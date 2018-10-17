TenYearsInMedia: Real innovation took place over last five years

[COMMENT] To celebrate 10 years of the MOST Awards, we asked media professionals from media agencies and media owners what they believed was the biggest disruptor in the past 10 years, and what they thought would have the most impact in the next decade.

Here, Gary Tilston, commercial director of Massiv Media and Massiv Metro, gives his views.

What, in your view, was the most disruptive influence or had the biggest impact on media over the last 10 years and why do you say so?

I don‘t think that you can attribute disruption to any one specific element. I think that the disruption can be attributed to the sheer acceleration in innovation. Although we are talking about the tenth Anniversary of the MOST Awards, in media terms, I think that the real innovation has really happened over the last five years and more so, that clients have bought into that innovation.

What, in your view, will have the most significant, wide-ranging influence on media in the next decade and why do you say so?

I think that the entire media landscape is going to change dramatically in not even 10 years, but in less than five years. The assistance of the developments in technology and the digital landscape allows new media owners with true value propositions to enter into the market space relatively easy and affordably. The media industry is going to have to be cognisant of all of these developments which is going to make their lives a lot more interesting when it comes to slicing up the cake.

#10YearsInMedia: What do YOU think was the biggest disruptor and what’s to come? Tell us on Twitter of Facebook.