for a specialist agency like ours to come on the scene and provide insights into the largely misunderstood, and constantly evolving, township market”.

Lisbon Advertising Festival announces president of 2018 Executive Jury

The Lisbon Advertising Festival has the pleasure to announce Mike Byrne, founding partner and global chief officer of Anomaly, as the president of the Executive Jury for this year’s edition.

“Unfortunately and for personal reasons, Ajaz Ahmed will not be joining the event and cannot be in Lisbon next September 20th. Despite the setback/misfortune, we maintain our enthusiasm for the event and we are extremely excited to welcome Mike in his new role.

“Following this, we would also like to announce an update in the event’s schedule as we are presenting a discussion panel with Ad Academy tutors, being Alessandro Beda, Digital Transformation Strategy Lead CEE of PwC, Eduardo Marques, ECD of 180LA, Istvan Brácsok, ECD of White Rabbit Budapest and Rossana Bardales, partner and CCO of BETC and in addition Audrey Tamic, ECD of Proximity BBDO. The title of this new panel will be “Good advertising: the power of ideas for a better world,” said the organisers in a statement.