And he’s back! Alex Jay to take over WorkZone on Jacaranda FM

His is one of the best known voices in South Africa and now legendary radio man, Alex Jay, will be back hosting a daily show on Jacaranda FM. As of 15 October, Jay will take over the 12 to 4pm WorkZone slot on the station.

“Alex and Barney are loved and respected country wide and the change is an opportunity to freshen up our week day offering after the inclusion of Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp earlier in the year,” said Jacaranda FM’s GM, Kevin Fine.

“We have the best of both worlds with two of the longest standing pros in the game on air 6 days a week,” It’s part of our continued commitment to keep offering our audience and advertisers the quality presenters they’ve always enjoyed together with our brilliant mix of music,” he added.

It’s not the only change the station is making: Barney Simon moves to the Jacaranda FM Regional broadcast of the WorkZone with Sascha van Gelder broadcasting to Limpopo and Mpumalanga every weekday between 12 and 4pm.

The station has further shored up their weekend offering with both Jay and Simon presenting Weekend Breakfast shows. Barney Simon’s High School Hits Classics will be back on Jacaranda FM every Sunday, between 7am and 10am, while Jay will continue to present Weekend Breakfast on Saturdays between 7 and 10am.