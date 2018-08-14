The Awards Wrap: Shield nominated for two Sports Sponsorship Awards, entries close today for GAPP Awards

Shield nominated for two Sports Sponsorship Awards. Entries open for SAB Environmental Media Awards and Environmentalist of the Year. Entries close 17:00 TODAY for GAPP Awards. Three days left to enter Mumbrella Asia Awards.
Shield pushes boundaries, nominated for Best New Sponsorship and Campaign of the Year
Combining South Africa’s inherent love of soccer with a literal once in a lifetime opportunity – to train with international giants Chelsea Football Club, Shield has tailored a unique sponsorship property and been shortlisted for both Best New Sponsorship, and Campaign of the Year at this year’s Sports Sponsorship Awards.
Shield’s Sbonis’iDiski campaign allows anyone, irrespective of skill or stature, the ability to potentially train under a world class programme developed and monitored by Chelsea Football Club and Shield in South Africa. Players have learned invaluable skills from the world’s best development coaches including football skills development, match strategy, diet and nutrition and even media liaison training.
After a national training and selection processes, the top three players got to experience the home of Chelsea Football at their world class training facility based in Cobham, UK.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated for Best New Sponsorship and Campaign of the Year in our first year back in the sponsorship arena, but more importantly, we wanted to make a real difference in someone’s life and I’m very pleased we’ve done that, with more great things on the cards for year two of this campaign,” says Gareth Marshall, senior brand manager of Shield South Africa.
Shield’s partner agencies involved in the Sbonis’ iDiski campaign are Joe Public Ignite, Chaos Theory, Gorilla, and Edelman.
Entries open for SAB Environmental Media Awards and Environmentalist of the Year
Entries for the South African Breweries (SAB) Environmental Media Awards and Environmentalist of the Year are now open.
The awards, now in their 30th year, acknowledge and recognise the exceptional work of members of the South African Environmental Media across all current environmental matters, either through writing, photography, video and audio.
To find out more information, published by Rnews, click here.
Entries close 17:00 TODAY for The GAPP Awards
If you haven’t entered your work already, then you are going to miss out on a chance to win at The GAPP Awards, with entries closing at 17:00 today.
The awards recognise and reward excellence in the Southern African print, packaging and signage industry.
All winners will receive coverage on The GAPP website, through their social media platforms, in The GAPP magazine, and other industry-related publications.
To find out more information, click here or to submit your work, click here.
Three days left to enter Mumbrella Asia Awards
Entries close this Friday for the Mumbrella Asia Awards, which recognise media and marketing excellence in the Asian region.
Past winners have included some of the top agencies, marketing teams and campaigns across the APAC region, including Isobar Singapore and Korea, Carat APAC, OMD Singapore and Thailand, PHD China, Wootag Singapore, and Havas Worldwide India.
If you want your chance at joining them, finalise your entries by Friday. Late entries will be accepted until August 24, but will incur an additional fee.
To enter your work or to find out more information, click here.
