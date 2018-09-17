Newsflash: MultiChoice ‘unbundles’ from Naspers, to list separately on JSE

[BREAKING NEWS] Nasper plans to list its video entertainment business separately on the JSE, at the same time unbundling the company’s shares to its shareholders.
In a story published by Fin24 on Monday afternoon, Naspers said the new company would be called MultiChoice Group and included MultiChoice South Africa Holdings and its subsidiaries, associates and/or affiliates, MultiChoice Africa Holdings and its subsidiaries, associates and/or affiliates), MultiChoice Botswana, MultiChoice Namibia, NMS Insurance Services SA, the African division of Showmax and its subsidiaries, associates and/or affiliates, Irdeto Holdings and its subsidiaries, associates and/or affiliates) and Irdeto South Africa.
In a SENS statement, Naspers said the move marked a significant step for the group as it continued its “evolution into a global consumer internet company”.
Fin24 reported that listing MultiChoice Group via an unbundling would unlock value for Naspers shareholders and at the same time create “an empowered, top-40 JSE-listed African entertainment company”.
