World of Media: OMG and PHD launch VW data unit, Martin Sorrell’s new agency plan, Jeff Bezos weighs in on Donald Trump media attack

OMG and PHD launch VW data unit

Omnicom Media Group and PHD have launched a brand new data unit for their client Volkswagen. The dedicated team will gather and analyse anonymous data generated by people searching for cars online.

Tracking the various points to purchase of car buyers will be the main focus of the unit, backed up by a vast amount of research and data analytics.

Martin Sorrell’s new agency plan

Former WPP head Martin Sorrell is planning to cut creative agencies out of the loop completely, in his plan for his new agency. S4 Capital went live on Tuesday and in its prospectus, released to the public, it outlined its strategies and plans going forward.

Not included in these plans was any mention of creative agencies, but one of the biggest draws was the mention of the declining value of traditional media as clients seek more digital options.

Jeff Bezos weighs in on Donald Trump media attack

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has weighed in on US President Donald Trump’s attack on the media, labeling it as dangerous for the country.

Bezos, who owns the Washington Post newspaper, was speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington.

The most powerful statement that came from Bezos during the talk, was when he stated that Trump and other public figures should expect public and media scrutiny, which is “healthy”.

Calls to ease Maldives’ draconian media visa regulations

The official opposition party in the Maldives says the upcoming election on 23 September is being marred by “draconian” visa regulations for international media, which is preventing a number of foreign outlets from getting into the country.

They’ve called on President Abdulla Yameen’s government to ease the legislation, but are concerned that the president is doing this to prevent coverage of illegitimate acts by his administration, including the jailing of opposition party members.

