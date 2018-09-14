All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Award winners

Bongani Fuzile of Daily Dispatch was named the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalist of the Year at a glittering function on Thursday evening, 13 September, at the Johannesburg World Trade Centre (known as The Venue Greenpark).

Former Muslim News editor and renowned writer and poet James Matthews was named the Allan Kirkland Soga Lifetime Achiever Award winner while The Citizen photographer, Jacques Nelles, won the Upcoming/Rising Star category for his Picture of Parachute “The moon walk”.

All the winners received R15,000, a trophy and a certiﬁcate while all finalists received certiﬁcates. Commendation Certiﬁcates are awarded at the judges’ discretion.

Newspaper production, advertising, and graphics award winners

Also awarded on the night were the Frewin, McCall and, Joel Mervis Awards. These recognise newspaper excellence in advertising, printing and production, layout and typography as well as the balanced use of pictures and graphics.

The Frewin Award, which recognises urban daily newspapers with a circulation above 40 000, went to Die Burger with Beeld the runner-up. A Commended went to the Daily Sun.

Mail and Guardian was awarded the McCall Award, which honours urban daily newspapers with a circulation of 40 000 or less. The Witness was the runner-up and Pretoria News took a Commended.

The Joel Mervis Award recognises urban weekly newspapers irrespective of their circulation and a joint award went to Rapport and City Press. Runner-up is Naweek Beeld with Sunday Sun taking a Commended.

Here are all the winners:

CATEGORY 1: Hard NEWS

NAME TITTLE COMPANY Winners Yolande Stander, Lee-Anne Butler, Angela Daniels, Gareth Wilson, Hendrick Mphande “Knysna Burns” The Herald

CATEGORY 2: COLUMNS / EDITORIAL

Winners Laura Lopez Gonzalez “Does evil cast a long shadow?” Bhekisisa / Mail & Guardian

CATEGORY 3: ENTERPRISE NEWS

Winner Bongani Fuzile “We found them” (Miners) Saturday Dispatch

CATEGORY 4: FEATURE WRITING

Winner Lucas Ledwaba Body of work (“The last people stand alone in the face of platinum’s bulldozers”, “A new Lady Selborne is rising from apartheid’s ashes”, “A township obliterates a rural life bulldozed by apartheid”) Mail & Guardian

CATEGORY 5: INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

Winners Antoinette Muller; Branko Brkic; Pauli van Wyk; Adriaan Basson; Richard Poplak; Adi Eyal; Micah Reddy; Susan Comrie; Angelique Serrao; Stefaans Brümmer; Marianne Thamm; Sam Sole; Tabelo Timse; Pieter-Louis Myburgh; Craig McKune; Lionel Faull; Rebecca Davis; Sally Evans; Lester Freamon “Gupta leaks” (State Capture) Daily Maverick/ Amabhungane /News 24

CATEGORY 6: EDITORIAL CARTOONS

Winner: Jonathan Shapiro Body of work; “Political Business “ Sunday Times /Daily Maverick

CATEGORY 7: GRAPHIC JOURNALISM

Winner: Jaco Grobbelaar “The life and times of OR Tambo” Graphics 24, for City Press



CATEGORY 8: POPULAR JOURNALISM

Winners: Angelique Serrao; Pieter du Toit “Markus Jooste, the blonde polo player and a room with a view” News 24/ Huffington Post

CATEGORY 9: NEWS PHOTOGRAPHS

Winner: Bongani Shilubane “Scramble to register” Pretoria News

CATEGORY 10: FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHS

Winner: Esa Alexander “Drought and the big thirst” The Times

CATEGORY 11: SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHS

Winner Ettienne Van Rensburg “Half and half” Vaalweekblad

CATEGORY 12: PRESENTATION

Winner: Theuns Kruger “Kop aan kop” Graphics 24 for Beeld

CATEGORY 13: MULTIPLATFORM

Winners: Elsabé Brits; Rudi Louw; Le Roux Schoeman “Chris Barnard: Die lewe nalatenskap van ’n mediese pionier” Netwerk 24

The 2018 judging panel included Dinesh Balliah, Gus Silber, Latiefa Mobara, Mike Siluma, Tyrone August, Phil Mthimkhulu, Pippa Green, Mary Papayya, Neo Ntsoma, Lizeka Mda, Ryland Fisher, Thabo Leshilo, and Liesel Louw- Vaudram.