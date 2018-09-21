World of Media: More users turning away from Facebook for news, Bloomberg creates AI-driven news feed, Singapore considers fake news laws

More users turning away from Facebook for news. Singapore considers fake news laws. Bloomberg creates AI-driven news feed. Global regulators to mull social media regulations.

More users turning away from Facebook for news

An in-depth study, by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University, has highlighted how more and more 20 to 45 year olds are moving away from Facebook to discuss news.

Feeling exposed, concerned about their privacy and believing the social media platform is too open, they are increasingly moving to messaging apps to have conversations about news.

This study will do nothing for Facebook’s already faltering performance, with more and more users concerned about their privacy and the safety of their information, particularly after the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

To read more about the study, published by WARC, click here.

Singapore considers fake news laws

A committee set up to probe the threat of fake news in Singapore, has put forward 22 recommendations to the country’s government, including ones that call for the implementation of new laws aimed at curbing the scurge.

The committee described fake news as a “live and serous threat”, calling for urgent, immediate action by government.

Taking down content and blocking access to certain websites are measures being discussed.

To read more, published by Mumbrella Asia, click here.

Bloomberg creates AI-driven news feed

Bloomberg has added a new feature to its mobile app, a news feed called The Bulletin, which uses artificial intelligence to source stories. These are then presented as one liners to users, who can tap on the story to read the full article.

The Bulletin was built by the media house’s innovation hub, Bhive, with the AI technology scouring content from its 2 700 journalists and analysts in 120 countries.

To read more about the app and how artificial intelligence is changing the way media presents content to readers, published by Mumbrella Asia, click here.

Marketers trust in media agencies drops another 11%

The bi-yearly ID Comms 2018 Global Media Transparency Report, issued this week, reckons that two years after the Association of National Advertisers report into media agency transparency issues, trust has deteriorate even further. It reported that marketers’ trust in their agency partners dropped 11 percent.

Forty percent of the survey respondents (from marketing, media and procurement) rated their client-agency trust level as low, compared to 29 percent of those surveyed in 2016.

Only 9 percent of respondents in 2018 placed the level of trust at above average, versus 12 percent in 2016. “Numerous respondents noted that many relationships are fundamentally transactional, where agencies act as suppliers rather than strategic partners,” ID Comms noted in the study.

For the full story in AdWeek, click here.

Global regulators to mull social media regulation

A conference, to be held in the first half of next year, will bring together global regulators to discuss means and methods of social media regulation.

The conference is being convened by British communications regulator Ofcom, and was announced by the organisation’s chief executive Sharon White.

White refers to the current social media environment as a “standards lottery”, whereby television programming is regulated and controlled, while online sites often see questionable content being posted.

While major social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have employed teams of moderators and facilitators to oversee content posted on the sites, their efforts do not seem to be doing enough, as there have been many cases of inappropriate content being showcased.

To read more about the situation, published by CNBC, click here.

A question of agency clout

Forrester’s first Global Media Agency Wave Q3 2018, which was released Monday, evaluated the offerings of the eight largest media agencies based on 23 criteria across planning and buying, strategy and market presence.

Forrester named IPG’s UM and Publicis Groupe’s Zenith as leaders; Publicis’ Starcom and Dentsu’s Carat as strong contenders; and Omnicom’s OMD and WPP’s Mindshare, MediaCom and Wavemaker as contenders.

Principal analyst at Forrester and author of the report, Jay Pattisall, said in a programmatic environment, buying clout becomes less important. “The smart agencies are making strides to build consulting, marketing and data analytics services beyond conventional media services,” he said.

For the full story on AdExchanger, click here.