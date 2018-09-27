Media moves: Decimal scores Ster Kinekor account, Social Landscape Report briefings, Vega launches online courses

The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media. Vega goes digital with the launch of online IIE degrees. Visit.Joburg a new tourism resource for Africa’s leading city. Survey to lift lid on SA retail ecommerce. SEACOM announces acquisition of SAI in KwaZulu-Natal. Toys R Us/Babies R Us announced as partners for Toy Story 2018. Setting robust corporate foundations for a better reputation: Reputation management master class 2018. Social Media Landscape Briefings 2019. Athol Trollip for Cape Town Press Club.

This week’s BIG move: Vega goes digital with the launch of online IIE degrees

Vega, a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), has launched two online IIE degrees, offering ambitious individuals the opportunity to pursue a rewarding career in strategic brand management and communication.

Applications are open for The IIE Bachelor of Commerce in Strategic Brand Management and The IIE Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Brand Communication online. Both four-year IIE undergraduate degrees are available for online study from February 2019.

“We’ve done a great deal of work to ensure that the online learning platform isn’t just ream after ream of static text and images, but an interactive experience where students, no matter where they are, enjoy a comprehensive learning experience supported by our online experts,” said Cynthia Olmesdahl, online strategist at Vega.

“From extensive research, we know that support is key to online learning success, so we’ve gone above and beyond to ensure that students have scheduled and after-hours access to our experts,” she said.

Students have access to dedicated Online Module tutors for course-related queries and regular tutorials and discussions, and an Online Success tutor for success motivation and support.

Applications to enrol for the 2019 intake of The IIE Bachelor of Commerce in Strategic Brand Management and The IIE Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Brand Communication with online Vega facilitation are open.

Business moves

Ster-Kinekor Theatres Ster-Kinekor Theatres appoints new digital agency

On a regular “date-night” in agency land, Decimal managed to win over the good people of Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

Coming up against some big, competitive agencies, Decimal scooped the account by creating an overarching concept, strategy and digital approach to the way movies are being marketed.

Not only did this show their ideas, it also won over chief marketing Officer, motheo Matsau, who said, “This decision was based on our business requirements, the way the Decimal team immersed themselves into our business, their strategic approach and the innovative nature of their pitch.”

Managing director Raffaele Mc Creadie, said, “We’re ecstatic to be in the movie business with such a stalwart of the South African entertainment industry. This proves we’re ready to take on the rigorous demands of a giant like Ster-Kinekor Theatres and we look forward to creating work that gets people back into the movies and off their couches.”

Decimal’s responsibilities will focus on elements from digital communication to social media and content creation to name but a few.

Consulta and Tribeca PR extend its partnership

Consulta , a managing consultancy that improves its clients’ business performance through scientific consultation and research, has appointed Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) as its strategic public relations partner.

Consulta offers a diverse range of tools including the well-known South African Consumer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi), TISSE – The International Standard for Service Excellence, CCToolkit – a framework for Customer Centricity, Enterprise Feedback Management, and Customer Journey Mapping.

“Our partnership with Tribeca aims to reinforce that our offering is suited for a variety of economic sectors, and that the tools we provide offer a platform to customise feedback according to client’s needs,” said Frans Stander, general manager of business development at Consulta. “Companies are battling with an evolving regulatory and consumer landscape, and we need a trusted communication partner to emphasise how Consulta can help them along their unique journeys to better success.”

Tribeca and Consulta first started working together in 2016, particularly on leveraging the various sector SA-csi results.

Visit.Joburg a new tourism resource for Africa’s leading city

Joburg has a new online presence following the recent launch of Visit.Joburg by Joburg Tourism.

From ‘things to do’, to ‘planning your trip’, and ‘getting around’; the Visit.Joburg information portal helps streamline the visitor’s trip to Africa’s economic hub in useful and practical ways.

“Visit.Joburg perfectly positions our special city as a leading business tourism destination that offers the ability to conclude commercial objectives quickly and conveniently before the business traveler sets out to explore our many unique leisure experiences,” said Lucky Masilela, CEO of the ZA Central Registry (ZACR) NPC.

Joburg’s pay-off line of ‘Visit. Work. Play’ features prominently on the site that encourages travelers to experience the full spectrum of sights and sounds the metropolis has to offer.

The bespoke Visit.Joburg platform, which also features an app, runs on a single database to help digitise the city’s Visitor Information Centres. Both the website and app provide up-to-the-minute tourism information as well as support for important city stakeholders such as business and leisure travelers, SMMEs, NGOs, non-profits and industry associations.

Survey to lift lid on SA retail ecommerce

Online Retail in SA 2018 sees World Wide Worx, Visa and Platinum Seed partner to deliver groundbreaking insights on local digital shopping, and shoppers.

Online retailers wanting to participate have until Wednesday 03 October 2018 to click here to complete the survey questionnaire. All participants will receive a free copy of the executive summary of the report. Participants will also be given advance notice of the public results presentations to be held in collaboration with Heavy Chef in Johannesburg on 31 October 2018, and in Cape Town on 1 November 2018.

The study is endorsed by the E-Commerce Forum Africa, and includes an industry study of retailers, demographic data on consumers, and an overview of trends in global online retail and in payment technologies. World Wide Worx collaborated with pan-African research house Ask Afrika in the collection of demographic data.

SEACOM announces acquisition of SAI in KwaZulu-Natal

Pan-African telecommunications service provider, SEACOM, has announced that it has completed the 100% acquisition of the SME-focused Internet Service Provider, SAI, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Following the successful launch of SEACOM Business in 2015 to directly serve Africa’s data-using business customers, the acquisition supports SEACOM’s plans to deliver best-in-class connectivity and cloud services to business customers along the South African East Coast.

“This acquisition allows us to leverage SAI’s expertise, reputation and local market knowledge, effectively speeding up our regional growth plans in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Byron Clatterbuck, CEO of SEACOM.

SAI will be rebranded as the SEACOM KwaZulu-Natal office and will lead SEACOM’s expansion in the KwaZulu-Natal market for fibre Internet access to business-customer premises.

Making moves

Toys R Us/Babies R Us announced as partners for Toy Story 2018.

East Coast Radio has announced Toys R Us & Babies R Us South Africa as the new partner for this year’s Toy Story campaign. The initiative, now in its 18th year, has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged children in KZN and it is believed that this partnership will spread even further joy through toy donations.

Nicole Jansen Van Vuuren, Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa, marketing manager said the campaign was completely in line with what they stand for. “There is no better fit than South Africa’s favourite toy and baby store partnering with the biggest toy collection drive over the festive season. The ECR team have done an incredible job of making Toy Story a much anticipated and well known campaign for the year! The main aim of the campaign is to pull our community together to give back and to ensure we add joy to the lives of those in need! In our dealings with local organisations, we have seen first-hand that a toy is not just an object, but is a symbol of excitement, joy and a bit of hope, which every child deserves to feel.”

SCOPEN Africa to attend three-day AdForum Worldwide Summit in Amsterdam

SCOPEN Africa, partner Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection (IAS) company will be attending the AdForum Global Summit 2018 taking place in Amsterdam from 25 – 28th September. The AdForum Worldwide Summit is a programme for search consultants and global agencies.

This highly focused event gathers the leading agency search consultants drawn from markets around the world and will allow SCOPEN Africa to rub shoulders with agency network CEOs and management teams from all disciplines, including creative, media, digital, PR, direct, and marketing services. This allows SCOPEN to compare key trends for AGENCY SCOPE South Africa 2017/18 to global trends and will give them foresight into the next edition of their study set to take place in May 2019.

Big names such as Mullen Lowe Group, TBWA Worldwide, REAKTOR, 72andSunny, Anomaly make up a list of more than 20 participating agencies that will be visited during the Summit.

Cape Town International Jazz Festival shows commitment to South African artists

Official sponsors of the 20th annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival are the Department of Arts and Culture, Independent Media, AYO Technology Solutions and host city, the City of Cape Town.

At a time when South Africa’s heritage is being celebrated, it is fitting that espAfrika, organiser of the award-winning Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), announces a stellar local line-up.

Over the next few months, espAfrika will announce various artists set to perform at the upcoming 20th celebration of Africa’s Grandest Gathering held annually in Cape Town. The festival will take place on 29 & 30 March 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

South African jazz legend Don Laka (SA); chart-topping vocalist Craig Lucas (SA); seven-piece indigenous band known for their outstanding live performances BCUC (SA); local jazz master and saxophonist Don Vino (SA); rapper Sho Madjozi (SA) who infuses her rhymes with Gqom beats; creative phenomenon and vocalist Ntsika (SA); and two-time Grammy award winners Soweto Gospel Choir (SA).

Ticket sales for CTIJF 2019 are now open at Computicket. Loyal festival goers are in for a treat, as a limited number of Early Bird Weekend Pass tickets are available at R999

Diary

Social Media Landscape Briefings 2019

Some intriguing comments from the respondents to this year’s Social Media Landscape Research Survey. Arthur Goldstuck will present the key survey results and as ever his compelling insights at the Social Media Landscape Briefings, in Johannesburg on 16 October and Cape Town on 18 October. Oct.

The focus is on the big six platforms; Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snap Chat, YouTube and Instagram.

Next comes the big 6 data and insights, also led by the incisive Goldstuck and complemented by two teams of panellists at the briefings.

You need to be there not only to hear the information but the dynamic Q&A’s will influence you greatly.

CLICK TO REGISTER FOR JHB

CLICK TO REGISTER FOR CPT

Reputation management master class 2018

It is no secret that reputations can be tarnished in seconds when situations are not handled ethically and correctly. By having a proper foundation in place across all organisational dimensions will assist with making those tough business decisions that could, quite literally, make or break your company’s reputation which took years of dedication to build. Reputation Matters, a proudly African research company specialising in reputation research, will be hosting a reputation management master class at the Grand West Hotel in Cape Town from 12 to 16 November 2018, to empower delegates with the necessary tools and information to ultimately be more strategic in managing their organisations’ reputations.

Embracing the Divine – Wisdom for the Present Time

The second Angel Summit South Africa will take place in Cape Town on Saturday 21 October 2018. Billed as ‘a platform for Divine Guidance to speak, a day of vibrant energy, unconditional love and joy!’, the event is set to welcome more than one hundred men and women who think beyond convention as well as those seeking healing and spirit guidance from masters in the field.

Founded by leading healer and Angel conversationalist, Michelle Vooght in 2017, the Angel Summit is a place to feel lifted, revitalised and in harmony with oneself and the world around them. Sharing some of this energy, Michelle will introduce attendees to the Archangel realm and impart messages of healing.

Venue: Peninsula All Suite Hotel, Beach Road, Sea Point

Date: 21 October 2018

Times: 09:30 – 17:00

Cost: R950 (all inclusive, with coffee/tea breaks and a pooldeck luncheon)

Athol Trollip for Cape Town Press Club

Athol Trollip was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (Port Elizabeth) in August 2016 with the help of other opposition parties. Last month, he was unseated. The DA challenged his ousting but lost in court on 20 September.

Trollip will take questions and speak to journalists at a casual reception / free finger lunch under the auspices of the Cape Town Press Club. He says he will speak candidly about his predecessor, Danny Jordaan; the establishment of the coalition that gave him the mayorship; its travails; and what he describes as the subsequent “political coup d’état”.

He will also take questions on the DA’s Eastern Cape campaign and the party’s chances in the upcoming general election.

Date: Monday 1 October 2018

Time: 12.30 for 1pm

Venue: 6 Spin Street

Entry: Free

If one-on-one interviews are desired, please let us know in advance and we will inform the speaker and do our best to secure it for you.

RSVP: capetownpressclub@gmail.com or phone : 082 820 0190