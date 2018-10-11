Media moves: BMI Research launches print ad tracker, HOT!, a new mag for midlife women, Zavis new Africa bureau chief for Reuters

BMi Research launches online print promo ad tracker with full mobi capability. Alexandra Zavis named as Bureau Chief in Africa for Reuters. eNCA to deliver Bloomberg’s business and finance video news in South Africa. All new CNN Business debuts. BCW launches brand identity and corporate website. HOT! The Grown-up’s Guide to Midlife. Hippo.co.za introduces its new look to South African consumers. Cinemark hosting public screenings of top Cannes commercials. Jingle Jam fundraiser with Hot91.9 fm.

This week’s BIG move: BMi Research launches online print promo ad tracker with full mobi capability

BMi Research has launched a new, user-friendly online dashboard that enables clients to track promotional print advertising trends via their laptop or smartphone, providing a quick and easy reference to competitor promotional activity.

As with BMi Research’ existing promotional print advert tracking service, Print Ads Online gathers its data from all national daily, weekly, monthly and community newspapers and magazines, and makes it available within 24 hours of capture.

The dashboard is tied into the print ad research categories clients have already subscribed to, but provides them with 24/7 online access to this data, in real-time, as opposed to solely via the traditional emailed reports. Although these existing delivery methods will still be used, BMi Research clients now have the convenience of accessing this data while on the move as well.

“We know our clients are busy, and sometimes don’t have access to their laptops or have the time to go into Excel and manipulate the pivot tables there to extract the exact information they need. With Print Ads Online, clients can quickly access the portal on their smartphone, click on the section they’re interested in, and obtain all the necessary data they need. In addition, this new portal works in conjunction with BMi’s existing mobile pricing app, enhancing this convenience for manufacturing and retail professionals even further,” said Danie Botha, account manager at BMi Research.

Botha said one of the biggest differentiators of this system over others in the market is the ‘favourites’ feature. “This function revolutionises how clients access data that they regard as the most important. It enables users to compile a list of favourite searches, for example, tracking the promotion activity of a specific coffee product advertised by a specific retailer. Then, every time that user logs on, all the data matching their query is presented there, updated, ready to be viewed. This eliminates having to input the same search and filter criteria each time, providing the exact data they need, as and when they need it.”

People moves

Alexandra Zavis named as Bureau Chief in Africa for Reuters

Reuters has announced Alexandra Zavis as its bureau chief in Africa. Zavis and will lead an African newsgathering team which has been expanding rapidly in the last 18 months. She joins Reuters from the Los Angeles Times, where she has reported from five continents since 2006, from Canada and Mexico to Syria and the Philippines.

Her career began at a South African newspaper in South Africa in 1994, the year the country held its first all-race election. After joining the Associated Press she reported on South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the drafting of its new constitution before serving a stint at home in the United States, first as a reporter in Illinois and then as an editor on the International Desk in New York.

In 1999 she moved to West Africa to cover war and peace making, politics, economics and culture. She also served as the AP’s news editor in Johannesburg and covered the U.S. invasion of Iraq. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Reuters in Africa. This will be a return to my journalistic roots, and I look forward to working with the talented team there to expand coverage of this complex and dynamic continent,” Zavis said.

Business moves

eNCA to deliver Bloomberg’s business and finance video news in South Africa

eNCA and Bloomberg Media Distribution, a provider of business news, photos, video and data, have signed a new content agreement to deliver Bloomberg’s business and finance news within the channel’s new flagship evening news show.

Starting mid-October, eNCA will carry Bloomberg news segments from New York and other global market hubs to take the pulse of world economies and their impact on South Africa. The Bloomberg news segments will be a part of News Hour on weeknights, which airs from 10-11pm. In a few short weeks, News Hour has entrenched itself as must-see viewing not only for the local business community ending its day and preparing for tomorrow but general news viewers who are looking for sharp economic context to the daily news flow.

“The channel is delighted with this new partnership as it gives more heft to our business and markets coverage at a time when the economy is top of mind for all South Africans. As the recession starts to bite we simply cannot ignore the fact that our economy is intricately tied to the rest of world,” said Mapi Mhlangu, eNCA’s editor in chief. “Whether it’s the strength or weakness of our rand against the dollar which impacts on the fuel and the cost of imports, or perceptions about our emerging market status, we must be in the know to stay ahead of the money game.”

All new CNN Business debuts

CNN Business has launched with a new site, design, editorial focus and San Francisco bureau in its mission to chronicle the biggest business story of our time – the digital transformation of business disrupting every corner of the global economy.

“To understand business in 2018, we have to recognise that every company is now a technology company,” said vice president and general manager of CNN Business, Jason Farkas, “At CNN Business, we’re living the story we’re reporting – and transforming how we will cover the future.”

From retail to media to energy and everything in between, technology has changed business as we knew it. Through exclusive interviews and breaking news, new franchises and verticals, and digital video including an expanded suite of live streaming content, CNN Business covers the transformation underway in the economy and investments. With a wide range of news, analysis, market data and opinion, CNN Business is designed to appeal to those who want to learn about, profit from and lead business.

CNN Business will be fully integrated across CNN and CNN International on-air programming, with branded segments fronted by anchor Julia Chatterley, anchor Christine Romans, anchor and chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, anchor, correspondent and CNN Business editor-at-large Richard Quest, and other correspondents and reporters as of 4 October 2018.

BCW launches brand identity and corporate website

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications agency, recently revealed its brand identity expressed across a new brand mark, corporate website and suite of social media channels. The brand look and feel are designed to articulate the agency’s expertise in delivering integrated communications solutions for clients across all industry sectors.

“With BCW, we combined the deep expertise of our two heritage organisations – Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe – to create an advanced agency to meet the needs of today’s clients and their targeted stakeholders,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. “We drive transformative results for our clients through big ideas rooted in earned media, backed up by data and analytics, and scaled across all channels. BCW is the agency I envisioned years ago, expert in delivering digitally driven, creative communications solutions across all marketing and communications disciplines. Our new identity, and especially our website, clearly illustrate those strengths.”

The BCW network comprises more than 4 000 professionals on six continents including earned media experts, specialists skilled in research, analytics and insights; creative strategy and activation; digital, social and mobile innovation; and paid media.

Making moves

HOT! The Grown-up’s Guide to Midlife

Menopause is coming out of the closet – and it’s about time! It happens to all women, so why is it still so difficult for us to talk about it?

HOT! The Grown-up Guide to Midlife and Menopause offers frank, open and honest advice to women about what to expect, and what their real options are.

“It’s about becoming invisible, about hot flushes at totally inappropriate moments, about not sleeping, about inexplicable cake cravings, about drinking barrels of bubbly, about HRT or not, about friends and lovers and loss and time… all of it. It’s honest, it’s funny, it’s full of good info: it’s basically the conversation that all of us need to have with each other“ said Suzy Brokensha, FAIRLADY & HOT! Editor.

In a rapidly-changing field, new treatments and theories are being developed all the time, making it difficult for women to know what the current thinking is, and the range of options out there.

Through interviews with world-renowned experts in the field and real-people experiences, HOT! The Grown-up Guide to Midlife and Menopause provides an easy to follow guide through what should be a celebrated rite of passage.

Hippo.co.za introduces its new look to South African consumers

South Africa’s online comparison website, Hippo.co.za, is getting a makeover that is promising exciting changes for the business. At the heart of this change is the underpinning message that before consumers commit to financial, health and lifestyle products, they compare their options by Hippo’ing it.

Over the coming weeks, South Africans will be introduced to the new look-and-feel of the brand. The change encompasses new website functionality, new service providers and a range of new products that will broaden the comparison site’s scope in the market.

“Throughout our 11-year history, we have continued to educate and assist South Africans through our comparative website in order for them to better understand the various products on the market. In doing so, this has helped them to not only save money but also to choose products that best suit their lifestyles and needs,” said Vera Nagtegaal, the executive head of Hippo.co.za.

Nagtegaal said that the company is specifically broadening its focus from short term insurance to now also include medical aid comparisons, travel related products and services, and other financial services products like personal loans and life insurance.

The brand refresh was carried out by above-the-line agency FoxP2, and the digital campaign was executed by Human.Kind.

For the Diary

Cinemark hosting public screenings of top Cannes commercials

Cinemark is giving creatives and all fans from South Africa’s three key cities the opportunity to feast on the best commercials globally from the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The Cannes Lions show reel will be screened at Ster-Kinekor Theatres on 17 October at Sandton in Johannesburg, V&A Nouveau in Cape Town and Gateway in Durban. The cost of these screenings will be R20.00 per ticket.

These screenings of the world’s best commercials from the 65th Cannes Lions is the final offering from Cinemark to share the brilliance and innovation of this festival of creativity held in France with South Africa’s creative industry.

Cinemark sponsored the film category and gave a lifetime opportunity to two South African Young Lions judges’ attendance of this year’s Cannes Lions festival.

Offlimit Communications presents Live In The Next

Offlimit Communication’s next Live In The Next event features bestselling author, international speaker and television talk show host Justin Cohen who will be sharing insights and tools from his latest offering, Pitch To Win.

Live In the Next is an incubator session that gives us the chance to hear from leaders in various industries. The Live In The Next are quarterly informative sessions that give corporates and creatives alike an opportunity to hear from industry experts and leaders, in their respective disciplines.

Date: 11 October 2018

Time: 18:30 for 19:00

Venue: OLC HQ- 34 Impala Road, Sandton

Boogie Night Jingle Jam with Hot91.9FM to raise funds

Come boogie the night away with your favourite old skool DJ’s Lloyd Madurai, Mark Pilgrim, Shane ‘The Duke’ Wellington, Tony Murrell and John Walland bringing us all into the festive season spirit.

Haul your platforms, high tops or legwarmers and get ready to do the hustle, sprinkler and moonwalk! It’s the Hot 91.9FM Jingle-Jam and we want you to get down like it’s 1999! This groovy old skool party features hits from the ’70s all the way to the ’90s.

Tickets cost R150 per person and are available now at www.ticketpros.co.za

Help Hot 91.9FM spread some joy and don’t forget to bring along a new toy along for underprivileged kids in our community. HotCares on Hot919 – making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.

Event Details:

Event: Hot 91.9FM Jingle Jam, brought to you by The Courier Guy

Date: Saturday, 3 November 2018

Venue: Cantare, Montecasino

Time: Doors open at 20h00

Tickets: R150 p/p at www.ticketspros.co.za