Fresh Living bucks print media trends

Over two million engaged, loyal readers; proven sales uplift and significant ROI for advertisers… the latest research into Pick n Pay’s Fresh Living magazine shows how the magazine is bucking print trends.

“Fresh Living has long traded on the legacy of trust and respect that Pick n Pay enjoys from the South African public, and that, coupled with content that addresses the very real need for us to feed our families as efficiently and affordably as posthsible, has resulted in a much- loved magazine that enjoys enormous brand loyalty. Based on this, products featured in Fresh Living, whether on ad pages or in editorial, enjoy the halo effect of that trust,” says editor Justine Drake.

The multi-award-winning customer magazine, produced by John Brown Media, and with a print order of 500 000 given away free to Smart Shoppers, has an audience that far outreaches even the most popular TV shows. It is packed with accessible, solution-driven content, from everyday family recipes and money-saving meal planners to entertaining advice, new product updates and insight into topical news issues, and it reaches an impressive 2.133 million people per month* and according to recent Smart Shopper research**, readers spend up to 70% more than non-readers.

The research, conducted by independent firm 5one, also showed an increased sales uplift for advertisers across October, November and December 2017. The stats support Drake’s claim:

Skip Detergent up 167%

Cadbury’s Chocolate up 66%

Ceres Juice up 42%

Bakers Provita Rice Cakes up 181%

Canderel Sugarly up 171%

“Fresh Living magazine continues to go from strength to strength – this can be seen by the fact that every month, 500 000 Smart Shoppers rush into Pick n Pay to grab a copy of the magazine,” said Michelle van Schalkwyk-Haley, head of Brand, Pick n Pay.

“I believe that this is down to the quality and relevancy of the content and the easy, accessible recipes. Fresh Living is a brilliant representation of the Pick n Pay brand and continues to be one of our most fundamentally important marketing tools. The John Brown team understands the South African consumer, and this is what makes their work so powerful.”

Sources:

* Brandmapp Survey 2018

** Smart Shopper survey June 2018 & Shopper Centre Performance, 52 weeks ending 3 June 2018

5one analysis: Fresh Living October-December17 issues