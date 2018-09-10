Five in Five: The story of ‘The Mrs’, continued

Despite Mrs Ball’s Chutney dominating the South African market, with almost 70% of the market by volume and 74% by value (source: Nielsen, MAT April 2018), it recently went through a relaunch.

The FCB Africa team were briefed to find a way to reinforce the brand’s status in the market.

The agency’s solution was a 30-second television commercial, which showcased how close the relationship is between Mrs Ball’s and South Africans from all walks of life, as ‘The Mrs.’ turns the moments and meals they like into those they love.

“Mrs Ball’s is one of those condiments that has you swooning after your first taste,” said Edna Maphita, marketing director of FCB Johannesburg. “Extremely versatile whether you add it as an ingredient or pour it over your favourite dish, you fall in love with it over and over and over again.”

We spoke to Sihle Dlamini (left), the strategist at FCB Joburg, who works on the Mrs Ball’s account, to find out more about continuing to tell the story of this iconic South African brand.

Q: How did Mrs Ball’s Chutney become such an iconic brand in SA, through its marketing and messaging?

A: There is no brand as resilient as Mrs. Ball’s. The brand has consistently added an authentic flavour to meals since the recipe was nearly lost in a shipwreck. After 100 years, Mrs Ball’s continues to give meals that fruity flavour that South Africans and the world alike add to their meals. The marketing has remained true to the brand DNA by inspiring even the most humble meals.

Q: How do you keep telling the story of one of SA’s most iconic brands?

A: The story of Mrs Ball’s is innate in our social culture. We all have or have had that aunt we admire who has the magical touch and unique flavour that brings life to our meals. Mrs Ball’s is the universally known secret recipe and we build the brand by staying true to this insight and by evolving our understanding of how consumers interact with our product.

Q: What messaging is currently being put out there for the brand?

A: Everybody loves the Mrs.” Once you know, you know and Mrs Ball’s always delivers on making you want seconds just so you can savour the fruity taste over & over again.

Q: How has this messaging evolved over time?

The love consumers have for Mrs Ball’s is the universal truth. Through our messaging we have consistently represented the love the product has in the world we live. From claiming that Mrs Ball’s is loved by all to affirming that is yours forever.

Q: Where to next for Mrs Ball’s Chutney and its marketing and messaging?

A: Mrs Ball’s will continue to build love for the product to all. Unfortunately it would be too much of a give-away to tell you what the rest of the work in the pipeline is because you will not be amazed when you experience it.

Try the Jalapeno flavour with anything. I can confidently attest that the only thing I do not add Mrs Ball’s Jalapeno flavour on is my cereal.

Michael Bratt is a multimedia journalist at Wag the Dog, publishers of The Media Online and The Media. Follow him on Twitter @MichaelBratt8