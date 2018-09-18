The Awards Wrap: Finalists announced in Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards, And the Creative Business Cup winner is…

Finalists announced in Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards – public to decide overall winners. Call for entries for African Digital Media Awards. And the Creative Business Cup winner is…. Mumbrella Asia Awards shortlists revealed. Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards: public to decide overall winners

The Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards in partnership with Makro and Fitch & Leedes is celebrating the creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted gins and variants, with the top four local, and top four international finalists announced. Blind-tasting opportunities around the country will allowing South Africans to taste and vote for their favourites.

The eight finalists were decided from 74 local and international entries, by a panel including South Africa comedian Lihle Msimang, performer Thami Shobede, sommelier Higgo Jacobs, founder of The Gin Box Jean Buckham, and Aspasia Karras, magazine supplement publisher at Tiso Blackstar Group.

Finalists in the Local Gin category are:

· Ginologist Floral Gin (Craft Link Distillery)

· Monks Mary Jane (MONKS Distillery (Pty) Ltd)

· Orient (Pienaar & Son Distilling Co.

· Westcliff Copper Distilled (Angel Heart Distillery)

Finalists in the International Gin category are:

· Gin Mare (Global Premium Brands)

· Gordon’s London Dry Gin (Alexander Gordon & Co.)

· Hendricks Gin

· Tanqueray (The Cameronbridge Distillery)

Gin lovers are invited to visit the following Makro stores on 22 September, between 11h00-14h00 to taste and judge which gins they believe to be the best:

· Woodmead, Johannesburg

· SilverLakes, Pretoria

· Springﬁeld, Durban

· Montague Gardens, CapeTown

Votes can also be cast online by visiting www.stla.co.za

Be sure to watch the video of the preliminary panel judging sessions:

Winners will be announced at the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards on the 19 October 2018.

Call for entries for African Digital Media Awards

Registration for the prestigious 2018 African Digital Media Awards has opened and WAN-IFRA is calling for entries from Africa media ahead of the award ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa, later this year.

Winners of the African Digital Media Awards are automatically entered into the World Digital Media Awards competition.

The entry deadline is 26 October 2018. The media awards will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 23 November 2018, at a glittering event.

The annual awards, hosted by WAN-IFRA, recognises publishers who have adopted digital media and mobile strategies as part of their total product offering to meet the major changes in how people consume news and information today.

The competition is open to all publishers in Africa operational between 25 August 2017 to 15 September 2018. All entries must be published by 15 September 2018.

“This is our third digital awards in Africa and the winning projects have already proved themselves against international competition. For example, Media 24 went on to win a World Digital Media Award in 2017 for News24 Edge – beating competition from the U.S., Asia and Europe,” said WAN-IFRA, CEO, Vincent Peyrègne. “We’re really looking forward to seeing the submissions from 2018 – especially in our new categories such as Digital Revenue.”

To apply for the awards, please click here.

And the Creative Business Cup winner is…

Creative Enterprises Hub partnered with Reed Exhibitions Africa to bring 10 South African startups from creative industries to pitch their businesses to an expert panel of judges in the hope of winning a trip to Copenhagen.

Each year, Creative Business Cup embarks on a worldwide search for the best creative entrepreneurs. As South Africa’s host for the competition, Creative Enterprises Hub sends one creative startup to participate in the global competition in Copenhagen during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

This year’s local competition took place at the Dome in Johannesburg as a key attraction of the Small Business Expo hosted by Reed Exhibitions.

Ten candidates were shortlisted from the online applicants countrywide and were invited to participate in the national finals. The national competition is a 3-day event with a two-day bootcamp and a pitch session. The shortlisted finalists pitched their businesses to a panel of judges.

The top 10 finalists this year: Big Ideas 3D Printing, House of Kayise, Kuna Kids, Logishi, Mashela & Mogane Interior Designers, Mkhozi Media, MunkyNutz Footwear, Traditional Games, Zonke Bonke Game Zone, ZuluGal Retro battled it out for the prestigious prize.

During the three-day Expo, the participants are allocated exhibition stands to showcase their products to about six thousand visitors to the show as well as an opportunity to network with investors and other small businesses exhibiting at the Small Business Expo.

They also participated in a two-day bootcamp, where a line-up of speakers, who are all experts in their fields, helped them shape and polish their businesses as well as their pitching skills.

After much deliberation, the judges finally selected a winner: ZuluGal Retro. Nozipho Zulu, Founder & Creative Director of ZuluGal Retro will have the honour of representing South Africa in the Creative Business Cup Finals 2018 in Copenhagen.

This event brings together more than 100 startups from 60 countries in search of the most creative entrepreneur in the world. The Creative Business Cup global Finals will be held in Copenhagen this coming November. Congratulations to ZuluGal Retro!

Tickets available for #AMASAAwards2018

Tickets are now available for the AMASA 2018 Gala awards and dinner. To add to the magic of this year’s event, AMASA Awards is presenting the first AMASA Agency of the Year Award, honouring the highest scoring agency assessed by a panel of industry experts.

For tickets to the 10 October 2018 event at the Hilton in Sandton, email anthea.danckwerts@mediamark.co.za or amasa.awards2018@gmail.com. When sending through the request can you include all attendees names and email addresses, if possible also include any dietary requirements.

Awards sponsorships are selling fast but there is still a chance to get involved in sponsorship opportunities and have your brand at the forefront of the media event of the year. Email your enquiry to amasa.awards2018@gmail.com or Charlie.wannell@mediamark.co.za.

Mumbrella Asia Awards shortlists revealed

Following a record number of entries this year, the shortlists have been revealed for the annual Mumbrella Asia Awards.

More than 150 entries have made the cut, across the 30 categories, after the first round of judging by Mumbrella’s jury of 200 mainly client-side marketers.

It is the largest jury ever put together for the awards show, which is now in its fifth year.

Those shortlisted will now present their case to a live jury at Maxwell Chambers, in Singapore, on October 11-12.

They will also face probing questions by the jury, as Mumbrella looks to make the judging process the most credible at any industry awards show in Asia.

The winners will be announced at the Mumbrella Asia Awards ceremony, which takes place at the InterContinental Hotel Singapore in Bugis on 15 November 15. To book your tickets for the ceremony click here.

The Awards Wrap is published every Tuesday in our newsletter. Please send all awards news to michael@wagthedog.co.za.