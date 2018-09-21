Government commits to 30% adspend quota for community media

Government has committed to push through the 30% quota for advertising spend as a set aside for community media.

“This 30% is not a limit but a minimum that as government we hope to implement as a means to expedite media sector transformation,” said communications minister, Nomvula Mokonyane.

The minister on Thursday met with the Association of Community Television Stations of South Africa in an attempt to find solutions to the financial, regulatory and signal challenges that are confronting the sector.

The Community Television sector currently has a viewership reach of 14 million people however these figures fail to proportionally attract advertising revenue for the sector.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said community media has proven its usefulness and ability in feeding information to rural and under serviced areas throughout the country.

“We have also invited the community relevision sector to participate in the digital migration work-streams in order to guarantee inclusive growth for the sector and to provide new opportunities to start up media entities and talent in production and content development,” Mokonyane said.

The Association of Community Television Stations of South Africa (Act-SA) has also committed to partner with the government in creating awareness on digital migration. ~ SAnews.gov.za