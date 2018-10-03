Redi Tlhabi to host ‘Unfiltered’ current affairs show for SABC News

Redi Tlhabi is joining SABC News. The journalist, author, producer, radio host will anchor a new current affairs show, named Unfiltered, launching on this Sunday, 07 October 2018 at 20:30, on the SABC News Channel and SABC 3.

In a statement, SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said the move was part of the public broadcaster’s efforts to attract top talent to enhance and strengthen audience experience, in line with its turnaround plan.

The new weekly show, Unfiltered, will boldly tackle the broad spectrum of issues affecting South Africans, including crime, corruption, education, politics as well as community and social issues.

“I have always responded positively to conversations that help us confront the ills of our society and affirm our quest for justice, democracy and accountability. It is with that vision that I begin this new chapter with the SABC,” said Tlhabi.

She is no stranger to the SABC, and has experience in and knowledge of the television news domain, having worked with international broadcasting platforms such as Aljazeera and BBC World News, as well as South Africa’s eNCA.

In making the announcement, Phathiswa Magopeni, group executive for news and current affairs division, said, “SABC News is taking an unrestrained, courageous and forthright approach to discussing tough issues facing South African citizens daily. Redi is a dynamic and versatile journalist who fits the profile of the show and our editorial character very well. We are happy to welcome her back as part of the SABC News team”.

Momodu said the new current affairs show communicated and strengthened the independence and impartiality of SABC News, and ensure that the public news service delivers on its mandate.

Thlabi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, an Honours degree in English Literature and is currently reading for a Master’s degree in gender and politics.